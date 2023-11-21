The India Palace Bar and Tandoor
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We offer a world of flavors and spices, which all comes together to create a dining experience that will transport you to another world.
Location
19743 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sister's Sandwiches & Such - Germantown - 20201 Century Boulevard Suite 150
No Reviews
20201 Century Boulevard Suite 150 Germantown, MD 20874
View restaurant
Barking Mad - 239 Spectrum Avenue Gaithersburg, MD 20879
4.3 • 2,221
239 Spectrum Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879
View restaurant
La Gula Mexicana - 21030J Frederick Rd
No Reviews
21030J Frederick Rd Germantown, MD 20876
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Germantown
More near Germantown