The Iron Mule (573) 546-1234
206 Reviews
$$
1308 N Hwy 21
Ironton, MO 63650
Order Again
Popular Items
Apps
Cheese Fries
Our delicious golden brown french fries covered in our liquid gold cheddar cheese.
Onion Rings
A Golden Brown mound of our Beer Battered deep fried Onion Rings served with our special house made Onion Ring sauce. MMMMM!
Mozzarella Sticks
Delicious Mozzarella Sticks served with our delicious Marinera Sauce.
Toasted Ravioli
Regular Ravioli Toasted to perfection. Served with either Marinara or Ranch dressing.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Our delicious Spinach Dip served with our House Made Chips.
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapenos stuffed with Cream cheese battered and deep fried. Sooo GOOOD.
Loaded Potato Skins
Deep Fried Potato Skins loaded with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Chives and Sour Cream. Add Pork and BBQ Sauce for +2
Deep Fried Mushrooms
A generous portion of our Golden Brown and Delicious Deep Fried Mushrooms. Served with Ranch Dressing.
Chips & Queso
Our House made Chips with Queso Cheese.
Fried Green Beans
Get your veggies with this one. Fried Green Beans served with Ranch Dressing.
Pretzel Sticks W\ Beer Cheese
Our warm soft pretzels served with the best Beer Cheese around. Might as well order 2.
Big AZZ Pretzel
The name says it all. It's HUGE. Served with Cheddar Cheese
Fried Pickles
Thin sliced Pickles deep fried and served with House Made Ranch.
Mac & Cheese Wedges
Fried Macaroni and Cheese. What else needs to be said. Served with House Made Ranch.
Pub Chips and Parmesan
Cheesy Bread
Our traditional Crust covered with Garlic Butter then loaded with Mozzarella. You will love this one.
Stingin' Honey Garlic Shrimp
Our lightly battered deep fried shrimp tossed in our Stingin' Honey Garlic sauce. Or try it in your favorite wing sauce. Served with Ranch.
Cheese Curds
Little Deep Fried Golden Brown Pillows. You can't eat just one. Served with House Made Ranch.
Breadsticks
Cheesy or No Cheese that is the question. Served with Marinera.
8 oz Breaded Cauliflower
If you like Cauliflower and you like stuff fried then this one is for you. Served with House Made Ranch.
Tater Kegs
Giant Tater Tots stuffed with Bacon, Chives and Cheese. Deep Fried until Golden Brown. Served with House Made Ranch. These will be your new best Friend.
Chili Cheese Fries
Our delicious House Made Chili. Our one of a kind fries coated in molten Cheddar Cheese.
Chips & Cheddar Cheese
Our House Made Chips smothered in our Liquid Gold Cheddar Cheese.
Chips & Salsa
Our House Made Chips served with Salsa.
IF MULES had WINGS
6 Wings
6 delicious Wings Bone-In or Boneless. Cooked perfectly and covered in your favorite wing sauce.
12 Wings
12 delicious Wings Bone-In or Boneless. Cooked perfectly and covered in your favorite wing sauce.
24 Wings
24 delicious Wings Bone-In or Boneless. Cooked perfectly and covered in your favorite wing sauce.
48 Wings
48 delicious Wings Bone-In or Boneless. Cooked perfectly and covered in your favorite wing sauce.
Burgers
Mulie Burger
Our delicious 80/20 fresh ground beef with our secret seasoning. Served on a toasted bun with your choice of clippin's.
Mule Team
For the bigger appetite. Double the meat. 4 patties cooked to perfection with our secret burger seasoning.
Mule on Shrooms
Mushroom and Swiss. Mule style.
The Smokin Mule
Our Mulie Burger topped with hard wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and drizzled with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce.
Mule Kicker
Oh yeah this one will getcha going. Topped with Jalepenos, Pepper Jack Cheese and our Spicy Southwest Sauce.
Mule Team Kicker
If the Mule Kicker and the Mule Team had offspring. This would result in the Mule Team Kicker.
Blue Mule
Topped with Blue Cheese and Two Onion Rings. Delicious
Garlic Burger
If you like Garlic this burger is for you. Our patties grilled in our garlic butter. The bun is also toasted with garlic butter.
Po' Boys and Subs
Mule Skinner
Not your Mamma's grilled cheese. Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Crispy Bacon & Sliced Tomatoes on our grilled Marble Rye. Mama said "That's Tasty"
Mother Clucker
Our naturally raised antibiotic free 6 oz grilled chicken breast on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Add cheese .50 Try is in your favorite wing sauce.
Hot Swine and Cheese
Loads of Smoked Ham on a hoagie roll covered with your choice of cheese. Grilled so the cheese melts and blankets the ham with its ooey gooey goodness. Mama would be proud.
The Reuben
Juicy Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Kraut on grilled Marble Rye. Topped with our house Bistro Sauce.
Southwest Chicken Po Boy
Our classic chicken Po' Boy (Grilled or Fried) topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos and our Southwest Sauce. Mama says, " You will need some ice-cold H20 to go with it."
Classic Chicken Po Boy
Grilled or Fried Chicken breast strips with Lettuce Tomato and Mayo. Mama says "That's some juicy chicken" Add Bacon and Cheese for 2
Porkalicious
Slow and Low Smoked Pork piled high on our Potato Bun and Topped with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce and our Southern Style Slaw.
The Moby Fish Sandwich
1/2 Lb. Beer Battered Cod Filet. Fried to golden perfection on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and mayo. It comes with fries and a side of Southern Style Slaw. Add cheese .50
Minnow
2 pieces of our Southern Style breaded fish on Texas Toast with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.
Shrimp Po' Boy
A pile of our seasoned grilled or lightly breaded deep fried shrimp nestled inside a freshly toasted hoagie roll with shredded lettuce and slices of ripe tomatoes. It is topped with our signature spicy mayo. Served with pub chips and our Southern Style Slaw.
Killarney Special
4 pieces of our Southern Style breaded fish. A mound of out house made potato chips alongside our Southern Style coleslaw. No need for a fishing license here.
Butterfly Shrimp Dinner
7 pieces of our deep fried golden brown butterflied shrimp served with our fries. "Mama says that's some tasty shrimp."
BBBBBLT
So much Bacon 1 B just wasn't enough. Comes on Texas Toast along with the L & T and some Mayo. Served with Fries.
Chicken Strip Dinner
4 Breast strips deep fried to a mouth watering golden brown. Served with fries.
The Dude
Our signature 12" 1/2 pound all Beef Frank covered with Chili and Cheese. This rests on a bed of our famous fries covered with more molten cheddar cheese and cheese and chili. Topped off with 3 of our classic onion rings, jalapenos and diced onions. Mama says, "Papa would be Proud"
Mulie Cheesesteak
Our version of the Philly Cheesesteak. Beef Rib eye diced on the grill tipped with sauteed onions and melted Swiss Cheese. Mama says "No need to go out of state for this one."
Big Man's Dog
1/4 Lb. All Beef Hot Dog served on a Pretzel bun.
BMD - Bacon Wrapped & Fried
Big Man's Dog wrapped in hardwood smoked bacon and Deep Fried. Not high on the Heart Healthy Scale.
The Cuban
Our take on the Cuban sandwich. Smoked Ham, our delicious Pulled Pork and Hard Wood Smoked Ham with pickles Cuban style mustard and Swiss Cheese on a Hoagie. It comes with fries.
Quesa's & Nachos
ADULT Chicken Quesadilla
Our delicious flour Tortilla toasted on our griddle top. Loads of cheese melted all over it. The grilled chicken is then nestled inside of 2 cheese pillows.
ADULT Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with loads of melted cheese inside.
Adult Pulled Pork Quesa
Our Chicken Quesadilla but with loads of our delicious low and slow smoked pulled pork.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Our fresh made daily Nacho Chips topped with our smoked Pulled Pork. Topped with our molten cheddar cheese, Jalapenos, Chives and sour cream. +BBQ sauce .25
Chicken Nachos
Our fresh made daily Nacho Chips topped with our diced and grilled chicken breast. Topped with our molten cheddar cheese, Jalapenos, Chives and sour cream. +BBQ sauce .25
Salad Gumbo Taters
Cup - Gumbo
Ryno's Locally world famous Gumbo. This Gumbo is loaded with 3 kinds of sausage, white fish, shrimp, okra, corn, green pepper, onion and rice. New Orleans comes to the valley.
Canoe- Gumbo
Ryno's Locally world famous Gumbo. This Gumbo is loaded with 3 kinds of sausage, white fish, shrimp, okra, corn, green pepper, onion and rice. New Orleans comes to the valley.
Quart to Go Gumbo
Ryno's Locally world famous Gumbo. This Gumbo is loaded with 3 kinds of sausage, white fish, shrimp, okra, corn, green pepper, onion and rice. New Orleans comes to the valley.
Cup - Chili
Our chili is second to none. The meat, the spice, the beans make this a chili that will have you asking for the recipe.
Canoe - Chili
Our chili is second to none. The meat, the spice, the beans make this a chili that will have you asking for the recipe.
Quart to Go Chili
Our chili is second to none. The meat, the spice, the beans make this a chili that will have you asking for the recipe.
Dinner Salad
Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato and Croutons and your choice of dressing
Iron Chef Salad
Tossed Greens, topped with Ham, seasoned Chicken, Egg, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Green Peppers, Cucumber, Onion, Tomatoes and Croutons with your of dressing on the side.
Grilled Chicken Salad
A generous portion of perfectly grilled chicken served on top of a bed of greens topped with bacon pieces, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing on the side.
Fried Chicken Salad
A generous portion of perfectly fried chicken breast served on top of a bed of greens topped with bacon pieces, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing on the side.
Baked Potato
Someone else grew it. We baked it. You add your toppings and make it your own. Or eat it plain...who wants to eat a plain spud.
Darth Tater
A baked Spud loaded with sour cream and shredded cheddar cheese. Piled high with our delicious pulled pork. That is covered with more shredded cheese and chives. Topped with 2 delicious onion rings.
SPECIALTY WRAPS
Chef Salad Wrap
It's a Chef Salad that you can hold in your hand. It's awesome. Comes with Chicken, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Egg Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Green Pepper and Ranch Dressing.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
It's Chicken and Bacon and Ranch and whatever toppings that you like wrapped up to make you feel mmmmmm.
Turkey Bacon Ranch
Just like the Chicken Bacon Ranch wrap but with Turkey.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Our delicious hot or cold grilled or fried chicken tossed in our mild Hot Sauce. Add this to your choice of wrap and veggies.
3 Meat Trio
Your choice of 3 meats piled on your choice of wrap and veggies. Pick your sauce and have it just the way you like it.
Mighty Roast Beef
Mounds of Roast Beef piled high on your choice of wrap and your choice of toppings and dressing. Comes with Chips
Build Your Own
Build your own wrap just the way that you want it. You pick your wrap, your meat, your veggies and your dressing.
Lil' Mules
Sides
Grilled Shrimp Special
16" Specialty Pizza
16" Royale with Cheese
Our delicious house made cheese burger sauce, ground beef, onion, diced tomatoes, dill pickles and cheddar cheese.
16" Godzilla
Our house made pizza sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Beef, U.S Bacon and your choice of cheese. Be afraid..... Be Very Afraid!
16" Porkapalooza
House made pizza sauce, Pulled Pork, Canadian Bacon, U.S. Bacon, Italian Sausage with your choice of cheese. It'll make you squeal.
16" Uptown
House made Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, U.S. Bacon Tomatoes, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Mushrooms and your choice of Cheese. No need for Uber here.
16" Luaubowski
House made pizza sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple Chunks, U.S. Bacon, Mushrooms, and your choice of cheese.
16" Whitey Ford
Alfredo Sauce, Seasoned Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms, Fire Grilled Artichokes, Tomatoes and your choice of Cheese. This one will not have you singing the Blues.
16" Rabbit
House made Sauce, your choice of cheese, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Artichokes, Banana Peppers. Jack loves this one.
16" Mojo
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce your choice of Seasoned Chicken or Pulled Pork, Onion, Bacon Crumbles and your choice of Cheese. This will get you Risin'
16" Kickn Chickn
Our Mild Hot Wing Sauce, Seasoned Chicken, Red Onion, Crushed Red Pepper and Choice of Cheese.
16" Taco 'Bout A Pizza
Our House Made Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Cheddar Cheese ran through our Pizza Oven. We then top it with fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Doritos, Taco Sauce and Sour Cream.
12" Specialty Pizza
12" Royale with Cheese
Our delicious house made cheese burger sauce, ground beef, onion, diced tomatoes, dill pickles and cheddar cheese.
12" Godzilla
Our house made pizza sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Beef, U.S Bacon and your choice of cheese. Be afraid..... Be Very Afraid!
12" Porkapalooza
House made pizza sauce, Pulled Pork, Canadian Bacon, U.S. Bacon, Italian Sausage with your choice of cheese. It'll make you squeal.
12" Uptown
House made Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, U.S. Bacon Tomatoes, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Mushrooms and your choice of Cheese. No need for Uber here.
12" Luaubowski
House made pizza sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple Chunks, U.S. Bacon, Mushrooms, and your choice of cheese.
12" Whitey Ford
Alfredo Sauce, Seasoned Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms, Fire Grilled Artichokes, Tomatoes and your choice of Cheese. This one will not have you singing the Blues.
12" Rabbit
House made Sauce, your choice of cheese, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Artichokes, Banana Peppers. Jack loves this one.
12" Mojo
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce your choice of Seasoned Chicken or Pulled Pork, Onion, Bacon Crumbles and your choice of Cheese. This will get you Risin'
12" Kickn Chickn
Our Mild Hot Wing Sauce, Seasoned Chicken, Red Onion, Crushed Red Pepper and Choice of Cheese.
12" Taco 'Bout A Pizza
Our House Made Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Cheddar Cheese ran through our Pizza Oven. We then top it with fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Doritos, Taco Sauce and Sour Cream.
10" Speciality Pizza
10" Royale with Cheese
Our delicious house made cheese burger sauce, ground beef, onion, diced tomatoes, dill pickles and cheddar cheese.
10" Godzilla
Our house made pizza sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Beef, U.S Bacon and your choice of cheese. Be afraid..... Be Very Afraid!
10" Porkapalooza
House made pizza sauce, Pulled Pork, Canadian Bacon, U.S. Bacon, Italian Sausage with your choice of cheese. It'll make you squeal.
10" Uptown
House made Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, U.S. Bacon Tomatoes, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Mushrooms and your choice of Cheese. No need for Uber here.
10" Luaubowski
House made pizza sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple Chunks, U.S. Bacon, Mushrooms, and your choice of cheese.
10" Whitey Ford
Alfredo Sauce, Seasoned Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms, Fire Grilled Artichokes, Tomatoes and your choice of Cheese. This one will not have you singing the Blues.
10" Rabbit
House made Sauce, your choice of cheese, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Artichokes, Banana Peppers. Jack loves this one.
10" Mojo
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce your choice of Seasoned Chicken or Pulled Pork, Onion, Bacon Crumbles and your choice of Cheese. This will get you Risin'
10" Kickn Chickn
Our Mild Hot Wing Sauce, Seasoned Chicken, Red Onion, Crushed Red Pepper and Choice of Cheese.
10" Taco 'Bout a Pizza
Our House Made Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Cheddar Cheese ran through our Pizza Oven. We then top it with fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Doritos, Taco Sauce and Sour Cream.
FRIDAY (ONLY) THIN CRUST SPECIAL
BYOP Size Choice
16" BYOP
You pick the size. You pick the toppings. You pick the cheese. You ordered it. We made it. All is good with the world.
12" BYOP
You pick the size. You pick the toppings. You pick the cheese. You ordered it. We made it. All is good with the world.
10" BYOP
You pick the size. You pick the toppings. You pick the cheese. You ordered it. We made it. All is good with the world.
Soft Drinks
Water
Bottle water
Coke
Diet Coke
Lemonade
Dr. Pepper
Mellow Yello
Sprite
Iced Tea
Fitz Black Cherry
Fitz Cardinal Creame
Fitz Cream
Fitz Diet Root Beer
Fitz Grape
Fitz's Shirley Temple
Fitz Orange
Fitz's Orange Cream
Fitz Root Beer
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Fitz's Shirley Temple
Yoohoo
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
1308 N Hwy 21, Ironton, MO 63650