Latin American

The Island at Flying Point Marina 324 Flying Point Rd

324 Flying Point Rd

Edgewood, MD 21040

Starters

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fried Oysters

$13.00

Island Crab Dip

$14.00

Served with Celery and Bread

Motz Sticks

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Steamed Shrimp

$13.00+

Cooked with Potatoes, Onion and Sausage

Wings

$14.00

(10) BBQ, Hot, Old Bay, Garlic, Trash Can,and The Island "Jerk". Blue Cheese or Ranch

Soup and Salad

Abbey Point

$13.00Out of stock

Artisan greens and romaine mix, strawberries, goat cheese and candied walnuts. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Croutons, and Housemate Dressing

House Salad

$10.00

Artisan Green, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, and Croutons

Island Crab Chowder

$7.00

Italian Chef Salad

$14.00

Artisan Greens, Capocala, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Onion, and Croutons

Handhelds

Cheesesteak Sub

$15.00

Topped with Provolone Cheese

Italian Cold Cut

$13.00

Capocola, Salami, Lettuce, Provolone Cheese

Leonard's Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.00

Comes with Lettuce

Prime Rib Sandwich

$17.00

Comes with Grilled Onions and Horseradish

Shrimp Salad Sub

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.00

Topped with Coleslaw

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$13.00

Comes with Chips

Build Your Own Impossible

$13.00Out of stock

Island Burger

$14.00

The Bush River

$15.00

Build Your Own Chicken

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Honey Mustard or BBQ Sauce

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Sides

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$3.00

Specials

The Hangover Burger

$14.00

Smokehouse Burger

$16.00

Burger of the Week

$14.00

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$12.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Build Your Own Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Taco Salad

$13.00

Shepard’s Pie

$10.00

Dessert

Plain Cheesecake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Happy Hour

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Motz Sticks

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

Wings

$10.00

Fried Oysters

$6.50

NON ALCH DRINK

Caprisun

$1.50

Club Soda

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$1.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$1.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tonic Water

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

A HAPPY HOUR

Orange Crush

$5.00

Grapefruit Crush

$5.00

Blueberry Lemon Crush

$5.00

Key Lime Crush

$5.00

Creamcicle Crush

$5.00

Lemon Crush

$5.00

Blue Sour Patch Crush

$5.00

Cabernet Sauv

$4.50

Pino Grigio

$4.50

White Zin

$4.50

Chardonnay

$4.50

Miller Lite

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.50

Michelob Ultra

$2.50

Yuengling

$2.50

Bud Light

$2.50

Budweiser

$2.50

Lime Margarita

$3.00

Strawberry Margarita

$3.00

Watermelon Margarita

$3.00

BOMBS

DEEP BLUE

$8.50

GREEN TEA

$8.50

JAGER BOMB

$8.50

LEMON DROP

$8.00

ORANGE BOMB

$8.50

SOUR BOMB

$8.00

VEGAS BOMB

$8.00

BOURBON

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

BRANDY

Blackberry Brandy

$12.00Out of stock

BUCKETS

ANYGRY ORCAHRD BUCKET

$17.50

BUD LITE BUCKET

$17.50

COORS LIGHT BUCKET

$17.50

CORONA LIGHT BUCKET

$19.00

CORONA PREMIER BUCKET

$19.00

IPA BUCKET

$19.00

MICH ULTRA BUCKET

$17.50

MILLER LITE BUCKET

$17.50

NATURAL LIGHT BUCKET

$17.50

SPECIFIC BUCKET

$17.50

YUENGLING BUCKET

$17.50

COCKTAILS

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

GIN AND TONIC

$11.00

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$12.00

RUM BAY BREEZE

$8.00

SPIKED ARNOLD PALMER

$10.00

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$10.00

VODKA BAY BREEZE

$8.00

WATERMELON RUM PUNCH

$10.00

CRUSHES

BLUEBERRY LEMON CRUSH

$10.00

CREAMCICLE

$10.00

GRAPEFRUIT CRUSH

$10.00

KEY LIME CRUSH

$10.00

LEMON CRUSH

$10.00

ORANGE CRUSH

$10.00

SKINNY GRAPEFRUIT CRUSH

$10.00

SKINNY ORANGE CRUSH

$10.00

BLUEBERRY SOUR PATCH CRUSH

$10.00

GIN

Sloe Gin

$4.00Out of stock

Tanqueray Gin

$10.00

Rail Gin

$4.50

LIQUER

Baileys Irish Cream

$13.00Out of stock

Dekuyer Amaretto

$4.00

Dekuyer PeachTree

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Rum Chata

$9.00Out of stock

Rumpleminze

$7.25Out of stock

Sambuca

$6.00Out of stock

MARGARITA

FROZEN REG. MARGARITA

$12.50Out of stock

FROZEN STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$12.50Out of stock

FROZEN WATERMELON MARGARITA

$12.50Out of stock

REG. MARGARITA

$10.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$10.00

WATERMELON MARGARITA

$10.00

MOJITOS

BLACKBERRY MOJITO

$10.00Out of stock

PINEAPPLE MOJITO

$10.00Out of stock

STRAWBERRY MOJITO

$10.00Out of stock

RUM

Bacardi Black

$6.00Out of stock

Bacardi Limon

$6.00Out of stock

Bacardi White

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Malibu Original

$9.00

Malibu Pineapple

$8.00

Malibu Strawberry

$8.00

Malibu Watermelon

$8.00

Rail Rum

$4.50

SANGRIA

RED SANGRIA

$12.50Out of stock

WHITE SANGRIA

$12.50Out of stock

SCOTCH

Dewars Scotch

$10.00Out of stock

SPECIAL DRINK MENU

THE ISLAND BLUE

$8.00

HIPPIE PUNCH

$8.00

WATERMELON RUM PUNCH

$8.00

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE

$8.00

CAPRI SUN

$8.00

TEQUILA

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Patron

$14.00

Rail Tequila

$4.50

VODKA

Deep Eddy's Grapefruit

$8.00

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy's Lime

$8.00

Deep Eddy's Orange

$8.00

Deep Eddy's Original

$8.00

Deep Eddy's Peach

$8.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$12.50

Smirnoff Original

$6.00Out of stock

Smirnoff Red, White, and Berry

$6.00

Smirnoff Sour

$6.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Whipped

$6.00

Titos

$8.50

Rail Vodka

$4.50

WHISKEY

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Screwball

$9.00

Seagram's 7

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

WINE

CABERNET

$9.00

CHARDONNAY

$9.00

MERLOT

$9.00Out of stock

PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

WHITE ZINFANDEL

$9.00

Outside Bar Area

CRUSHES DNM

$10.00

ISLAND BLUE DNM

$8.00

BEER DNM

$3.00

SPIKED APPLE CIDER/ CHOCOLATE DNM

$6.00

SPIKED LEMONADE DNM

$8.00

MULE DNM

$9.00

ENTREE FEE

ADULT

$35.00

KIDS

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy deli, grilled or smoked BBQ classics and Maryland raw bar and steamer favorites!

Location

324 Flying Point Rd, Edgewood, MD 21040

Directions

Gallery
The Island at Flying Point Marina image

