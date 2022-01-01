Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Iron Horse Charitone Chariton

review star

No reviews yet

831 Braden Ave

Chariton, IA 50049

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

House Burger
Chicken Wings
Chicken Club Melt

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

Three large Bavarian Pretzel Sticks, served hot from the oven with our house made Beer Cheese dipping sauce.

BBQ Chicken Springrolls

BBQ Chicken Springrolls

$8.99

Smoked chicken, cheddar jack and our homemade slaw rolled, fried and served with BBQ dipping sauce.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.99

Hand dipped Sam Adams beer battered onions, with a zesty dipping sauce.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.99+

All-natural chicken wings, tossed with your choice of sauce. Mix & match flavors on orders of 12 or more, limit 3 flavors per order. Hot, Mild, Parmesan Garlic, BBQ or Sweet Chili

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$8.99

Pulled pork, cheddar-jack cheese, and roasted corn and black bean salsa pressed on a large tortilla. Served with Chipotle Ranch.

White Cheddar Cheese Curds

White Cheddar Cheese Curds

$8.99

Real Wisconsin Cheese Curds.Served with Ranch dressing.

Salads & Soup

Chef

Chef

$13.99

Sliced ham, smoked turkey, bacon, egg, cheddar-jack, croutons.

Cowboy Steak

Cowboy Steak

$15.99

Coffee rubbed steak, tomatoes, bacon, egg, parmesan, onion rings, toasted baguette, tossed with creamy chive dressing.

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$13.99

Southern breaded chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese.

Soup

$2.99+

Our homemade soup selection rotates, but features the following: Black Bean Tomato, Beer Cheese, Chicken Quesadilla, Loaded Baked Potato, Chili Corn Chowder and Tomato Basil Bisque. Call for today's feature.

Soup & Salad

$8.99

A bowl of our featured soup and side salad with choice of dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.99

Smoked chicken, roasted corn and black bean salsa, fresh tomatoes and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped with crispy tortilla strips and Chipotle Ranch dressing.

Sweet Apple Gorgonzola

Sweet Apple Gorgonzola

$13.99

Sweet apples, Gorgonzola, candied walnuts, cranberries, spinach and spring mix, tossed with our own Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Chicken & Seafood

Battered Jumbo Shrimp

Battered Jumbo Shrimp

$16.99

Succulent Sam Adams beer battered jumbo shrimp, served with cocktail sauce.

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$16.99

Two hand cut Sam Adams beer battered fish fillets. Served with house made tartar sauce and fresh lemon.

Bruschetta Chicken

Bruschetta Chicken

$16.99

An 8 ounce juicy grilled chicken breast with fresh sweet tomatoes, fresh basil and melted mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Southern fried chicken tenders with your choice of Honey Mustard, Ranch, Buffalo or Sweet Chili sauce.

New Orleans Shrimp Skewers

New Orleans Shrimp Skewers

$17.99

A half pound of jumbo shrimp, coated in Cajun seasoning, skewered, grilled and served with fresh lime.

Cilantro Lime Salmon

Cilantro Lime Salmon

$21.99

An 8 oz. Atlantic salmon filet, rubbed with our own Cajun seasoning and blackened. Topped with Cilantro-Lime butter and fresh lime.

Pasta

Fettuccine tossed with our creamy house-made alfredo sauce.
Bayou Pasta

Bayou Pasta

$14.99

Fettuccine pasta, peppers and onions in a spicy Cajun cream sauce.

Chipotle Bacon Mac & Cheese

Chipotle Bacon Mac & Cheese

$13.99

Cavatappi noodles smothered in a thick and creamy cheese sauce with savory bacon and smoky chipotle peppers. Topped with toasted bread crumbs.

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.99

Fettuccine tossed with our creamy house-made alfredo sauce.

Three Cheese Penne

Three Cheese Penne

$14.99

Penne pasta with a blend of tomatoes, basil and onion in a parmesan cream sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella and provolone.

Steakhouse

Filet

Filet

$37.99

The most tender cut of steak. 8 ounce cut of USDA Choice Beef Tenderloin.

Maple Apple Porkchop

Maple Apple Porkchop

$22.99

Our delicious bone-in pork chop topped with tender red apples and a sweet apple maple glaze.

Ribeye

Ribeye

$31.99

The perfect combination of tenderness and flavor. A well marbled, USDA Choice 12 ounce cut.

Steak Deburgo

Steak Deburgo

$39.99

Twin 4 ounce beef tenderloin medallions sautéed with sliced mushrooms in a red wine basil cream sauce.

Tomahawk Porkchop

Tomahawk Porkchop

$20.99

A thick and juicy 12 ounce bone-in premium pork chop, well seasoned and grilled over an open flame.

Top Sirloin

Top Sirloin

$23.99

A well seasoned 8 ounce lean center cut Top Sirloin, grilled to your liking over an open flame to enhance it’s natural flavor.

Whiskey Maple Sirloin

Whiskey Maple Sirloin

$25.99

Our center cut Top Sirloin drowned in our sweet bourbon maple glaze.

Burgers

Bacon, Black & Bleu

Bacon, Black & Bleu

$13.99

Seasoned with Creole style blackening seasoning and topped with bacon and a mound of melted Gorgonzola cheese.

Carolina Burger

Carolina Burger

$14.99

Piled high with our house-smoked pulled pork, sweet BBQ sauce, coleslaw, onion rings and melted cheddar cheese.

House Burger

House Burger

$11.99

100% USDA Choice fresh ground beef. Seasoned, juicy and grilled to your specification. Served on a toasted Brioche bun.

Juicy Lucy

Juicy Lucy

$14.99

Stuffed with your choice of cheese (American not recommended) and wrapped with crispy applewood smoked bacon. Must be served well done.

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$12.99

Topped with tender sauteéd mushrooms and creamy Swiss cheese.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.99

Our fresh ground burger with sauteéd onions and Swiss cheese sandwiched between two pieces of grilled marble rye.

Chicken Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

A juicy chicken breast drowned in our spicy homeade hotwing sauce and melted Gorgonzola on a bun. With Ranch or Bleu Cheese on the side. Have it breaded or grilled.

Chicken Club Melt

Chicken Club Melt

$12.99

Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese and garlic mayo on two pieces of grilled sourdough. Have it breaded or grilled.

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Sliced grilled chicken breast, sauteéd bell peppers, onions, melted provolone and garlic mayo on a toasted hoagie roll.

Just Chicken

Just Chicken

$10.99

A juicy well-seasoned chicken breast on a toasted Brioche bun. Add cheese, bacon or both if desired. Have it breaded or grilled.

Sandwiches

Alaskan Fish Sandwich

Alaskan Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Flaky whitefish hand dipped in our Sam Adam’s beer batter and fried golden on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with house-made tartar sauce.

Black Bean & Beet Veggie Burger

Black Bean & Beet Veggie Burger

$11.99

Our house-made savory black bean and sweet red beet veggie burger on toasted brioche.

Dirty Bird

Dirty Bird

$10.99

House-smoked turkey breast with crispy applewood smoked bacon on cheddar cheese on grilled Sourdough bread.

Hot Ham & Swiss

Hot Ham & Swiss

$10.99

A mountain of cherrywood smoked ham with creamy melted Swiss cheese and savory garlic mayo on a Brioche bun.

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$11.99

House-smoked Pastrami with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye.

Philly

Philly

$12.99

Thinly sliced tender steak with bell peppers and onions topped with melted provolone on a toasted hoagie, slathered with our own garlic mayo.

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$11.99

Juicy hand-cut pork loin, pounded thin and tender. Your choice of either hand-dipped in our own Sam Adam’s beer batter or grilled.

Southern Pulled Pork

Southern Pulled Pork

$10.99

House-smoked over apple and pecan wood, tossed with sweet BBQ sauce and topped with homemade coleslaw. Served on a toasted bun.

Stacked Ribeye

Stacked Ribeye

$14.99Out of stock

A grilled Ribeye, sitting on two pieces of grilled Texas Toast, topped with our own Sam Adams Beer Battered Onion Rings. Served with zesty dipping sauce.

Three Little Pigs

Three Little Pigs

$9.99

Ham, Bacon and Pulled Pork with melted Swiss Cheese on a toasted Brioche bun.

Desserts

Cake

$8.99

A rotating selection from cheesecakes to layer cakes. Call for today's feature.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Tower

Chocolate Peanut Butter Tower

$8.99

A tower of chocolate peanut butter fudge, peanut butter chiffon, whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

Homemade Fried Apple Pie

Homemade Fried Apple Pie

$7.99Out of stock

Homemade apple hand pie, drizzled with caramel and topped with cinnamon powdered sugar and whipped cream.

Roasted Apple Bread Pudding

Roasted Apple Bread Pudding

$8.99

Sweet roasted cinnamon sugar apples baked in a moist bread pudding, topped with caramel sauce.

Sides

Baked Potato (After 4 PM)

$3.49

Available after 4 PM. Extra large baked potato with butter and sour cream on the side.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.99

Made fresh daily.

Cottage Cheese

Cottage Cheese

$2.99
French Fries

French Fries

$2.99

Garlic Redskin Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Creamy gourmet mashed potatoes with a light garlic flavor.

Loaded Baked Potato (After 4 PM)

$4.99

Available after 4 PM. Extra large baked potato, loaded with butter, sour cream, real bacon, cheddar jack cheese and green onions.

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Our gourmet mashed potatoes loaded down with real Bacon, Sour Cream, Butter, green onions and melted cheddar-jack cheese.

Seasonal Fresh Vegetable

$2.99
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

Fresh greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, onions and croutons with choice of dressing.

Sour Cream & Chive Fries

Sour Cream & Chive Fries

$3.49Out of stock

Kids Meals

Mac & Cheese-Kids

$5.99

Kraft White Cheddar Mac & Cheese, served with grilled garlic bread and special treat.

Chicken Tenders-Kids

$5.99

Two southern style breaded chicken tenders with choice of fries or apple slices. Comes with a special treat!

Burger-Kids

$5.99

A kid-sized hamburger with fries or apple slices. Comes with a special treat!

Cheeseburger-Kids

$5.99

A kid-sized cheeseburger with choice of fries or apple slices. Comes with a special treat!

Grilled Cheese-Kids

$5.99

Grilled cheese sandwich with choice of fries or apple slices. Comes with a special treat!

Cheese Pizza-Kids

$5.99Out of stock

Flatbread with Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Comes with a special treat!

Kids Bevs

Cherry Pepsi-Kid

Chocolate Milk-Kid

Cranberry Juice-Kid

Diet Mountain Dew-Kid

Diet Pepsi-Kid

Lemonade-Kid

Milk-Kid

Mountain Dew-Kid

Pepsi-Kid

Rootbeer-Kid

Sierra Mist-Kid

Baby Shark Kiddie Cocktail

$2.99

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Baby Shark Kiddie Cocktail

$2.99

Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.49

Rootbeer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Beer-ID REQUIRED AT PICKUP

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Bud Light Cans

$2.00Out of stock

Bud Light Cherry Limeade Seltzer

$4.00

Budweiser

$3.50

Budweiser Zero N/A

$4.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Cider Boy's Blackberry Wild

$4.00

Founders Dirty Bastard

$4.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

PBR

$2.50

Singlespeed Tip the Cow

$4.50

Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue

$5.50

Twisted Tea 1/2 & 1/2

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Wine-ID REQUIRED AT PICKUP

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, CRANE LAKE

$22.00

Rich color with notes of blackberry, cherry, raspberry and vanilla. Tannins are soft and layered. 750mL

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, PREDATOR

$34.00

California - Opens with expressive notes of dark fruit and fragrant baking spices. Our robust Cabernet Sauvignon reveals rich layers of blackberry, dark cherry, mint, sage and black tea and finishes with unique oak signatures of cocoa, molasses and gingerbread. 750mL

CHARDONNAY, A TO Z

$32.00

Oregon - Aromatics of pear, green apple, quince, apple blossom, lime, tangerine, and some minerality evolve to include honey, butter, nutmeg and white chocolate. 750 mL

CHARDONNAY, CRANE LAKE

$22.00

This wine is a light straw color, with pear, melon and vanilla aromas. Citrus and green apple flavors, with a silky mouth feel. Well balanced and structured; lingering after taste.

MALBEC, ALAMOS

$28.00

Of an intense red color with plums and ripe berries flavors with a delicate touch of vanilla. Fleshy, full bodied wine with a long aftertaste. Great balance between the fruit and oak. 750 mL

MERLOT, CRANE LAKE

$22.00

Fruit forward profile, including blackberry, cherry and vanilla spice. The finish is long and soft with silky tannins. 750 mL

MOSCATO, CRANE LAKE

$22.00

This sweet wine is light in color with floral aromas including notes of orange blossom, jasmine and honeysuckle. Flavors include peach, melon and spice. 750mL

PINOT GRIGIO, CRANE LAKE

$22.00

Light in color, this Pinot Grigio has aromas of pineapple and pear. Complex flavors include green apple, citrus and melon. Clean, soft finish.

PINOT NOIR, ANGELINE

$28.00

Juicy and vibrant with flavors of red fruit, gently mulled spices and soft oak tannins. Aromas of brown sugar and spice are complemented by notes of raspberry and cherry flavors. 750 mL

PROSECCO, AVISSI

$8.00

Sparkling wine with aromas of white peach, grapefruit and honeydew melon leading to flavors of creamy ripe lemon, refined citrus and a toasted brioche finish. 1.75mL

REISLING, JJ MUELLER

$24.00

This Riesling has flavors of crisp apples, limes, and passion fruit with a hint of honey. The mouth-watering acidity and sweetness are nicely balanced on the palate. 750 mL

REISLING, STARLING CASTLE

$28.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC, DECOY

$34.00

ZINFANDEL, RANCHO ZABACO

$34.00

Aroma of rich dark fruits, strawberry jam, and chocolate, with wonderful hints of vanilla. Opens with licorice, black pepper, and spice that’s perfectly followed by a long, rich finish. 750mL

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

An upscale bar and grill located in the historic Hotel Charitone, serving up unique sandwiches, fresh salads, USDA Choice steaks, Craft beer, cocktails and more.

Location

831 Braden Ave, Chariton, IA 50049

Directions

Gallery
The Iron Horse Charitone image
The Iron Horse Charitone image
The Iron Horse Charitone image
Map
More near Chariton
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Pella
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston