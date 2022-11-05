Bars & Lounges
American
The Independent
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Hearty Comfort Food. Union Square's Friendly Neighborhood Pub & Restaurant since 2001.
Location
75 Union Square, Somerville, MA 02143
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Somerville
Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast - Somerville
4.5 • 2,544
708 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurant