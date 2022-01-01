Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Interchange - Albert Lea, MN

49 Reviews

$

211 S Broadway

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Breakfast

The AM Rave #1

$7.50

Sour dough ciabatta, chopped bacon, smoked ham, cheddar cheese, and a freshly steamed egg. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.

Bagel Boy's Best #2

$6.50

Plain Bagel, smoked ham, swiss, and a freshly steamed egg. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.

A Proper Start #3

$5.50

English muffin, oven roasted turkey, provolone cheese, and a freshly steamed egg. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.

GF Breakfast #6

$8.50

Freshly steamed egg, with your choice of meat and cheese, toasted on a gluten-free bread. (Not recommended for those with high gluten sensitivity.)

Steamed Eggs with bacon and cheese

$3.00

Super fast and easy Keto option. Two eggs steamed with bacon crumbles, topped with our shredded 5 cheese blend.

Lunch

2 for $20 Flatbread

$20.00

2 for $20 Flatbreads! Let us know in the request which two you want.

Plate of Chips with Pickle

$1.00

(Full) The Interchange

$13.00

Cranberry wild rice bread, oven roasted turkey, chopped bacon, cheddar, tomato, spinach. Grilled panini style. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.

(Half) The Interchange

$9.00

(Full) The Reuben

$13.00

Update: Due to a current increase in beef products, we've had to make needed adjustments to our Rueben pricing. Cranberry wild rice bread, piled high with corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and thousand island. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.

(Half) The Reuben

$9.00

(Full) Classic Basket

$9.00

Sour dough ciabatta, oven roasted turkey, smoked ham, provolone and a spread of spicy brown mustard. Toasted and stuffed to the gills with spinach. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.

(Half) Classic Basket

$6.00

(Full) Ham and Swiss

$9.00

Sourdough bread, swiss and smoked ham. Grilled panini style. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.

(Half) Ham and Swiss

$6.00

(Full) Cold Turkey

$10.00

Whole wheat hoagie, oven roasted turkey, provolone, and a spread of spicy brown mustard. Stuffed with fresh spinach. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.

(Half) Cold Turkey

$7.00

(Full) Hot Turkey

$10.00

(Half) Hot Turkey

$7.00

(Full) Now Thats Cheesy

$9.00

Sour dough bread, filled with provolone and cheddar cheese, grilled panini style until all of the cheese is melty and stretchy. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.

(Half) Now That's Cheesy

$6.00

(Half)Rachel

$9.00

(Full) Rachel

$13.00

Tomato Basil Soup With Toast

$5.00

Tomato and cream based soup with heavy flavors of basil.

Stuffed Pepper Soup (VG)

$5.00

This Vegan Friendly soup really hits the spot on those chilly mornings. With a mild spice, and some rice for a gut satisfying warmth.

Fresh Spinach Salad

$9.00

Fresh spinach, tomato and cucumber slices. Served with sides of parmesan and balsalmic vinaigrette. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.

Kalamata & Sundried Tomato Salad

$12.00

Fresh spinach, kalamata olives, sundried tomatoes, feta cheese crumbles, red onion, cucumber, dried cranberries, and pepitas. Served with a side of balsalmic vinaigrette. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.

Side Salad

$4.00

Soup & Side Salad

$8.00

(Full) Mediterranean

$20.00

A blend of marinara and pesto; spinach, sundried tomatoes kalamata olives, marinated artichokes, feta, and a blend of five cheeses. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.

(Half) Mediterranean

$10.00

(Full) Gourmet Cheese

$10.00

Marinara, and blend of nine cheeses! Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.

(Half) Gourmet Cheese

$7.00

(Full) 3 Meat

$13.00

Marinara, smoked ham, pepperoni and chopped bacon, and a blend of five cheeses.. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.

(Half) 3 Meat

$9.00

(Full) Pepperoni

$13.00

Marinara, double peperoni, and a blend of five cheeses. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.

(Half) Pepperoni

$9.00

(Full) Smoked Salmon and Dill

$13.00

Classic alfredo sauce mixed with our house-made scampi sauce, topped with smoked salmon, red onion, dill, and a blend of five cheeses. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.

(Half) Smoked Salmon and Dill

$9.00Out of stock

(Full) BBQ Chicken

$13.00

A mix of marinara and barbecue suaces, topped with chicken, chopped bacon, red onion, and a blend of five cheeses. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.

(Half) BBQ Chicken

$9.00

(Full) Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Mixture of buffalo sauce and alfredo, topped with, chicken, chopped bacon, red onion and a blend of five cheeses. Substitutions may be noted in 'Special Requests' section.

(Half) Buffalo Chicken

$9.00

Hot Drinks

With the exception of an individual serving of espresso; All of our espresso drinks are made with steamed whole milk, unless otherwise specified. We take special care to make sure each espresso shot is extracted -just right-.

Latte (8 Oz)

$4.00

Latte (12 Oz)

$4.25

Latte (16 Oz)

$4.50

Mocha (8 Oz)

$4.00

Mocha (12 Oz)

$4.50

Mocha (16 Oz)

$5.00

House Drip (12oz)

$1.85

House Drip (16oz)

$2.32

Red Eye (12oz)

$3.00

Red Eye (16oz)

$3.50

Americano (12 Oz)

$3.00

Americano (16 Oz)

$3.50

Cappuccino (6 Oz)

$4.00

Espresso (2oz)

$3.00

Coffee

Single Shot Espresso (1oz)

$1.00

Macchiato (3 Oz)

$3.25

Cortado (4 Oz)

$3.50

Pour Over (12 Oz)

$4.00

Pour Over (16 Oz)

$4.50

Tea-Loose Leaf (12 Oz)

$2.00

Tea-Loose Leaf (16 Oz)

$2.50

Tea-Loose Leaf (12 Oz)

$2.00

Tea-Loose Leaf (16 Oz)

$2.50

Tea-Loose Leaf (12 Oz)

$2.00

Tea-Loose Leaf (16 Oz)

$2.50

Hot Chocolate (8oz)

$3.00

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

$3.50

Hot Chocolate (16oz)

$4.00

Breve (8oz)

$5.00

Breve (12oz)

$5.25

Breve (16oz)

$5.50

Steamer 12oz

$2.75

Steamer 16oz

$3.00

Iced Drinks

With the exception of an individual serving of espresson; All of our espresso made drinks are made with whole milk, unless otherwise specified. We take special care to make sure each espresso shot is extracted just right.

Iced Latte (16 Oz)

$4.50

Iced Latte (20 Oz)

$5.00

Iced Mocha (16 Oz)

$4.75

Iced Mocha (20 Oz)

$5.25

Iced Breve (16oz)

$5.50

Iced Breve (20oz)

$6.00

Iced Americano (16 Oz)

$4.00

Iced Americano (20 Oz)

$4.50

Iced Pour Over (16 Oz)

$4.75

Iced Pour Over (20 Oz)

$5.25

Glass o' Milk 8oz

$1.50

Iced Tea 16oz

$3.25

Iced Tea 20oz

$3.75

Ice Tea 16oz

$3.25

Iced Tea 20oz

$3.75

Iced Tea 16oz

$3.25

Iced Tea 20oz

$3.75

20oz Tea

$3.00

Italian Soda 16oz

$3.50

Italian Soda 20oz

$3.75

Smoothies

Each smoothie is made with 100% fruit, with NO added sugar, and blended to perfection.

Smoothie 16oz

$5.50

Smoothie 20oz

$6.50

Soda's

Organic Orange Cream Soda

$3.00

Organic Black Cherry Soda

$3.00

Organic Cream Soda

$3.00

Organic Rootbeer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$0.93

La Croix

$0.93

Choose from: Plain or Lime

Coke

$0.93

Dt. Coke

$0.93

Sprite

$0.93

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Strong ginger flavor, similar to a ginger beer. Yum!

Glass of Tap Water.

Pastries

Coffee Cake

$2.50

Scone

$2.50

Choose from: Blueberry or White chocolate raspberry. Just make a note in the "special requests' section.

Butter

$0.50

Full coffee cake

$18.00

Wine

$19.99 Wine Special

$19.99

ALL BOTTLES OF WINE! $19.99 -with purchase of food. Limit 1 bottle per purchase. *ID needed for pick-up.

$25.99 Wine Special

$25.99

House Wine Glass

$8.00

Grocery non-tax

CWB LOAF

$18.00

CWB 1\2

$10.00

SD LOAF

$10.00

SD 1/2

$6.00

HOAGIE

$8.00

Cheddar pkg

$26.00

Cheddar 1/2

$9.00

Provolone pkg

$24.00

Provolone 1/2

$14.00

Swiss pkg

$26.00

Swiss 1/2

$12.00

Turkey deli

$25.00

Ham deli

$22.00

Corned Beef deli

$50.00
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
The Interchange offers a unique dining experience in Historical Downtown Albert Lea. Enjoy our one-of-a-kind atmosphere. We love to serve Breakfast, Lunch, Full Coffee Bar, Smoothies, Wine, Beer, and More.

