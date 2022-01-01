The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen

54 Reviews

$

525 N 11th St

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Popular Items

Fried Chicken
Institute Burger
Nachos - Tinga Chicken

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Multigrain toast, smashed avocado blend, served with crispy potato wedges.

Breakfast Burger

8oz Flat iron Steak,2 eggs your way, choice of toats and served with tater tots

Buttermilk Pancakes

House made pancakes, powdered sugar, maple syrup, honey butter, choice of meat.

Choripan

$13.00

Argentinian style sandwich featuring, baguette, sharp provolone, fresh salsa, chorizo and an over easy egg served with breakfast potato wedges.

Eggs Benedict

Two poached eggs with house cured and smoked maple ham atop Philly muffins drizzled with hollandaise sauce and served with crispy potato wedges.

Eggs Your Way

$12.00

Two eggs your way, choice of meat, choice of toast served with tater tots.

Fried Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

Fried chicken breast, waffle, honey butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar, whipped cream and berries.

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Two warm cor tortillas topped with eggs your way, pico de gallo, black beans, roasted corn, avocado, queso fresco, ranchero sauce and a green onion-cilantro-jalapeno garnish served with tater tots.

Pumpkin Ricotta Pancakes

The Chicken and The Egg

$13.50

Our fried chicken sandwich tossed in Aji Amarillo sauce with sharp cheddar cheese and an over easy egg on a potato bun served with crispy potato wedges.

The Franklin

$12.50

House made Italian sausage patty, over-easy eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and a Sriracha/agave drizzle on a Philly muffin served with crispy potato wedges.

The Gringo

$12.00

Philly muffin, dijon mustard, house-cured and smoked maple ham, over easy eggs and Swiss cheese served with crispy potato wedges.

Veggie Omelette

$13.00

Dessert

Chocolate Roulade

$7.00

Flourless chocolate sponge cake, Chantilly cognac whipped cream, powdered sugar, berries.. (g)

Fried Cheesecake Xango

$7.50

Classic cheesecake rolled in a flour tortilla, deep fried to a golden brown and served with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle.

Ice Cream

$5.50

House made vanilla ice cream between two of our chef's chocolate chip cookies with a caramel and chocolate drizzle.

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$7.50

House made vanilla ice cream between two of our chef's chocolate chip cookies with a caramel and chocolate drizzle.

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

Entrees

Gaucho Steak

$20.00

Grilled 8 oz. flat iron steak, chimmichurri sauce, roasted vegetables and yucca fries. (g)

Pork Chops

$17.00

Center cut boneless pork chops topped with an apricot-chipotle glaze, served with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables.

Ribs Enteé (8 bone)

$22.00

Slow smoked 8 bone rack, achiote BBQ glaze, yucca fries and escabeche slaw. (g)

Salmon

$20.00

Pan seared/dry rubbed Atlantic Salmon, rice, roasted vegetables. (g)

Tortelloni

$11.00

5 cheese tortelloni in a white wine, parmesan pesto cream sauce with tomatoes. Can be topped with your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp.

Braised Short Ribs

$17.00

Late Night

Chicken Fingers

$9.25

Panko crusted and deep fried served with an aji aioli and french fries.

Chop Salad

$11.50

Iceberg/romaine blend, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, red onions, pepitas, avocado, cucumber, queso fresco and choice of dressing.

Fish Sandwich

$12.25

Flounder, escabeche slaw, jalpeño/caper tartar, potato roll, french fries.

Fried Chciken Sandwich

$10.00

Buttermilk soaked, deep fried chicken breast atop sliced pickles, aji aioli on a poatato roll with french fries.

Garden Gazpacho

$6.50

Served with tortilla chips.

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Queso fresco, cheddar, grilled potato bread.

Institute Burger

4 oz. Angus patty(s), Institute Sauce, lettuce, tomato, potato roll, pickle spear, french fries.

Nachos- Cheese

$9.00

Corn nachos, cheddar/jack cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion-cilantro-jalapeño garnish.

Nachos- Street Corn

$11.00

Corn nacho chips, queso fresco, roasted street corn, green onion-cilantro-jalapeño garnish.

Nachos- Tinga

$12.00

Corn nacho chips, cheddar/jack cheeses, pico de gallo, tinga chicken, black beans, sour cream, green onion-cilantro-jalapeño garnish.

Tomato Soup

$6.50

Classic Tomato Soup

Wings (Chicken or "Chkn")

$11.00

Aji amarillo, Korean bbq, Dry rub

Sandwiches

Beyond Burger

4oz. patty, vegan Institute sauce, lettuce, tomato, potato roll, pickle spear and french fries. (g, v, *v+)

Choripan

$12.25

Cubano

$12.00

House cured and smoked and maple glazed ham, roast pork, dijon mustard, dill pickles and Swiss cheese on a long roll.

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Deep fried flounder, escabeche slae, jalpeño/caper tartar and french fries on a potato roll.

Fried Chicken

$12.00

Buttermilk soaked, floured and fried golden brown atop sliced pickles, aji aioli on a potato roll served with french fries. (*g)

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Queso fresco, cheddar on grilled white bread served with french fries. (v)

Institute Burger

4 oz. Angus beef patty(s), Institute sauce, lettuce, tomato, potato roll, french fries and a pickle spear. (*g)

Shrimp Taco

$13.00

Twin corn tortillas filled with shrimp, pickled red onion, avocado, shrirach cream and a green onion, cilantro, jalapeno garnish.

Steak Taco

$12.00

Twin corn tortillas, grilled flat iron steak, queso fresco, caramelized onion, aji aioli and a cilantro-green onion-jalapeno garnish severd with french fries. (g)

Pastrami

$12.75

House cured and smoke pastrami on marble rye with Russian dressing, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut served with French fries.

Sides

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Breakfast Wedges

$4.00

Chips

$2.00

(g, v+)

Fries

$3.00

(G, V+)

Ham

$3.00

Mashed Ptatoes

$3.00

One Egg

$2.00

One Pancake

$3.00

Roasted Street Corn

$5.00

Roasted corn, queso fresco, street corn sauce and a jalpeño/cilantro/green onion garnish. (v, g)

Roasted vegetables

$6.50

Sausage

$3.00

Tinga Chicken and Beans

$5.00

Turkey Bacon

$3.00

Waffle

$6.00

Yucca Fries

$4.00

(g, v)

Xtra Patty

$4.00

Soups/Salads

Caesar Salad

Romaine, house made dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons. (*g, v, *v)

Chili

$7.25

Rich Chili featuring Beyond Beef, red peppers onions, roasted corn and black beans topped with cheddar and jack cheeses.

Chop Salad

$12.00

Iceberg/romaine blend, roasted corn, black beans, tomato, red onion, pepitas, cucumbers, acocado and queso fresco with your chice of dressing. (v, *v+)

Tomato Soup

$6.75

Classic tomato soup. (g, v+)

Starters

Avocado Pico

$7.50

Served with tortilla chips. (g, v+)

Boneless Vegetarian Wings

$12.50

Breaded and deep fried vegan option. Choose sauces from Korean BBQ, Ahi Amarillo(house made hot sauce) or dry rub. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Brussel Sprouts

$9.50

Cauliflower Bites

$8.75

Panko crusted and deep fried cauliflower served with your choice of Korean BBQ sauce, ahi Amarillo (house made hot sauce) or dry rub. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortilla, cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo and caramelized onions. Served with a drizzle of chipotle sauce, sour cream and a green onion/cilantro/jalapeno garnish.

Chicken Fingers

$10.75

Panko crusted and deep fried, served with fries and choice of sauce.

Chicken Wings

$14.25

Fried golden brown and served with ranch dressing (*g, *v+)

Fried Cheese

$9.00

Cornmeal crusted and pan seared qhueso blanco served with a side of warm salsa. (*g)

Nachos - Cheese

$9.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with cheddar/jack cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream and a green onion-cilantro-jalapeno garnish. (g)

Nachos - Chili

$13.00

Nachos - Street Corn

$12.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with queso fresco, roasted corn, street corn sauce and a green onion-cilantro-jalapeño garnish.

Nachos - Tinga Chicken

$12.50

Corn tortilla chips topped with cheddar/jack cheeses, tinga chicken, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and a green onion-cilantro-jalapeno garnish. (g)

Ribs APP

$12.00

Sloe smoked 4 bone rack, achiote BBQ. (g)

Roasted Vegetables

$6.50

Brussel sprouts, carrots, cauliflower. (g, v+)

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen image

