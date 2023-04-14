Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Irish Legend 8933 S Archer Ave

8933 S Archer Ave

Willow Springs, IL 60480

Sharables

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$8.00

fried cheddar curds served with marinara

Irish Nachos

$12.00

French fries topped with Irish cheddar, apple-wood smoked bacon, & scallions

Reuben Fritters

$9.00

corned beef, cream cheese, sauerkraut, panko served with thousand island dressing

Fried Pickle Wedges

$8.00

Dill pickle spears, lightly battered & deep fried served with ranch

Bavarian Pretzel

$7.00

House rolled soft baked pretzel with sea salt served with cheese

6 Wings

$12.00

six bone-in wings served with carrots, celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese Choice of: BBQ, mango habañero, mild or hot

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Served with french fries & BBQ

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

French fries topped with our Firehouse Chili, Cheddar Cheese Sauce & scallions.

Soup & Salad

Salmon Salad

$19.00

Salmon filet, crisp greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pepperoncini & black olives & choice of dressing

Chopped Cobb

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, blue cheese, tomato & onion & choice of dressing

Classic Garden Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, olives, & pepperoncini & choice of dressing

Soup De Jour

$6.00

Homemade daily & served in a 10 oz bowl -ask server for todays!

Firehouse Chili

$6.00

Thick and Hearty chili served with shredded cheddar & green scallions.

A' La Carte

Onion Rings

$6.00

Deep fried & served with ranch dressing

Basket of Fries

$6.00

House cut & served with ketchup

Houseslaw

$4.00

Homemade

Mains

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Beer battered North Atlantic Cod with fries & tartar sauce

Friday All You Can Eat Fish and Chips

$19.99

All you can eat beer battered North Atlantic Cod served with fries & tartar sauce

Steak Tacos

$15.00

3 tacos - served on a corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and onion

Handhelds

Dirty Birdy Hot Chicken

$16.00

Fried buttermilk battered chicken, drizzled with chipotle mayo, topped with house-slaw & pickles served with french fries

Legend Burger

$15.00

Fresh Angus Beef, lettuce, tomato, cheddar & an onion ring on a brioche bun served with french fries

Adult Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Cheese, bacon & tomato on white toast served with french fries

Chicken & Bacon Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & ranch dressing served with french fries

Steak Wrap

$16.00

Steak, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, cheddar & sour cream served with french fries

Reuben Sandwich

$16.00

Hand shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, aged Swiss cheese on marble rye topped with thousand island served with french fries

Hot Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Hand shaved corned beef on marble rye with horseradish cream on the side served with french fries

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken sandwich topped with Bacon, Swiss Cheese & BBQ Sauce served with french fries.

Quesadilla

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8933 S Archer Ave, Willow Springs, IL 60480

Directions

