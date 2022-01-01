Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American

Iron Horse Neighborhood Grill Osceola

review star

No reviews yet

123 S Main St

Osceola, IA 50213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

House Burger
Stacked Ribeye
Cheese Curds

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

Three large Bavarian Pretzel Sticks, served hot from the oven with our house made Beer Cheese dipping sauce.

BBQ Chicken Springrolls

BBQ Chicken Springrolls

$8.99

Tender shredded chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese and our homemade slaw rolled up and fried until delightfully crunchy. Served with BBQ dipping sauce.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Real Wisconsin Cheese Curds. Served with Ranch dressing.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.99+

All natural juicy chicken wings fried golden brown and tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing and celery sticks. Mix and match flavors on orders of 12 or more (no more than 3 flavors per order please). Hot, Mild, Sweet Chili, Parmesan Garlic.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.99

Crunchy hand dipped Sam Adams beer battered sweet onions. Served with our own zesty signature dipping sauce.

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$8.99

Pulled pork, cheddar-jack cheese, and roasted corn and black bean salsa pressed on a large tortilla. Served with Chipotle Ranch.

Salads & Soup

Apple Gorgonzola

Apple Gorgonzola

$13.99

Sweet red apples, savory Gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, spinach and arugula, tossed with red wine vinaigrette.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.99

Thinly sliced ham, house smoked turkey, bacon, egg, shredded cheese and croutons on a bed of blended lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing.

Cowboy Steak

Cowboy Steak

$15.99

Coffee rubbed steak, cherry tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled egg, parmesan and blended lettuce tossed with a creamy chive dressing. Topped with crispy onion rings and served with a toasted baguette.

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$13.99

Tender southern style strips of chicken breast with bacon, cherry tomatoes and shredded cheese on a bed of blended lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing.

Soup

$2.99+

Our freshly prepared soup selection rotates between the following soups: Black Bean Tomato, Beer Cheese, Chicken Tortilla, Loaded Baked Potato, Chili Corn Chowder and Tomato Basil Bisque.

Soup & Salad

$8.99

A bowl of our featured soup and a side salad with choice of dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.99

Smoked chicken, roasted corn and black bean salsa, fresh tomatoes and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped with crispy tortilla strips and Chipotle Ranch dressing.

Chicken & Seafood

Battered Jumbo Shrimp

Battered Jumbo Shrimp

$16.99

Succulent Sam Adams beer battered jumbo shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce.

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$16.99

Two handcut Sam Adams beer battered fish fillets. Served with house made tartar sauce and fresh lemon.

Bruschetta Chicken

Bruschetta Chicken

$16.99

An 8 ounce juicy grilled chicken breast with fresh sweet tomatoes, fresh basil and melted mozzarella cheese.

Cilantro Lime Salmon

Cilantro Lime Salmon

$21.99

An 8 oz. Atlantic salmon filet, rubbed with our own Cajun seasoning and blackened. Topped with Cilantro-Lime butter and fresh lime.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Tender strips of chicken breast fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with your choice of Honey Mustard, Ranch, Sweet Chili, BBQ or Spicy Buffalo Sauce.

New Orleans Shrimp Skewers

New Orleans Shrimp Skewers

$17.99

A half pound of jumbo shrimp, coated in Cajun seasoning, skewered, grilled and finished with a squeeze of fresh lime.

Pasta

Bayou Pasta

Bayou Pasta

$14.99

Fettuccine pasta, peppers and onions in a Cajun cream sauce.

Chipotle Bacon Mac & Cheese

Chipotle Bacon Mac & Cheese

$13.99
Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.99

Fettuccine tossed with our creamy house-made alfredo sauce.

Three Cheese Penne

Three Cheese Penne

$14.99

Penne with fresh chopped tomatoes and basil in a parmesan cream sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella and provolone.

Steakhouse

Filet

Filet

$37.99

The most tender cut of steak. 8 ounce cut of USDA Choice Beef Tenderloin.

Maple Apple Porkchop

Maple Apple Porkchop

$22.99

Our delicious bone-in pork chop topped with tender red apples and sweet apple maple glaze.

Ribeye

Ribeye

$31.99

The perfect combination of tenderness and flavor. A well marbled USDA Choice 12 ounce cut.

Steak Deburgo

Steak Deburgo

$39.99

Twin 4 ounce beef tenderloin medallions sautéed with sliced mushrooms in a red wine basil cream sauce. 29.99

Tomahawk Porkchop

Tomahawk Porkchop

$20.99

A thick and juicy 12 ounce bone-in premium pork chop, well seasoned and grilled over an open flame.

Top Sirloin

Top Sirloin

$23.99

A well seasoned 8 ounce lean center cut Top Sirloin, grilled to your liking over an open flame to enhance it’s natural flavor.

Whiskey Maple Sirloin

Whiskey Maple Sirloin

$25.99

Our center cut Top Sirloin drowned in our sweet bourbon maple glaze.

Burgers

Bacon, Black & Bleu

Bacon, Black & Bleu

$13.99

Seasoned with Creole style blackening seasoning and topped with bacon and a mountain of melted Gorgonzola cheese.

Carolina Burger

Carolina Burger

$14.99

Piled high with our house-smoked pulled pork, sweet BBQ sauce, coleslaw, onion rings and melted cheddar cheese.

House Burger

House Burger

$11.99

100% USDA Choice fresh ground beef. Seasoned, juicy and grilled to your specification. Served on a toasted brioche bun.

Juicy Lucy

Juicy Lucy

$14.99

Stuffed with your choice of cheese (American not recommended) and wrapped with crispy applewood smoked bacon. Must be served well done.

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$12.99

Topped with tender sautéed mushrooms and creamy Swiss cheese.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.99

Our fresh ground burger with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese sandwiched between two pieces of grilled marble rye.

Chicken Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

A juicy chicken breast drowned in our spicy homemade hot wing sauce and melted Gorgonzola on a brioche bun. With Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing on the side.

Chicken Club Melt

Chicken Club Melt

$12.99

Applewood smoked bacon, creamy Swiss cheese and our homemade garlic mayo sandwiched between two pieces of grilled sourdough.

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Sliced grilled chicken breast, sautéed sweet bell peppers, onions, melted provolone and garlic mayo on a toasted hoagie.

Just Chicken

Just Chicken

$10.99

A juicy, well-seasoned 6 oz. chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun.

Sandwiches

Alaskan Fish Sandwich

Alaskan Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Hand dipped in our Sam Adam’s beer batter and fried golden on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with house-made tartar sauce.

Black Bean & Beet Veggie Burger

Black Bean & Beet Veggie Burger

$11.99

Our house made savory black bean and sweet red beet veggie burger on toasted brioche. Flavorful enough for carnivores and vegetarians alike.

Dirty Bird

Dirty Bird

$10.99

House rubbed and smoked turkey breast with crispy applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough.

Hot Ham & Swiss

Hot Ham & Swiss

$10.99

A mountain of cherrywood smoked ham with creamy melted Swiss cheese and savory garlic mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun.

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$11.99

House made pastrami with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye.

Philly

Philly

$12.99

Thinly sliced tender steak with sweet bell peppers and onions topped with melted provolone on a toasted hoagie, slathered with our own garlic mayo.

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$11.99

Juicy hand cut pork loin, pounded thin and tender. Your choice of either hand dipped in our own Sam Adam’s beer batter or seasoned and grilled.

Southern Pulled Pork

Southern Pulled Pork

$10.99

House smoked over apple and pecan wood, tossed with sweet barbeque sauce and topped with homemade coleslaw. Served on a toasted bun.

Stacked Ribeye

Stacked Ribeye

$14.99

A grilled Ribeye, stacked on two pieces of grilled Texas Toast, topped with our own Sam Adams Beer Battered Onion Rings. Served with a zesty dipping sauce.

Three Little Pigs

Three Little Pigs

$9.99

Cherrywood smoked ham, applewood smoked bacon and pulled pork with creamy Swiss cheese on a toasted brioche bun.

Desserts

Cake

$8.99

Our Cake selection varies seasonally from Cheesecakes to Layer Cakes.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Tower

Chocolate Peanut Butter Tower

$8.99

A tower of chocolate peanut butter fudge, peanut butter chiffon, whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

Homemade Fried Apple Pie

Homemade Fried Apple Pie

$7.99

Artistry House apple hand pie, drizzled with caramel and topped with cinnamon powdered sugar and whipped cream.

Roasted Apple Bread Pudding

Roasted Apple Bread Pudding

$8.99

Sweet roasted Cinnamon Sugar Apples baked in a moist bread pudding, topped with caramel sauce.

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.49

Available after 4 PM. An extra large baked potato with butter and sour cream.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.99

Our own recipe, freshly made.

Cottage Cheese

Cottage Cheese

$2.99
French Fries

French Fries

$2.99

Premium skin-on French Fries

Garlic Redskin Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato (after 4PM)

$4.99

Available after 4 PM. An extra large baked potato with butter, sour cream, real bacon, green onions and melted cheddar-jack cheese.

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Our creamy gourmet garlic mashed potatoes with butter, sour cream, real bacon, green onions and melted cheddar-jack cheese.

Seasonal Fresh Vegetable

$2.99

Selection varies by season and availability, but it is always fresh, never frozen.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

Fresh greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, sliced red onion and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Sour Cream & Chive Fries

Sour Cream & Chive Fries

$3.49

Kids Meals

Mac & Cheese-Kids

$5.99

Creamy Kraft White Cheddar Shells & Cheese with grilled garlic bread. Comes with a drink and a special treat!

Chicken Tenders-Kids

$5.99

Two chicken tenders with choice of fries or sliced apples. Comes with a drink and a special treat!

Burger-Kids

$5.99

A kid-sized burger with choice of fries or sliced apples. Comes with a drink and a special treat!

Cheeseburger-Kids

$5.99

A kid-sized American cheeseburger with fries or sliced apples. Comes with a drink and a special treat!

Grilled Cheese-Kids

$5.99

Grilled Texas Toast with American cheese, with choice of fries or sliced apples. Comes with a drink and a special treat!

Cheesy Flatbread Pizza-Kids

$5.99

Flatbread with Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Kids Drinks

Chocolate Milk-Kid

Cranberry Juice-Kid

Diet Mountain Dew-Kid

Diet Pepsi-Kid

Dr. Pepper-Kid

Lemonade-Kid

Milk-Kid

Mountain Dew-Kid

Orange Crush-Kid

Orange Juice-Kid

Pepsi-Kid

Sierra Mist-Kid

Baby Shark Kiddie Cocktail

$2.49

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Baby Shark Kiddie Cocktail

$2.99

Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Moutain Dew

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.49

Beer - MUST BE 21, ID REQUIRED AT PICKUP

Must be 21 years of age to purchase. Orders containing alcohol MUST be picked up by purchaser. Name on Credit Card used at checkout MUST match ID presented upon pickup.

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Budweiser Zero N/A

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

White Claw

$4.00

Backpocket Bubba

$5.00

Backpocket Slingshot Dunkel

$4.00

Bell's Light Hearted Ale

$4.00Out of stock

Big Sky Moose Drool Brown Ale

$3.50

Blue Moon

$4.00

Blue Moon Light Sky

$4.00

Central Waters Mudpuppy Porter

$4.00Out of stock

Cider Boy's Grape Stomp

$4.00

Cider Boy's Pineapple Hula

$4.50

Confluence ChewBocka

$5.50Out of stock

Confluence Des Moines IPA

$6.00

Confluence Over The Ivy

$6.50

Deschutes Squeezy Rider

$4.50

Elysian Full Contact Haze Imperial

$5.00

Exile Gigi

$4.50

Exile Ruthie Lager

$5.00

Exile Zoltan

$4.50

Firestone Nitro Merlin Stout

$4.00

Founder's Dirty Bastard

$4.50

Goose Island Neon Beer Hug

$4.50

Killian's Irish Red

$4.00Out of stock

Leinie's Canoe Paddler

$4.50

Leinie's Summer Shandy

$4.00

Ommegang Three Philosophers

$7.00

Oskar Blues Dale's Pale Ale

$4.50

Paulaner Hefeweizen

$5.00

Peace Tree Lake Loop

$4.50

Peace Tree Red Rambler

$5.00

Revolution Freedom of Speach

$5.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$4.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$4.00Out of stock

Singlespeed Tip the Cow

$4.50

Singlespeed Tricycle

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.00

Stone IPA

$5.00

Tallgrass Buffalo Sweat

$4.50

Toppling Goliath Pompeii IPA

$6.00

Wasatch Devastator Double Bock

$4.00

Wine - MUST BE 21, ID REQUIRED AT PICKUP

Cabernet Sauvignon, Crane Lake

$22.00

Rich color with notes of blackberry, cherry, raspberry and vanilla. Tannins are soft and layered. 750mL

Cabernet Sauvignon, Predator

$34.00

California - Opens with expressive notes of dark fruit and fragrant baking spices. Our robust Cabernet Sauvignon reveals rich layers of blackberry, dark cherry, mint, sage and black tea and finishes with unique oak signatures of cocoa, molasses and gingerbread. 750mL

Chardonnay, A to Z

$32.00

Oregon - Aromatics of pear, green apple, quince, apple blossom, lime, tangerine, and some minerality evolve to include honey, butter, nutmeg and white chocolate. 750 mL

Chardonnay, Athena

$28.00

Sonoma, CA - A medium-bodied, well-balanced Chardonnay with mouth-watering fruit and lively acid. Flavors of lemon, apple, pear and apricot pop on the palate, before subtle, creamy butter and meringue notes and a luscious, refreshing finish. 750 mL

Chardonnay, Crane Lake

$22.00

This wine is a light straw color, with pear, melon and vanilla aromas. Citrus and green apple flavors, with a silky mouth feel. Well balanced and structured; lingering after taste.

Malbec, Alamos

$24.00

Of an intense red color with plums and ripe berries flavors with a delicate touch of vanilla. Fleshy, full bodied wine with a long aftertaste. Great balance between the fruit and oak. 750 mL

Merlot, Crane Lake

$22.00

Fruit forward profile, including blackberry, cherry and vanilla spice. The finish is long and soft with silky tannins. 750 mL

Moscato, Crane Lake

$22.00

This sweet wine is light in color with floral aromas including notes of orange blossom, jasmine and honeysuckle. Flavors include peach, melon and spice.

Pinot Grigio, Crane Lake

$22.00

Light in color, this Pinot Grigio has aromas of pineapple and pear. Complex flavors include green apple, citrus and melon. Clean, soft finish.

Pinot Noir, Angeline

$28.00

Juicy and vibrant with flavors of red fruit, gently mulled spices and soft oak tannins. Aromas of brown sugar and spice are complemented by notes of raspberry and cherry flavors. 750 mL

Prosecco, Avissi

$8.00

Reisling, Starling Castle

$28.00

This Riesling has flavors of crisp apples, limes, and passion fruit with a hint of honey. The mouth-watering acidity and sweetness are nicely balanced on the palate. 750 mL

Zinfandel, Rancho Zabaco

$34.00

Aroma of rich dark fruits, strawberry jam, and chocolate, with wonderful hints of vanilla. Opens with licorice, black pepper, and spice that’s perfectly followed by a long, rich finish. 750 mL

Sauvignon Blanc, Decoy

$34.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

An upscale bar and grill located on the historic square in Osceola. Iowa. Featuring fresh ingredients, Midwest beef, craft beer, cocktails and more.

Website

Location

123 S Main St, Osceola, IA 50213

Directions

Gallery
Iron Horse Neighborhood Grill image
Iron Horse Neighborhood Grill image
Iron Horse Neighborhood Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Clubhouse Bar & Grille - 3186 Big Bend Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3186 Big Bend Rd Ellston, IA 50074
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Osceola
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston