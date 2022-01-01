The Iron Horse Charitone Chariton
831 Braden Ave
Chariton, IA 50049
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
Three large Bavarian Pretzel Sticks, served hot from the oven with our house made Beer Cheese dipping sauce.
BBQ Chicken Springrolls
Smoked chicken, cheddar jack and our homemade slaw rolled, fried and served with BBQ dipping sauce.
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Hand dipped Sam Adams beer battered onions, with a zesty dipping sauce.
Chicken Wings
All-natural chicken wings, tossed with your choice of sauce. Mix & match flavors on orders of 12 or more, limit 3 flavors per order. Hot, Mild, Parmesan Garlic, BBQ or Sweet Chili
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Pulled pork, cheddar-jack cheese, and roasted corn and black bean salsa pressed on a large tortilla. Served with Chipotle Ranch.
White Cheddar Cheese Curds
Real Wisconsin Cheese Curds.Served with Ranch dressing.
Salads & Soup
Chef
Sliced ham, smoked turkey, bacon, egg, cheddar-jack, croutons.
Cowboy Steak
Coffee rubbed steak, tomatoes, bacon, egg, parmesan, onion rings, toasted baguette, tossed with creamy chive dressing.
Crispy Chicken
Southern breaded chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese.
Soup
Our homemade soup selection rotates, but features the following: Black Bean Tomato, Beer Cheese, Chicken Quesadilla, Loaded Baked Potato, Chili Corn Chowder and Tomato Basil Bisque. Call for today's feature.
Soup & Salad
A bowl of our featured soup and side salad with choice of dressing.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Smoked chicken, roasted corn and black bean salsa, fresh tomatoes and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped with crispy tortilla strips and Chipotle Ranch dressing.
Sweet Apple Gorgonzola
Sweet apples, Gorgonzola, candied walnuts, cranberries, spinach and spring mix, tossed with our own Red Wine Vinaigrette.
Chicken & Seafood
Battered Jumbo Shrimp
Succulent Sam Adams beer battered jumbo shrimp, served with cocktail sauce.
Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Two hand cut Sam Adams beer battered fish fillets. Served with house made tartar sauce and fresh lemon.
Bruschetta Chicken
An 8 ounce juicy grilled chicken breast with fresh sweet tomatoes, fresh basil and melted mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Tenders
Southern fried chicken tenders with your choice of Honey Mustard, Ranch, Buffalo or Sweet Chili sauce.
New Orleans Shrimp Skewers
A half pound of jumbo shrimp, coated in Cajun seasoning, skewered, grilled and served with fresh lime.
Cilantro Lime Salmon
An 8 oz. Atlantic salmon filet, rubbed with our own Cajun seasoning and blackened. Topped with Cilantro-Lime butter and fresh lime.
Pasta
Bayou Pasta
Fettuccine pasta, peppers and onions in a spicy Cajun cream sauce.
Chipotle Bacon Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi noodles smothered in a thick and creamy cheese sauce with savory bacon and smoky chipotle peppers. Topped with toasted bread crumbs.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed with our creamy house-made alfredo sauce.
Three Cheese Penne
Penne pasta with a blend of tomatoes, basil and onion in a parmesan cream sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella and provolone.
Steakhouse
Filet
The most tender cut of steak. 8 ounce cut of USDA Choice Beef Tenderloin.
Maple Apple Porkchop
Our delicious bone-in pork chop topped with tender red apples and a sweet apple maple glaze.
Ribeye
The perfect combination of tenderness and flavor. A well marbled, USDA Choice 12 ounce cut.
Steak Deburgo
Twin 4 ounce beef tenderloin medallions sautéed with sliced mushrooms in a red wine basil cream sauce.
Tomahawk Porkchop
A thick and juicy 12 ounce bone-in premium pork chop, well seasoned and grilled over an open flame.
Top Sirloin
A well seasoned 8 ounce lean center cut Top Sirloin, grilled to your liking over an open flame to enhance it’s natural flavor.
Whiskey Maple Sirloin
Our center cut Top Sirloin drowned in our sweet bourbon maple glaze.
Burgers
Bacon, Black & Bleu
Seasoned with Creole style blackening seasoning and topped with bacon and a mound of melted Gorgonzola cheese.
Carolina Burger
Piled high with our house-smoked pulled pork, sweet BBQ sauce, coleslaw, onion rings and melted cheddar cheese.
House Burger
100% USDA Choice fresh ground beef. Seasoned, juicy and grilled to your specification. Served on a toasted Brioche bun.
Juicy Lucy
Stuffed with your choice of cheese (American not recommended) and wrapped with crispy applewood smoked bacon. Must be served well done.
Mushroom Swiss
Topped with tender sauteéd mushrooms and creamy Swiss cheese.
Patty Melt
Our fresh ground burger with sauteéd onions and Swiss cheese sandwiched between two pieces of grilled marble rye.
Chicken Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken
A juicy chicken breast drowned in our spicy homeade hotwing sauce and melted Gorgonzola on a bun. With Ranch or Bleu Cheese on the side. Have it breaded or grilled.
Chicken Club Melt
Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese and garlic mayo on two pieces of grilled sourdough. Have it breaded or grilled.
Chicken Philly
Sliced grilled chicken breast, sauteéd bell peppers, onions, melted provolone and garlic mayo on a toasted hoagie roll.
Just Chicken
A juicy well-seasoned chicken breast on a toasted Brioche bun. Add cheese, bacon or both if desired. Have it breaded or grilled.
Sandwiches
Alaskan Fish Sandwich
Flaky whitefish hand dipped in our Sam Adam’s beer batter and fried golden on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with house-made tartar sauce.
Black Bean & Beet Veggie Burger
Our house-made savory black bean and sweet red beet veggie burger on toasted brioche.
Dirty Bird
House-smoked turkey breast with crispy applewood smoked bacon on cheddar cheese on grilled Sourdough bread.
Hot Ham & Swiss
A mountain of cherrywood smoked ham with creamy melted Swiss cheese and savory garlic mayo on a Brioche bun.
Pastrami Reuben
House-smoked Pastrami with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye.
Philly
Thinly sliced tender steak with bell peppers and onions topped with melted provolone on a toasted hoagie, slathered with our own garlic mayo.
Pork Tenderloin
Juicy hand-cut pork loin, pounded thin and tender. Your choice of either hand-dipped in our own Sam Adam’s beer batter or grilled.
Southern Pulled Pork
House-smoked over apple and pecan wood, tossed with sweet BBQ sauce and topped with homemade coleslaw. Served on a toasted bun.
Stacked Ribeye
A grilled Ribeye, sitting on two pieces of grilled Texas Toast, topped with our own Sam Adams Beer Battered Onion Rings. Served with zesty dipping sauce.
Three Little Pigs
Ham, Bacon and Pulled Pork with melted Swiss Cheese on a toasted Brioche bun.
Desserts
Cake
A rotating selection from cheesecakes to layer cakes. Call for today's feature.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Tower
A tower of chocolate peanut butter fudge, peanut butter chiffon, whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
Homemade Fried Apple Pie
Homemade apple hand pie, drizzled with caramel and topped with cinnamon powdered sugar and whipped cream.
Roasted Apple Bread Pudding
Sweet roasted cinnamon sugar apples baked in a moist bread pudding, topped with caramel sauce.
Sides
Baked Potato (After 4 PM)
Available after 4 PM. Extra large baked potato with butter and sour cream on the side.
Coleslaw
Made fresh daily.
Cottage Cheese
French Fries
Garlic Redskin Mashed Potatoes
Creamy gourmet mashed potatoes with a light garlic flavor.
Loaded Baked Potato (After 4 PM)
Available after 4 PM. Extra large baked potato, loaded with butter, sour cream, real bacon, cheddar jack cheese and green onions.
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Our gourmet mashed potatoes loaded down with real Bacon, Sour Cream, Butter, green onions and melted cheddar-jack cheese.
Seasonal Fresh Vegetable
Side Salad
Fresh greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, onions and croutons with choice of dressing.
Sour Cream & Chive Fries
Kids Meals
Mac & Cheese-Kids
Kraft White Cheddar Mac & Cheese, served with grilled garlic bread and special treat.
Chicken Tenders-Kids
Two southern style breaded chicken tenders with choice of fries or apple slices. Comes with a special treat!
Burger-Kids
A kid-sized hamburger with fries or apple slices. Comes with a special treat!
Cheeseburger-Kids
A kid-sized cheeseburger with choice of fries or apple slices. Comes with a special treat!
Grilled Cheese-Kids
Grilled cheese sandwich with choice of fries or apple slices. Comes with a special treat!
Cheese Pizza-Kids
Flatbread with Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Comes with a special treat!
Kids Bevs
N/A Beverages
Beer-ID REQUIRED AT PICKUP
Angry Orchard
Bud Light
Bud Light Cans
Bud Light Cherry Limeade Seltzer
Budweiser
Budweiser Zero N/A
Busch Light
Cider Boy's Blackberry Wild
Founders Dirty Bastard
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
PBR
Singlespeed Tip the Cow
Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue
Twisted Tea 1/2 & 1/2
White Claw
Wine-ID REQUIRED AT PICKUP
CABERNET SAUVIGNON, CRANE LAKE
Rich color with notes of blackberry, cherry, raspberry and vanilla. Tannins are soft and layered. 750mL
CABERNET SAUVIGNON, PREDATOR
California - Opens with expressive notes of dark fruit and fragrant baking spices. Our robust Cabernet Sauvignon reveals rich layers of blackberry, dark cherry, mint, sage and black tea and finishes with unique oak signatures of cocoa, molasses and gingerbread. 750mL
CHARDONNAY, A TO Z
Oregon - Aromatics of pear, green apple, quince, apple blossom, lime, tangerine, and some minerality evolve to include honey, butter, nutmeg and white chocolate. 750 mL
CHARDONNAY, CRANE LAKE
This wine is a light straw color, with pear, melon and vanilla aromas. Citrus and green apple flavors, with a silky mouth feel. Well balanced and structured; lingering after taste.
MALBEC, ALAMOS
Of an intense red color with plums and ripe berries flavors with a delicate touch of vanilla. Fleshy, full bodied wine with a long aftertaste. Great balance between the fruit and oak. 750 mL
MERLOT, CRANE LAKE
Fruit forward profile, including blackberry, cherry and vanilla spice. The finish is long and soft with silky tannins. 750 mL
MOSCATO, CRANE LAKE
This sweet wine is light in color with floral aromas including notes of orange blossom, jasmine and honeysuckle. Flavors include peach, melon and spice. 750mL
PINOT GRIGIO, CRANE LAKE
Light in color, this Pinot Grigio has aromas of pineapple and pear. Complex flavors include green apple, citrus and melon. Clean, soft finish.
PINOT NOIR, ANGELINE
Juicy and vibrant with flavors of red fruit, gently mulled spices and soft oak tannins. Aromas of brown sugar and spice are complemented by notes of raspberry and cherry flavors. 750 mL
PROSECCO, AVISSI
Sparkling wine with aromas of white peach, grapefruit and honeydew melon leading to flavors of creamy ripe lemon, refined citrus and a toasted brioche finish. 1.75mL
REISLING, JJ MUELLER
This Riesling has flavors of crisp apples, limes, and passion fruit with a hint of honey. The mouth-watering acidity and sweetness are nicely balanced on the palate. 750 mL
REISLING, STARLING CASTLE
SAUVIGNON BLANC, DECOY
ZINFANDEL, RANCHO ZABACO
Aroma of rich dark fruits, strawberry jam, and chocolate, with wonderful hints of vanilla. Opens with licorice, black pepper, and spice that’s perfectly followed by a long, rich finish. 750mL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
An upscale bar and grill located in the historic Hotel Charitone, serving up unique sandwiches, fresh salads, USDA Choice steaks, Craft beer, cocktails and more.
831 Braden Ave, Chariton, IA 50049