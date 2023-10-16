Latin American
Bars & Lounges
The Island Caribbean Cuisine & Drinks
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
118 Ferry Street, Malden, MA 02148
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Malden
Crazy Good Kitchen - Crazy Good Kitchen Malden
4.3 • 606
906 Eastern Ave Malden, MA 02148
View restaurant