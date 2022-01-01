Iron Horse Neighborhood Grill Osceola
123 S Main St
Osceola, IA 50213
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
Three large Bavarian Pretzel Sticks, served hot from the oven with our house made Beer Cheese dipping sauce.
BBQ Chicken Springrolls
Tender shredded chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese and our homemade slaw rolled up and fried until delightfully crunchy. Served with BBQ dipping sauce.
Cheese Curds
Real Wisconsin Cheese Curds. Served with Ranch dressing.
Chicken Wings
All natural juicy chicken wings fried golden brown and tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with Bleu Cheese or Ranch dressing and celery sticks. Mix and match flavors on orders of 12 or more (no more than 3 flavors per order please). Hot, Mild, Sweet Chili, Parmesan Garlic.
Onion Rings
Crunchy hand dipped Sam Adams beer battered sweet onions. Served with our own zesty signature dipping sauce.
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Pulled pork, cheddar-jack cheese, and roasted corn and black bean salsa pressed on a large tortilla. Served with Chipotle Ranch.
Salads & Soup
Apple Gorgonzola
Sweet red apples, savory Gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, spinach and arugula, tossed with red wine vinaigrette.
Chef Salad
Thinly sliced ham, house smoked turkey, bacon, egg, shredded cheese and croutons on a bed of blended lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing.
Cowboy Steak
Coffee rubbed steak, cherry tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled egg, parmesan and blended lettuce tossed with a creamy chive dressing. Topped with crispy onion rings and served with a toasted baguette.
Crispy Chicken
Tender southern style strips of chicken breast with bacon, cherry tomatoes and shredded cheese on a bed of blended lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing.
Soup
Our freshly prepared soup selection rotates between the following soups: Black Bean Tomato, Beer Cheese, Chicken Tortilla, Loaded Baked Potato, Chili Corn Chowder and Tomato Basil Bisque.
Soup & Salad
A bowl of our featured soup and a side salad with choice of dressing.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Smoked chicken, roasted corn and black bean salsa, fresh tomatoes and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped with crispy tortilla strips and Chipotle Ranch dressing.
Chicken & Seafood
Battered Jumbo Shrimp
Succulent Sam Adams beer battered jumbo shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce.
Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Two handcut Sam Adams beer battered fish fillets. Served with house made tartar sauce and fresh lemon.
Bruschetta Chicken
An 8 ounce juicy grilled chicken breast with fresh sweet tomatoes, fresh basil and melted mozzarella cheese.
Cilantro Lime Salmon
An 8 oz. Atlantic salmon filet, rubbed with our own Cajun seasoning and blackened. Topped with Cilantro-Lime butter and fresh lime.
Chicken Tenders
Tender strips of chicken breast fried to a crispy golden brown. Served with your choice of Honey Mustard, Ranch, Sweet Chili, BBQ or Spicy Buffalo Sauce.
New Orleans Shrimp Skewers
A half pound of jumbo shrimp, coated in Cajun seasoning, skewered, grilled and finished with a squeeze of fresh lime.
Pasta
Bayou Pasta
Fettuccine pasta, peppers and onions in a Cajun cream sauce.
Chipotle Bacon Mac & Cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed with our creamy house-made alfredo sauce.
Three Cheese Penne
Penne with fresh chopped tomatoes and basil in a parmesan cream sauce. Topped with melted mozzarella and provolone.
Steakhouse
Filet
The most tender cut of steak. 8 ounce cut of USDA Choice Beef Tenderloin.
Maple Apple Porkchop
Our delicious bone-in pork chop topped with tender red apples and sweet apple maple glaze.
Ribeye
The perfect combination of tenderness and flavor. A well marbled USDA Choice 12 ounce cut.
Steak Deburgo
Twin 4 ounce beef tenderloin medallions sautéed with sliced mushrooms in a red wine basil cream sauce. 29.99
Tomahawk Porkchop
A thick and juicy 12 ounce bone-in premium pork chop, well seasoned and grilled over an open flame.
Top Sirloin
A well seasoned 8 ounce lean center cut Top Sirloin, grilled to your liking over an open flame to enhance it’s natural flavor.
Whiskey Maple Sirloin
Our center cut Top Sirloin drowned in our sweet bourbon maple glaze.
Burgers
Bacon, Black & Bleu
Seasoned with Creole style blackening seasoning and topped with bacon and a mountain of melted Gorgonzola cheese.
Carolina Burger
Piled high with our house-smoked pulled pork, sweet BBQ sauce, coleslaw, onion rings and melted cheddar cheese.
House Burger
100% USDA Choice fresh ground beef. Seasoned, juicy and grilled to your specification. Served on a toasted brioche bun.
Juicy Lucy
Stuffed with your choice of cheese (American not recommended) and wrapped with crispy applewood smoked bacon. Must be served well done.
Mushroom Swiss
Topped with tender sautéed mushrooms and creamy Swiss cheese.
Patty Melt
Our fresh ground burger with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese sandwiched between two pieces of grilled marble rye.
Chicken Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken
A juicy chicken breast drowned in our spicy homemade hot wing sauce and melted Gorgonzola on a brioche bun. With Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing on the side.
Chicken Club Melt
Applewood smoked bacon, creamy Swiss cheese and our homemade garlic mayo sandwiched between two pieces of grilled sourdough.
Chicken Philly
Sliced grilled chicken breast, sautéed sweet bell peppers, onions, melted provolone and garlic mayo on a toasted hoagie.
Just Chicken
A juicy, well-seasoned 6 oz. chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun.
Sandwiches
Alaskan Fish Sandwich
Hand dipped in our Sam Adam’s beer batter and fried golden on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with house-made tartar sauce.
Black Bean & Beet Veggie Burger
Our house made savory black bean and sweet red beet veggie burger on toasted brioche. Flavorful enough for carnivores and vegetarians alike.
Dirty Bird
House rubbed and smoked turkey breast with crispy applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough.
Hot Ham & Swiss
A mountain of cherrywood smoked ham with creamy melted Swiss cheese and savory garlic mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun.
Pastrami Reuben
House made pastrami with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye.
Philly
Thinly sliced tender steak with sweet bell peppers and onions topped with melted provolone on a toasted hoagie, slathered with our own garlic mayo.
Pork Tenderloin
Juicy hand cut pork loin, pounded thin and tender. Your choice of either hand dipped in our own Sam Adam’s beer batter or seasoned and grilled.
Southern Pulled Pork
House smoked over apple and pecan wood, tossed with sweet barbeque sauce and topped with homemade coleslaw. Served on a toasted bun.
Stacked Ribeye
A grilled Ribeye, stacked on two pieces of grilled Texas Toast, topped with our own Sam Adams Beer Battered Onion Rings. Served with a zesty dipping sauce.
Three Little Pigs
Cherrywood smoked ham, applewood smoked bacon and pulled pork with creamy Swiss cheese on a toasted brioche bun.
Desserts
Cake
Our Cake selection varies seasonally from Cheesecakes to Layer Cakes.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Tower
A tower of chocolate peanut butter fudge, peanut butter chiffon, whipped cream and chocolate sauce.
Homemade Fried Apple Pie
Artistry House apple hand pie, drizzled with caramel and topped with cinnamon powdered sugar and whipped cream.
Roasted Apple Bread Pudding
Sweet roasted Cinnamon Sugar Apples baked in a moist bread pudding, topped with caramel sauce.
Sides
Baked Potato
Available after 4 PM. An extra large baked potato with butter and sour cream.
Coleslaw
Our own recipe, freshly made.
Cottage Cheese
French Fries
Premium skin-on French Fries
Garlic Redskin Mashed Potatoes
Loaded Baked Potato (after 4PM)
Available after 4 PM. An extra large baked potato with butter, sour cream, real bacon, green onions and melted cheddar-jack cheese.
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Our creamy gourmet garlic mashed potatoes with butter, sour cream, real bacon, green onions and melted cheddar-jack cheese.
Seasonal Fresh Vegetable
Selection varies by season and availability, but it is always fresh, never frozen.
Side Salad
Fresh greens, cucumber, cherry tomato, sliced red onion and croutons with your choice of dressing.
Sour Cream & Chive Fries
Kids Meals
Mac & Cheese-Kids
Creamy Kraft White Cheddar Shells & Cheese with grilled garlic bread. Comes with a drink and a special treat!
Chicken Tenders-Kids
Two chicken tenders with choice of fries or sliced apples. Comes with a drink and a special treat!
Burger-Kids
A kid-sized burger with choice of fries or sliced apples. Comes with a drink and a special treat!
Cheeseburger-Kids
A kid-sized American cheeseburger with fries or sliced apples. Comes with a drink and a special treat!
Grilled Cheese-Kids
Grilled Texas Toast with American cheese, with choice of fries or sliced apples. Comes with a drink and a special treat!
Cheesy Flatbread Pizza-Kids
Flatbread with Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
N/A Beverages
Beer - MUST BE 21, ID REQUIRED AT PICKUP
Angry Orchard
Bud Light
Budweiser
Budweiser Zero N/A
Busch Light
Coors Light
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
White Claw
Backpocket Bubba
Backpocket Slingshot Dunkel
Bell's Light Hearted Ale
Big Sky Moose Drool Brown Ale
Blue Moon
Blue Moon Light Sky
Central Waters Mudpuppy Porter
Cider Boy's Grape Stomp
Cider Boy's Pineapple Hula
Confluence ChewBocka
Confluence Des Moines IPA
Confluence Over The Ivy
Deschutes Squeezy Rider
Elysian Full Contact Haze Imperial
Exile Gigi
Exile Ruthie Lager
Exile Zoltan
Firestone Nitro Merlin Stout
Founder's Dirty Bastard
Goose Island Neon Beer Hug
Killian's Irish Red
Leinie's Canoe Paddler
Leinie's Summer Shandy
Ommegang Three Philosophers
Oskar Blues Dale's Pale Ale
Paulaner Hefeweizen
Peace Tree Lake Loop
Peace Tree Red Rambler
Revolution Freedom of Speach
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Sam Adams Octoberfest
Singlespeed Tip the Cow
Singlespeed Tricycle
Stella Artois
Stone IPA
Tallgrass Buffalo Sweat
Toppling Goliath Pompeii IPA
Wasatch Devastator Double Bock
Wine - MUST BE 21, ID REQUIRED AT PICKUP
Cabernet Sauvignon, Crane Lake
Rich color with notes of blackberry, cherry, raspberry and vanilla. Tannins are soft and layered. 750mL
Cabernet Sauvignon, Predator
California - Opens with expressive notes of dark fruit and fragrant baking spices. Our robust Cabernet Sauvignon reveals rich layers of blackberry, dark cherry, mint, sage and black tea and finishes with unique oak signatures of cocoa, molasses and gingerbread. 750mL
Chardonnay, A to Z
Oregon - Aromatics of pear, green apple, quince, apple blossom, lime, tangerine, and some minerality evolve to include honey, butter, nutmeg and white chocolate. 750 mL
Chardonnay, Athena
Sonoma, CA - A medium-bodied, well-balanced Chardonnay with mouth-watering fruit and lively acid. Flavors of lemon, apple, pear and apricot pop on the palate, before subtle, creamy butter and meringue notes and a luscious, refreshing finish. 750 mL
Chardonnay, Crane Lake
This wine is a light straw color, with pear, melon and vanilla aromas. Citrus and green apple flavors, with a silky mouth feel. Well balanced and structured; lingering after taste.
Malbec, Alamos
Of an intense red color with plums and ripe berries flavors with a delicate touch of vanilla. Fleshy, full bodied wine with a long aftertaste. Great balance between the fruit and oak. 750 mL
Merlot, Crane Lake
Fruit forward profile, including blackberry, cherry and vanilla spice. The finish is long and soft with silky tannins. 750 mL
Moscato, Crane Lake
This sweet wine is light in color with floral aromas including notes of orange blossom, jasmine and honeysuckle. Flavors include peach, melon and spice.
Pinot Grigio, Crane Lake
Light in color, this Pinot Grigio has aromas of pineapple and pear. Complex flavors include green apple, citrus and melon. Clean, soft finish.
Pinot Noir, Angeline
Juicy and vibrant with flavors of red fruit, gently mulled spices and soft oak tannins. Aromas of brown sugar and spice are complemented by notes of raspberry and cherry flavors. 750 mL
Prosecco, Avissi
Reisling, Starling Castle
This Riesling has flavors of crisp apples, limes, and passion fruit with a hint of honey. The mouth-watering acidity and sweetness are nicely balanced on the palate. 750 mL
Zinfandel, Rancho Zabaco
Aroma of rich dark fruits, strawberry jam, and chocolate, with wonderful hints of vanilla. Opens with licorice, black pepper, and spice that’s perfectly followed by a long, rich finish. 750 mL
Sauvignon Blanc, Decoy
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
An upscale bar and grill located on the historic square in Osceola. Iowa. Featuring fresh ingredients, Midwest beef, craft beer, cocktails and more.
123 S Main St, Osceola, IA 50213