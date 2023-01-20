the iron salamander 1624 Turtle St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
come eat with us
Location
1624 Turtle St, Beloit, WI 53511
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bravo Pizza & Italian Restaurant-376 Prairie Hill Rd.
4.9 • 164
376 Prairie Hill Rd South Beloit, IL 61080
View restaurant