FOOD

APPETIZERS

House Salad

$5.00

Haitian Patties

$2.00

Hummus & Plantains

$7.00

Malanga Fritters

$8.00

Fried Dough Fritters/Marinad

$7.00

Chicken Wings

$10.00+

French Fries

$5.00

Fried Plantains

$5.00

Fried Goat

$12.00

Fried Beef

$12.00

Fried Pork

$9.00

Fried Turkey

$9.00

Fried Chicken

$6.00

Jerk Chicken

$9.00

Pork Spare Ribs

$10.00

DAILY ENTREES

CHICKEN/POUL

$12.00

JERK CHICKEN/POUL PIKE

$14.00

CHICKEN WINGS/ZÈL POUL

$16.00+

SPARE RIBS/KÒT KOCHON

$16.00

FRIED PORK/GRIYO

$14.00

FRIED BEEF/TASO BÈF

$17.00

FRIED TURKEY/KODENN FRI

$14.00

CREOLE GOAT/SÒS KABRIT

$18.00

FRIED GOAT/TASO KABRIT

$18.00

BROILED FISH/PWASON GWOSÈL

$30.00+

CREOLE FISH/PWASON KREYÒL

$30.00+

FRIED FISH/PWASON FRI

$30.00+

VEGETARIAN ENTREE

$8.00

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN FINGERS/FRIES

$6.00

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

CAESAR

$8.00

VEGETARIAN MEALS

HUMMUS W/VEGETABLES

$14.00

VEGGIE MELODY W/WHITE RICE

$12.00

VEGGIE W/RICE & BEANS

$13.00

DESSERTS

HAITIAN CAKE / GATO AYISYEN

$5.00

SIDES

PIKLIZ

$1.00+

SPICY ONIONS

$1.00+

PILI PILI

$1.00

MATOUK

$0.50

RICE & BEANS

$5.00

WHITE RICE

$4.00

BLACK BEANS SAUCE

$4.00

CREOLE GOAT

$12.00

CATERING

Fried Chicken

$50.00+

Jerk Chicken

$80.00+

Chicken Wings

$100.00+

Creole Chicken

$75.00+

Fried Pork

$75.00+

Spare Ribs

$90.00+

Fried Beef

$150.00+

Fried Turkey

$140.00+

Fried Goat

$200.00+

Creole Goat

$200.00+

Broiled Fish

$30.00+

Creole Fish

$30.00+

Fried Fish

$30.00+

Creole Conch

$200.00+

Fried Shrimp

$150.00+

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$20.00+

White Rice

$40.00+

Rice & Beans

$60.00+

Rice & Peas

$60.00+

Black (Mushroom) Rice

$70.00+

Fried Plantains

$50.00+

Sweet Plantains

$60.00+

Malanga Fritters

$60.00+

Fried Dough Fritters

$40.00+

Baked Macaroni

$50.00+

Lasagna

$110.00

Beet Salad

$60.00+

Potato Salad

$50.00+

Vegetable Soup w/ Goat Head

$300.00

House Salad

$30.00+

Drinks

N/A Beverages

Bottle Poland Spring

$1.00

Can Soda

$1.00

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Coco Rico

$2.50

Cola Couronne

$2.50

Cola Lacaye

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Extracto De Malta

$5.00

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Juice

$5.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Kola Good-O

$2.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade (w/ Milk)

$5.00

Papaya (w/ Milk)

$6.00

Papaya (w/ Water)

$5.00

Passion Fruit

$4.00

Passion Fruit (w/ Milk)

$5.00

Perrier

$2.50

Ragaman Classic

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

RozeMar

$4.00

Séjourné

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Toro

$4.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Soursop

$2.50

CLUB NIGHT

SHOT+JUICE (16)

$16.00

REDBULL +SHOT(16)

$16.00

SHOT+ JUICE(14)

$14.00

SHOT(12)

$12.00

SHOT (14)

$14.00

SHOT (15)

$15.00

SHOT (17)

$17.00

REDBULL+SHOT(18)

$18.00

REDBULL+SHOT(21)

$21.00

SHOT +JUICE(18)

$18.00

Can Soda

$3.00

Poland Spring

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Passion Fruit

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Ginger Juice

$6.00

Perrier

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Cola Couronne

$4.00

Prestige

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Red Stripes

$5.00

Red Wine

$12.00

White Wine

$12.00

Moscato

$12.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Tito's

$10.00

House Vodka

$10.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Indoggo

$12.00

Barbancourt

$10.00

Barbancourt White

$10.00

Barbancourt Pango

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Barcardi Gold

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Barbancourt Reserve

$17.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Añejo

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Añejo

$14.00

House Tequila

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Canadian Club

$12.00

D'ussé

$15.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Hennessy Black

$14.00

Rémy Martin VSOP

$14.00

Courvoisier

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$13.00

Asosi

$12.00

Bwa Kochon

$12.00

Zo Devan

$12.00

Tou Limen

$12.00

Lyann Bandé

$12.00

Al Konye

$12.00

Sex on de Beach

$14.00

Long Island

$14.00

Amaretto Sour

$13.00

Caribbean Breeze

$12.00

Caribbean Punch

$12.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Margarita

$14.00

Rum Punch

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Bikini Bottom

$17.00

Vin Bat Mwen

$12.00

The Incredible Hulk

$16.00