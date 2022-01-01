Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American
Bars & Lounges

The Iron Mule (573) 546-1234

206 Reviews

$$

1308 N Hwy 21

Ironton, MO 63650

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Mulie Burger
12 Wings
6 Wings

Apps

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Our delicious golden brown french fries covered in our liquid gold cheddar cheese.

Onion Rings

$7.50

A Golden Brown mound of our Beer Battered deep fried Onion Rings served with our special house made Onion Ring sauce. MMMMM!

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Delicious Mozzarella Sticks served with our delicious Marinera Sauce.

Toasted Ravioli

$6.50

Regular Ravioli Toasted to perfection. Served with either Marinara or Ranch dressing.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$7.00

Our delicious Spinach Dip served with our House Made Chips.

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.50

Jalapenos stuffed with Cream cheese battered and deep fried. Sooo GOOOD.

Loaded Potato Skins

$7.25

Deep Fried Potato Skins loaded with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Chives and Sour Cream. Add Pork and BBQ Sauce for +2

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

A generous portion of our Golden Brown and Delicious Deep Fried Mushrooms. Served with Ranch Dressing.

Chips & Queso

$5.50

Our House made Chips with Queso Cheese.

Fried Green Beans

$6.00

Get your veggies with this one. Fried Green Beans served with Ranch Dressing.

Pretzel Sticks W\ Beer Cheese

$8.00

Our warm soft pretzels served with the best Beer Cheese around. Might as well order 2.

Big AZZ Pretzel

Big AZZ Pretzel

$8.00

The name says it all. It's HUGE. Served with Cheddar Cheese

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Thin sliced Pickles deep fried and served with House Made Ranch.

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$6.00

Fried Macaroni and Cheese. What else needs to be said. Served with House Made Ranch.

Pub Chips and Parmesan

$4.50
Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$9.50+

Our traditional Crust covered with Garlic Butter then loaded with Mozzarella. You will love this one.

Stingin' Honey Garlic Shrimp

$8.50

Our lightly battered deep fried shrimp tossed in our Stingin' Honey Garlic sauce. Or try it in your favorite wing sauce. Served with Ranch.

Cheese Curds

$6.50

Little Deep Fried Golden Brown Pillows. You can't eat just one. Served with House Made Ranch.

Breadsticks

Cheesy or No Cheese that is the question. Served with Marinera.

8 oz Breaded Cauliflower

$6.00

If you like Cauliflower and you like stuff fried then this one is for you. Served with House Made Ranch.

Tater Kegs

$7.00Out of stock

Giant Tater Tots stuffed with Bacon, Chives and Cheese. Deep Fried until Golden Brown. Served with House Made Ranch. These will be your new best Friend.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Our delicious House Made Chili. Our one of a kind fries coated in molten Cheddar Cheese.

Chips & Cheddar Cheese

$6.00

Our House Made Chips smothered in our Liquid Gold Cheddar Cheese.

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

Our House Made Chips served with Salsa.

IF MULES had WINGS

Wings, Wings and more Wings.
6 Wings

6 Wings

$8.00

6 delicious Wings Bone-In or Boneless. Cooked perfectly and covered in your favorite wing sauce.

12 Wings

12 Wings

$14.00

12 delicious Wings Bone-In or Boneless. Cooked perfectly and covered in your favorite wing sauce.

24 Wings

24 Wings

$24.00

24 delicious Wings Bone-In or Boneless. Cooked perfectly and covered in your favorite wing sauce.

48 Wings

$46.00

48 delicious Wings Bone-In or Boneless. Cooked perfectly and covered in your favorite wing sauce.

Burgers

Mulie Burger

$7.75

Our delicious 80/20 fresh ground beef with our secret seasoning. Served on a toasted bun with your choice of clippin's.

Mule Team

Mule Team

$11.00

For the bigger appetite. Double the meat. 4 patties cooked to perfection with our secret burger seasoning.

Mule on Shrooms

$8.50

Mushroom and Swiss. Mule style.

The Smokin Mule

$9.50

Our Mulie Burger topped with hard wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and drizzled with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce.

Mule Kicker

$8.50

Oh yeah this one will getcha going. Topped with Jalepenos, Pepper Jack Cheese and our Spicy Southwest Sauce.

Mule Team Kicker

$11.50

If the Mule Kicker and the Mule Team had offspring. This would result in the Mule Team Kicker.

Blue Mule

$9.00

Topped with Blue Cheese and Two Onion Rings. Delicious

Garlic Burger

$8.00

If you like Garlic this burger is for you. Our patties grilled in our garlic butter. The bun is also toasted with garlic butter.

Po' Boys and Subs

Mule Skinner

$9.00

Not your Mamma's grilled cheese. Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Crispy Bacon & Sliced Tomatoes on our grilled Marble Rye. Mama said "That's Tasty"

Mother Clucker

$8.75

Our naturally raised antibiotic free 6 oz grilled chicken breast on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Add cheese .50 Try is in your favorite wing sauce.

Hot Swine and Cheese

$9.00

Loads of Smoked Ham on a hoagie roll covered with your choice of cheese. Grilled so the cheese melts and blankets the ham with its ooey gooey goodness. Mama would be proud.

The Reuben

$9.00

Juicy Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Kraut on grilled Marble Rye. Topped with our house Bistro Sauce.

Southwest Chicken Po Boy

$9.00

Our classic chicken Po' Boy (Grilled or Fried) topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos and our Southwest Sauce. Mama says, " You will need some ice-cold H20 to go with it."

Classic Chicken Po Boy

$9.00

Grilled or Fried Chicken breast strips with Lettuce Tomato and Mayo. Mama says "That's some juicy chicken" Add Bacon and Cheese for 2

Porkalicious

$9.00

Slow and Low Smoked Pork piled high on our Potato Bun and Topped with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce and our Southern Style Slaw.

The Moby Fish Sandwich

$9.75

1/2 Lb. Beer Battered Cod Filet. Fried to golden perfection on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato and mayo. It comes with fries and a side of Southern Style Slaw. Add cheese .50

Minnow

$7.50

2 pieces of our Southern Style breaded fish on Texas Toast with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.

Shrimp Po' Boy

$10.50

A pile of our seasoned grilled or lightly breaded deep fried shrimp nestled inside a freshly toasted hoagie roll with shredded lettuce and slices of ripe tomatoes. It is topped with our signature spicy mayo. Served with pub chips and our Southern Style Slaw.

Killarney Special

Killarney Special

$9.50

4 pieces of our Southern Style breaded fish. A mound of out house made potato chips alongside our Southern Style coleslaw. No need for a fishing license here.

Butterfly Shrimp Dinner

Butterfly Shrimp Dinner

$9.75

7 pieces of our deep fried golden brown butterflied shrimp served with our fries. "Mama says that's some tasty shrimp."

BBBBBLT

$9.00

So much Bacon 1 B just wasn't enough. Comes on Texas Toast along with the L & T and some Mayo. Served with Fries.

Chicken Strip Dinner

$9.00

4 Breast strips deep fried to a mouth watering golden brown. Served with fries.

The Dude

The Dude

$12.50

Our signature 12" 1/2 pound all Beef Frank covered with Chili and Cheese. This rests on a bed of our famous fries covered with more molten cheddar cheese and cheese and chili. Topped off with 3 of our classic onion rings, jalapenos and diced onions. Mama says, "Papa would be Proud"

Mulie Cheesesteak

$9.75

Our version of the Philly Cheesesteak. Beef Rib eye diced on the grill tipped with sauteed onions and melted Swiss Cheese. Mama says "No need to go out of state for this one."

Big Man's Dog

$7.00

1/4 Lb. All Beef Hot Dog served on a Pretzel bun.

BMD - Bacon Wrapped & Fried

$8.50

Big Man's Dog wrapped in hardwood smoked bacon and Deep Fried. Not high on the Heart Healthy Scale.

The Cuban

$9.75

Our take on the Cuban sandwich. Smoked Ham, our delicious Pulled Pork and Hard Wood Smoked Ham with pickles Cuban style mustard and Swiss Cheese on a Hoagie. It comes with fries.

Quesa's & Nachos

ADULT Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Our delicious flour Tortilla toasted on our griddle top. Loads of cheese melted all over it. The grilled chicken is then nestled inside of 2 cheese pillows.

ADULT Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Flour tortilla with loads of melted cheese inside.

Adult Pulled Pork Quesa

$8.00

Our Chicken Quesadilla but with loads of our delicious low and slow smoked pulled pork.

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$9.50

Our fresh made daily Nacho Chips topped with our smoked Pulled Pork. Topped with our molten cheddar cheese, Jalapenos, Chives and sour cream. +BBQ sauce .25

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$9.50

Our fresh made daily Nacho Chips topped with our diced and grilled chicken breast. Topped with our molten cheddar cheese, Jalapenos, Chives and sour cream. +BBQ sauce .25

Salad Gumbo Taters

Cup - Gumbo

Cup - Gumbo

$7.75

Ryno's Locally world famous Gumbo. This Gumbo is loaded with 3 kinds of sausage, white fish, shrimp, okra, corn, green pepper, onion and rice. New Orleans comes to the valley.

Canoe- Gumbo

$10.00

Ryno's Locally world famous Gumbo. This Gumbo is loaded with 3 kinds of sausage, white fish, shrimp, okra, corn, green pepper, onion and rice. New Orleans comes to the valley.

Quart to Go Gumbo

$13.25

Ryno's Locally world famous Gumbo. This Gumbo is loaded with 3 kinds of sausage, white fish, shrimp, okra, corn, green pepper, onion and rice. New Orleans comes to the valley.

Cup - Chili

Cup - Chili

$6.50

Our chili is second to none. The meat, the spice, the beans make this a chili that will have you asking for the recipe.

Canoe - Chili

$8.50

Our chili is second to none. The meat, the spice, the beans make this a chili that will have you asking for the recipe.

Quart to Go Chili

$12.00

Our chili is second to none. The meat, the spice, the beans make this a chili that will have you asking for the recipe.

Dinner Salad

$3.00

Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato and Croutons and your choice of dressing

Iron Chef Salad

$9.00

Tossed Greens, topped with Ham, seasoned Chicken, Egg, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Green Peppers, Cucumber, Onion, Tomatoes and Croutons with your of dressing on the side.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.50

A generous portion of perfectly grilled chicken served on top of a bed of greens topped with bacon pieces, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing on the side.

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.50

A generous portion of perfectly fried chicken breast served on top of a bed of greens topped with bacon pieces, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, and your choice of dressing on the side.

Baked Potato

$6.00

Someone else grew it. We baked it. You add your toppings and make it your own. Or eat it plain...who wants to eat a plain spud.

Darth Tater

Darth Tater

$9.50

A baked Spud loaded with sour cream and shredded cheddar cheese. Piled high with our delicious pulled pork. That is covered with more shredded cheese and chives. Topped with 2 delicious onion rings.

SPECIALTY WRAPS

Chef Salad Wrap

Chef Salad Wrap

$9.00

It's a Chef Salad that you can hold in your hand. It's awesome. Comes with Chicken, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Egg Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Green Pepper and Ranch Dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.00

It's Chicken and Bacon and Ranch and whatever toppings that you like wrapped up to make you feel mmmmmm.

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$9.00

Just like the Chicken Bacon Ranch wrap but with Turkey.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Our delicious hot or cold grilled or fried chicken tossed in our mild Hot Sauce. Add this to your choice of wrap and veggies.

3 Meat Trio

$9.00

Your choice of 3 meats piled on your choice of wrap and veggies. Pick your sauce and have it just the way you like it.

Mighty Roast Beef

$9.00

Mounds of Roast Beef piled high on your choice of wrap and your choice of toppings and dressing. Comes with Chips

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$9.00

Build your own wrap just the way that you want it. You pick your wrap, your meat, your veggies and your dressing.

Lil' Mules

Kids Chicken Strip Basket 2 Strips

$6.75

Lil Mule Cheeseburger

$6.75

Lil Wing Basket

$6.75

Lil Mule Hotdog

$6.75

Grilled Cheese

$6.75

KIDS Cheese Quesadilla

$6.75

KIDS Chicken Quesadilla

$8.25

Sides

Side Of Gumbo

$5.50

Side of Chili

$5.50

Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Dinner Salad

$3.00

Mac and Cheese

$2.50

Basket French Fries

$4.50

side of cheese

$0.50

Extra House Ranch

$0.50

Grilled Shrimp Special

Grilled Shrimp

$1.00

16" Specialty Pizza

House made pizza sauce, Pulled Pork, Canadian Bacon, U.S. Bacon, Italian Sausage with your choice of cheese. It'll make you squeal.

16" Royale with Cheese

$19.50

Our delicious house made cheese burger sauce, ground beef, onion, diced tomatoes, dill pickles and cheddar cheese.

16" Godzilla

$19.50

Our house made pizza sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Beef, U.S Bacon and your choice of cheese. Be afraid..... Be Very Afraid!

16" Porkapalooza

$19.50

House made pizza sauce, Pulled Pork, Canadian Bacon, U.S. Bacon, Italian Sausage with your choice of cheese. It'll make you squeal.

16" Uptown

$19.50

House made Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, U.S. Bacon Tomatoes, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Mushrooms and your choice of Cheese. No need for Uber here.

16" Luaubowski

$19.50

House made pizza sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple Chunks, U.S. Bacon, Mushrooms, and your choice of cheese.

16" Whitey Ford

16" Whitey Ford

$19.50

Alfredo Sauce, Seasoned Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms, Fire Grilled Artichokes, Tomatoes and your choice of Cheese. This one will not have you singing the Blues.

16" Rabbit

$19.50

House made Sauce, your choice of cheese, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Artichokes, Banana Peppers. Jack loves this one.

16" Mojo

$19.50

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce your choice of Seasoned Chicken or Pulled Pork, Onion, Bacon Crumbles and your choice of Cheese. This will get you Risin'

16" Kickn Chickn

$19.50

Our Mild Hot Wing Sauce, Seasoned Chicken, Red Onion, Crushed Red Pepper and Choice of Cheese.

16" Taco 'Bout A Pizza

16" Taco 'Bout A Pizza

$19.50

Our House Made Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Cheddar Cheese ran through our Pizza Oven. We then top it with fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Doritos, Taco Sauce and Sour Cream.

12" Specialty Pizza

House made pizza sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple Chunks, U.S. Bacon, Mushrooms, and your choice of cheese.

12" Royale with Cheese

$15.00

Our delicious house made cheese burger sauce, ground beef, onion, diced tomatoes, dill pickles and cheddar cheese.

12" Godzilla

$15.00

Our house made pizza sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Beef, U.S Bacon and your choice of cheese. Be afraid..... Be Very Afraid!

12" Porkapalooza

$15.00

House made pizza sauce, Pulled Pork, Canadian Bacon, U.S. Bacon, Italian Sausage with your choice of cheese. It'll make you squeal.

12" Uptown

$15.00

House made Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, U.S. Bacon Tomatoes, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Mushrooms and your choice of Cheese. No need for Uber here.

12" Luaubowski

$15.00

House made pizza sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple Chunks, U.S. Bacon, Mushrooms, and your choice of cheese.

12" Whitey Ford

$15.00

Alfredo Sauce, Seasoned Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms, Fire Grilled Artichokes, Tomatoes and your choice of Cheese. This one will not have you singing the Blues.

12" Rabbit

$15.00

House made Sauce, your choice of cheese, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Artichokes, Banana Peppers. Jack loves this one.

12" Mojo

$15.00

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce your choice of Seasoned Chicken or Pulled Pork, Onion, Bacon Crumbles and your choice of Cheese. This will get you Risin'

12" Kickn Chickn

$15.00

Our Mild Hot Wing Sauce, Seasoned Chicken, Red Onion, Crushed Red Pepper and Choice of Cheese.

12" Taco 'Bout A Pizza

12" Taco 'Bout A Pizza

$15.00

Our House Made Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Cheddar Cheese ran through our Pizza Oven. We then top it with fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Doritos, Taco Sauce and Sour Cream.

10" Speciality Pizza

10" Royale with Cheese

$13.00

Our delicious house made cheese burger sauce, ground beef, onion, diced tomatoes, dill pickles and cheddar cheese.

10" Godzilla

$13.00

Our house made pizza sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Beef, U.S Bacon and your choice of cheese. Be afraid..... Be Very Afraid!

10" Porkapalooza

$13.00

House made pizza sauce, Pulled Pork, Canadian Bacon, U.S. Bacon, Italian Sausage with your choice of cheese. It'll make you squeal.

10" Uptown

$13.00

House made Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, U.S. Bacon Tomatoes, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Mushrooms and your choice of Cheese. No need for Uber here.

10" Luaubowski

$13.00

House made pizza sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple Chunks, U.S. Bacon, Mushrooms, and your choice of cheese.

10" Whitey Ford

$13.00

Alfredo Sauce, Seasoned Chicken, Spinach, Mushrooms, Fire Grilled Artichokes, Tomatoes and your choice of Cheese. This one will not have you singing the Blues.

10" Rabbit

$13.00

House made Sauce, your choice of cheese, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Artichokes, Banana Peppers. Jack loves this one.

10" Mojo

$13.00

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce your choice of Seasoned Chicken or Pulled Pork, Onion, Bacon Crumbles and your choice of Cheese. This will get you Risin'

10" Kickn Chickn

$13.00

Our Mild Hot Wing Sauce, Seasoned Chicken, Red Onion, Crushed Red Pepper and Choice of Cheese.

10" Taco 'Bout a Pizza

10" Taco 'Bout a Pizza

$13.00

Our House Made Refried Bean Sauce, Seasoned Beef and Cheddar Cheese ran through our Pizza Oven. We then top it with fresh Lettuce, Tomato, Doritos, Taco Sauce and Sour Cream.

FRIDAY (ONLY) THIN CRUST SPECIAL

16" Royale with Cheese FRIDAY

$15.99

16" Godzilla FRIDAY

$15.99

16" Porkapalooza Friday

$15.99

16" Uptown FRIDAY

$15.99

16" Luaubowski FRIDAY

$15.99

16" Whitey Ford FRIDAY

$15.99

16" Rabbit FRIDAY

$15.99

16" Mojo FRIDAY

$15.99

16" Kickn Chickn FRIDAY

$15.99

16" Taco FRIDAY

$15.99

BYOP Size Choice

16" BYOP

16" BYOP

$14.50

You pick the size. You pick the toppings. You pick the cheese. You ordered it. We made it. All is good with the world.

12" BYOP

12" BYOP

$11.00

You pick the size. You pick the toppings. You pick the cheese. You ordered it. We made it. All is good with the world.

10" BYOP

10" BYOP

$10.00

You pick the size. You pick the toppings. You pick the cheese. You ordered it. We made it. All is good with the world.

Soft Drinks

Water

Bottle water

$1.89

Coke

$2.60

Diet Coke

$2.60

Lemonade

$2.60

Dr. Pepper

$2.60

Mellow Yello

$2.60

Sprite

$2.60

Iced Tea

$2.60

Fitz Black Cherry

$2.25

Fitz Cardinal Creame

$2.25

Fitz Cream

$2.25

Fitz Diet Root Beer

$2.25

Fitz Grape

$2.25

Fitz's Shirley Temple

$2.60

Fitz Orange

$2.25

Fitz's Orange Cream

$2.25

Fitz Root Beer

$2.25

Apple Juice

$1.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.60

Fitz's Shirley Temple

$2.25

Yoohoo

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

This Mule Does More Than Just Deliver Food!

Location

1308 N Hwy 21, Ironton, MO 63650

Directions

Gallery
The Iron Mule image
The Iron Mule image
The Iron Mule image

Similar restaurants in your area

Thee Abbey Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
211 South College St Arcadia, MO 63621
View restaurantnext
Sugarfire Farmington - Farmington
orange star4.4 • 950
670 Walton Dr Farmington, MO 63640
View restaurantnext
The Slauterhouse Craft Parlour - 343 WEST WEST Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
343 WEST WEST Main Street PARK HILLS, MO 63601
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Ironton
Cape Girardeau
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Eureka
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Murphysboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
Carbondale
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston