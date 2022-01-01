Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The International

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1624 N. Front Street

Philadelphia, PA 19122

House Cocktails

House Cocktails

Amber Canyon Magik

$11.00

glass: rocks ice: yes **BATCHED** 2oz sage vodka 1.5oz amber canyon mix **NOT BATCHED** 2oz Sage-infused Vodka, .75 Fresh Lime, .75 Simple Syrup, 2 dash Angostura & Peychaud’s Bitters shake, double strain garnish: dehydrated lime, sage leaf

Gin Fizzard & The Blizzard Wizzard

$12.00

glass: collins ice: yes fill glass with ice and then two thirds fizzard mix top w/ soda grenadine float garnish: fresh mint and fresh lime Revivalist Harvest Gin, Turmeric, Fresh Lime, Hibiscus Grenadine, & Club

Lowland Sunset

Lowland Sunset

$14.00

glass: coupe ice: no 1.5oz puntagave tequila 1.75oz purple syrup shake, double strain garnish: dehydrated lime

Lo Fi Spritz

$12.00

glass: wine ice: yes 1.5oz Lo Fi Gentian Amaro, 2oz Prosecco top w/ Club Soda garnish: Orange

Lo Life

$6.00

glass: high life bottle ice: no open high life, pour lo-fi gentian amaro in it

Palabra Ultima

$14.00

BATCHED: glass: coupe ice: no 2.25 palabra batch .75 lime shake, double strain garnish: dehydred pablano NOT BATCHED: glass: coupe ice: no .75 santo cuviso Sotol, .75 Ancho Verde Pablano Liqueur, .75 Luxardo Maraschino, .75 Lime shake, double strain garnish: dehydred pablano

Heard, Chef!

$13.00

glass: rocks ice: yes measurements: 2.25 heard chef juice 1.5 titos 1.5 titos garnish: dehydrated cucumber IF NOT BATCHED*** 1 cuc juice .5 lemon .5 triple sec .25 simple ingredients:

Black Negroni

$14.00

Glass: Nick & Nora Ice: Cube 1.5oz Resurgent Rye 1oz Cynar 1/2oz Pedro Ximenez Sherry 2 dashes Cardamom Bitters Method: Stirred, strained Garnish: None

Service bar cocktails

Moonjuice

$15.00

glass: coupe ice: no 1.5 apostle gin .75 whey .5 lemon .5 vanilla simple syrup 3 bar spoon creme de violette 3 drops saline Method: shake strain garnish: mint sprig, black lime ash

Long Black Veil

$15.00

glass: coupe ice: no 1oz cedar herring/braulio 2oz resurgent rye stirred, strain garnish: no ingredients: Resurgent Rye, Braulio Alpine Amaro, Burnt Cedar Infused Cherry Heering

Paradiso

$15.00

glass: rocks ice: yes 1.5 coriander infused mezcal .5 curry leaf & peppercorn dem 1 lime .5 alpe genepy Method: shake, strain garnish: fresh curry leaf, dried lime

Witch's garden

$15.00

glass: wine ice: ice .75 revivalist summertide gin .75 house aquavit .75 cucumber juice .75 lime .25 dill simple Method: shake, strain, top with prosecco garnish: dill sprig ingredients: House aquavit is vodka infused with dill, caraway, celery seed, yellow mustard seed & lemon peel

Heat Signature

$15.00

glass: coupe ice: no 2oz codigo tequila 1oz lime .5 strawberry oolong syrup .25 habanero honey Method: shake, double strain garnish: lime

The Plainsman

$15.00

glass: coupe ice: no 2oz chamomile peach infused rye .75 astobiza vermouth .25 luxardo .25 cynar 70 Method: stir, strain garnish: wheat

Nightcap

$15.00

glass: nick and nora ice: espresso ice cube 1.5oz resurgent bourbon .75oz nocino walnut .5oz vincenzi Arancia 2 dashes whiskey barrel aged bitters Method: stir, strain garnish: no

INTL classics

La Penicilina

$14.00

glass: rocks ice: yes .5oz Fresh Lime .5oz Ginger Syrup .5oz Honey 2oz Tequila Ocho shake, double strain Mezcal spray garnish: dehydrated lime

A Damn Good Negroni

$14.00

glass: rocks ice: cube 1oz Revivalist tropical gin 1oz pineapple carpano 1oz house blend vermouth garnish: rehydrated dehydrated carpano infused pineapple wedge

Heavy Metal Plane

$13.00

glass: coupe ice: no .75 resurgent young american .75 amaro nonino .75 arancia (aperol, basically) .75 lemon Method: shake, double strain garnish: dehydrated lemon

Hot Goldrush

$12.00

glass: mug ice: no 1.5oz eight oaks bourbon .75 lemon .75 honey black tea bag garnish: dehydrated lemon top w/ hot water

Smoked Old Fashioned

$14.00

Smoked old fashioned glass: rocks ice: cube 2 dash angostura .5oz lapsang/maple syrup 2oz resurgent black label bourbon Method: stir, strain garnish: orange bitters spray, cinnamon dehydrated orange

Sazerac

$13.00

glass: chilled rocks ice: no 5 dash peychauds .5 simple 2oz resurgent rye method: absinthe rinse, stir, strain garnish: lemon peel stir, spray rocks w/ absinthe, strain garnish: lemon peel

Age Old Story

$14.00

glass: rocks ice: cube 2 dash fall spice tincture .5oz espresso/maple syrup 2oz Boardroom bourbon stir, strain garnish: orange peel

Damn Good Manhattan

$14.00

glass: coupe ice: no 2 dash angostura bitters 1oz house vermouth blend 2oz resurgent rye stir, strain garnish: express orange peel and discard. cherry garnish

Long Island Iced Tea

$16.00

Plane Of Fire

$14.00

1.5 Pachuca 1 lime .5 ginger .5 nonino .25 dem Egg white

Hot Toddy

$10.00

iTini

$12.00

Lo ABV

Lacuesta Con Sífon

$8.00

Vermut Lacuesta Blanco topped with Soda Water and Olive

Lo Life

$6.00

glass: high life bottle ice: no open high life, pour lo-fi gentian amaro in it

Blu Life

$6.00

Fernet & Co!a

$8.00

Randy Pineapple

$10.00

glass: collins Ice: yes 1.5oz demiana w/ mostly demiana, then club garnish: pineapple leaf

Mocktails

Spicy Cucumber

$8.00

glass: collins ice: yes .5 spicey simple .75 cucumber juice .25 lime method: shake, strain, top with soda garnish: fresh lime

Sour Apple

$8.00

glass: collins ice: yes 2oz citric apple .25 lime .25 ginger method: shake n dump, top with soda garnish: fresh lime

Tepache

$8.00Out of stock

Industry drinks

INDSTR Old Fashioned

$7.00

INDSTR Daiquiri

$7.00

INDSTR Negroni

$7.00

INDSTR hot hoddy

$7.00

shacksbury white

$5.00

shacksbury red

$5.00

shacksbury rose

$5.00

FOOD

potatoes

$8.00

brussels

$10.00

focaccia

$10.00Out of stock

salt & pepper wings

$13.00

twice fried chicken wings (6 per order: 3 flats, 3 drummettes) raw serrano chili chef’s mix: kosher salt, black pepper, white pepper, mushroom powder, msg DIETARY: capsaicin

steak tartare

$14.00

ribs

$15.00Out of stock

sandwich

$12.00

octopus

$16.00

shrimp stix

$14.00

semifreddo

$8.00

custard

$8.00

custard: yolks, sugar, kosher salt, heavy cream, reduction of our espresso (sous vide @ 176F for 1hr in jars) caramel: sugar, glucose, heavy cream, black vinegar, kosher salt, unsalted butter cream: green cardamom, heavy cream, sugar DIETARY: EGG, DAIRY

FIRST FLOOR

Sir Charles Cider 16oz

$8.00

Romilly Cidre Demi-sec 2015

$11.00+

Ploughman's arkansas black Pet Nat

$8.00+

Peroni

$4.00

Three's SFY DIPA

$11.00

Lawson’s Little Sip

$7.50

18th Street Hunter Double Milk Stout

$10.00

Kim Hibiscus Sour

$7.50

High Life

$4.00

Daisy Cutter

$7.50

Benediktiner Weiss

$5.00

ponies 4 da boiz

$10.00

Two robbers hard seltzer

$7.00

Bitburger Pils

$5.00

Star Lager

$5.00

Von Trapp/upper Pass Kölsch

$8.00

Super Bock Pony

$3.00

Shacksbury Yuzu Ginger

$7.00

Montucky Cold Snacks

$4.50

Brother Monks Pumpkin Spice

$6.00

Brother Monk Dry Hopped

$6.00

Love City Brotherly Love

$6.00

SERVICE BAR

Saison DuPont

$12.50

Orval

$12.00

Helles Schlenkerla Lagerbier Pounder

$9.00

High Life

$4.00

Master jasmine tea Lager

$8.00

Hermit thrush botanical gold

$11.00

Romilly Cidre Demi-sec 2015

$11.00+

Ploughman's arkansas black Pet Nat

$8.00+

Wine

Prosecco

$10.00

Lamarca

Lambrusco

$11.00

Toscana Rosso

$12.00

Chardonnay Di Chieti

$13.00

Austrian style white wine w/ high minerality

Paleokerisio

$11.00Out of stock

Traditional semi-sparkling orange wine from Greece

Charles Bove Brut

$14.00

Shacksbury

$7.00

sango kura junmai ginjo

$11.00

Studio Rosé

$13.00

NA Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Run Wild Ipa

$5.00

Pom Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Seltzer

Tap Wooder

Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.50

Big Wooder

Lagunitas Hop Seltzer

$4.50Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

House Ginger Soda

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

INTL MERCH

INTL Tee

$16.00

INTL Hoody

$50.00

INTL Long Sleeve

$28.00

Shuffleboard

$4,200.00

INTL hat

$25.00

Staff Price Hoody

$36.00

First Class

$40.00

COFFEE

Americano

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Pmpkn Spice Latte 10 Pumps Add Whip

$5.00

Maple syrup, espresso, steamed milk, ground nutmeg

Cold Brew

$4.50

Sherry

1. El Maestro Sierra Pedro Ximenez

$10.00

2. El Maestro Sierra Fino

$10.00

Wine

3. côtes-du-rhône réserve rouge

$13.00

4. Cremisan Baladi

$17.00

5. El Marciano

$17.00

6. 2019 Erath Resplendent Pinot Noir

$16.00

7. Lo Brujo Rosado

$11.00

10. collechiara verona blanco

$13.00

8. viera de sousa

$16.00

9. 2018 Illimis chenin blanc

$16.00

11. alapiani bolnuri rkatsiteli

$16.00

Amaro

13. Amaro Abano

$8.00

14 Cynar 70

$11.00

15. Vigo Amaro

$12.00

16. Pelinkovac Gorki

$9.00

17. Pelinkovac Orange

$9.00

18. Enrico Toro

$10.00

Braulio

$12.00

Vermouth

19. Vermouth Routin Blanc 2oz

$10.00

20. Vermut Lacuesta Rojo 2oz

$8.00

21. Cinzano 1757 Rosso 2oz

$10.00

22. Vermut Lacuesta Extra Dry 2oz

$8.00

23. Vermut Lacuesta Blanco 2oz

$8.00

24. Nonino Moscato Grappa

$14.00

Grappa

24. Nonino Moscato Grappa

$14.00

.

Cider

Romilly Cidre Demi-sec 2015

$11.00+

Ploughman Glass

$10.00

Sake

sango kura star spangled

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Global, food beer & spirits!

Location

1624 N. Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Directions

