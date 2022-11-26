Restaurant header imageView gallery

Industrial Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

100 S Central Expy

Richardson, TX 75080

Order Again

Regular Pizza

Reg. Alamo

$13.00

Reg. Architect

$14.00

Reg. Entrepreneur

$13.00

Reg. Forager

$15.00

Reg. Forklift

$13.00

Reg. Framer BLT

$12.00

Reg. Furnace

$13.00

Reg. Great Wall

$13.00

Reg. Industrial

$14.00

Reg. Islander

$12.00

Reg. Pitmaster

$13.00

Reg. Prohibition

$12.00

Reg. Welder

$13.00

Reg. Wheel

$12.00

Reg. Wrecking Ball

$13.00

Reg. Cheese

$9.50

Large Pizza

LG. Alamo

$20.00

LG. Architect

$21.00

LG. Entrepreneur

$20.00

LG. Forager

$22.00

LG. Forklift

$20.00

LG. Framer BLT

$19.00

LG. Furnace

$20.00

LG. Great Wall

$20.00

LG. Industrial

$21.00

LG. Islander

$19.00

LG. Pitmaster

$20.00

LG. Prohibition

$19.00

LG. Welder

$20.00

LG. Wheel

$19.00

LG. Wrecking Ball

$20.00

LG. Cheese

$15.00

Appetizers

Brisket Meatballs

$9.00

Roasted Garlic Baby Portobellos

$9.00

Catering Meatballs

$38.00

Salads

Nuts & Bolts

$9.00

Tumbleweed Caesar

$9.00

The Little Ones

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Kids Small Pizza

$7.00

Desserts

Root beer Float

$4.50

Brownie Skillet

$7.00

Gizmo

$9.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Sides

Side RED SAUCE

$0.50

Side of Balsamic

$0.50

Side Caesar

$0.50

Side TX Ranch

$0.40

Side Garlic Cream

$0.75

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Root Beer

$3.25

Coffee

$1.50

Kid Juice

$1.00

Package Beer

Altstadt

$5.00

Brewdog No Alcoholic

$5.75

Community

$5.00

Deep Ellum

$5.00

Four Corners

$5.25

Heineken

$5.00

Hop And Sting

$5.00

Manhattan Project

$5.75

Martin House

$5.50

Meridian Hive

$6.00

Mocha Dolce

$5.50

Oak Cliff

$5.00

Tupps

$5.25

Rarh

$5.00

Rotator Smoothie

$6.25

Rogue Hazelnut Brown

$6.50

Shiner

$4.50

Southern Star

$5.75

Texas Beer Co.

$5.75

Trinity Cider

$5.50

Wild Arce

$5.50Out of stock

Eight Elite Lager

$5.00Out of stock

Convict Hill

$5.75Out of stock

Bishop Cider

$5.00Out of stock

Wine

Glass 3 Thieves Cab

$6.00

Glass Conundrum

$9.00

Glass 3 Thieves Chardonnay

$6.00

Glass Studio Rose

$9.00

Btl Austin Hope Cab

$47.00

Btl Three Thieves Cab

$20.00

Btl Three Thieves Chardonnay

$20.00

Btl Champion Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

Btl Oberon Napa Cab

$39.00

Btl Prosecco

$25.00

Btl San Simeon Chardonnay

$28.00

Btl Maddalena Cab

$28.00

Btl Studio Rose

$34.00

Btl Conundrum

$34.00

Btl Bonanza Cab

$28.00

Btl Cherry Pie Pinot Noir

$34.00

Bee & Brew

$24.00

Btl Torresella Prosecco

$27.00

Draft Beer

Altstadt Kolsch

$6.00

Aluminum Cowboy

$5.25

Billy Jenkins Bock

$6.25

Half-Life

$6.50

Hella Hops IPA

$6.50

Monarch Lager

$5.50

Oak Cliff Black Lagar

$6.50

Shiner Cheer

$6.25

Sweet Water Blue

$6.00

64 oz IPB Growler (glass only)

$12.00

Rollertown The Big German

$6.00Out of stock

Texas Blonde

$6.00Out of stock

Oak Cliff Heff

$6.00Out of stock

Blood And Honey

$6.75Out of stock

Merch

Leather Patch Hat

Leather Patch Hat

$20.00

Thick Hoodie

$35.00

Sweatshirt

$30.00

Thin Longsleeve Hood

$25.00

T Shirt

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

100 S Central Expy, Richardson, TX 75080

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Industrial Pizza and Brew image
Industrial Pizza and Brew image

