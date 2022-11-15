Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Soul Food

The Island Grill Duluth 3665 Club Dr Ste. 102

No reviews yet

3665 Club Dr Ste. 102

Duluth, GA 30096

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Gbegiri Ewedu Soup

Starters

Peppered Goat

Peppered Goat

$20.00

Seasoned & diced beef in stew sauce

Moi Moi

Moi Moi

$6.00 Out of stock

Black-eyed peas pudding patties

Peppered Snail

Peppered Snail

$21.50

Marinated spicy snail

Chicken Wings & Fries

$15.00 Out of stock

Lemon pepper wings with fries

Nkwobi

$20.00 Out of stock

Seasoned & diced cow foot

Sharwarma

$15.00 Out of stock

African chicken wrap savory garlic sauce

Chicken Gizzards

$15.00 Out of stock

Turkey Gizzards

$15.00 Out of stock
Assorted Meat Pepper Soup

Assorted Meat Pepper Soup

$18.00

Spicy broth w Arican Herbs

Catfish Pepper Soup

Catfish Pepper Soup

$19.95 Out of stock
Goat Pepper Soup

Goat Pepper Soup

$20.00

Whole Tilapia Fish Pepper soup

$25.00 Out of stock
Moi Moi (Copy)

Moi Moi (Copy)

$5.00Out of stock

Black-eyed peas pudding patties

Catfish Pepper Soup (Copy)

Catfish Pepper Soup (Copy)

$19.85Out of stock
P

P

$5.00Out of stock

Black-eyed peas pudding patties

Sugar os

$20.00Out of stock

Snail os

$25.00Out of stock

Pepper goat os

$25.00Out of stock

Pepper ponmo

$20.00

Small chops os

$10.00Out of stock

Suya

$15.00

Main

The Island Noodles

$20.00 Out of stock

Noodles, shrimp, chicken & boiled egg

Fried Rice & Plantains

Fried Rice & Plantains

$24.60
Beans & Plantains

Beans & Plantains

$24.60

Honey Beans w Fried Plantains

Jollof Rice Entree

Jollof Rice Entree

$24.60
White Rice Entree

White Rice Entree

$24.60
Brown Rice Entree

Brown Rice Entree

$25.00
Yam Porridge

Yam Porridge

$24.60

Fresh yam cooked in tomato sauce

Ayamase

Ayamase

$25.00

Red Stew w Rice and Special spice

Abula

$21.99

Soups

Catfish Pepper Soup

Catfish Pepper Soup

$19.95 Out of stock
Efo Riro Soup

Efo Riro Soup

$22.99
Egusi Soup

Egusi Soup

$23.99
Ogbono Soup

Ogbono Soup

$23.99
Okra Soup

Okra Soup

$22.99 Out of stock
Ofada Soup

Ofada Soup

$21.99
Ofada ONLY

Ofada ONLY

$17.89
Ofada w/ Brown Rice

Ofada w/ Brown Rice

$24.99
Bitter Leaf Soup

Bitter Leaf Soup

$22.99 Out of stock
Gbegiri Ewedu Soup

Gbegiri Ewedu Soup

$21.99

Edikaikong soup

$21.99 Out of stock

Sides

Amala

$5.00 Out of stock

Brown Rice

$10.00

Catfish

$15.00

Fried Rice

$10.00

Fried Yam

$8.00 Out of stock

Fries

$5.00 Out of stock

Goat Meat

$15.00 Out of stock

Honey Beans

$12.00

Jollof Rice

$10.00

Large Garri

$5.00

Mackerel

$12.00 Out of stock

Mixed Meat

$15.00

Plantains

$5.00

Pounded Yam

$5.00

Small Garri

$4.00

Stock Fish

$20.00

Wheat Fufu

$5.00

White Rice

$4.00

Yam Porridge

$12.00

Soup Sides

Bitter Leaf

$6.00 Out of stock

Edikanikong

$6.00 Out of stock

Ofada

$6.00 Out of stock

Efo Riro

$6.00

Egusi

$6.00

Ogbono

$6.00

Okra

$6.00 Out of stock

Pepper Soup

$6.00 Out of stock

Okra (Copy)

$6.00

Okra (Copy)

$6.00Out of stock

From The Grill

Grilled Fish & Plantains

Grilled Fish & Plantains

$25.00 Out of stock
The Island Grill Prawn

The Island Grill Prawn

$25.00 Out of stock
Grilled Lamb Chops

Grilled Lamb Chops

$30.00 Out of stock

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.08

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Classic Vita Malt

$3.00

Malta Guinness

$4.00

Maltina

$4.00

Jumex

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Schweppes

$3.25

Limca

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pineapple

$2.50

Jamaica pineapple

$3.00

Liquor

American Stout

$6.00

Orijin Beer

$10.00 Out of stock

Whiskey Shot

$15.00Out of stock

Sanatonoio

$30.00Out of stock

Glengli

$250.00Out of stock

Heieneken

$6.00

Reisling

$30.00

Nigerian Small Stout

$7.99Out of stock

Nigerian Large Stout

$13.99Out of stock

Guinness Smooth

$10.00Out of stock

Guinness foreign extra stout

$8.00

Origin Bitters

$10.00

Corona Beer

$6.00

Guilder

$10.00Out of stock

Stella Artois

$6.00

Trophy

$10.00Out of stock

Emu

$10.00Out of stock

33 Beer

$10.00Out of stock

Star Beer

$10.00Out of stock

Casamigos os

$200.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday Closed
Tuesday 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Grilled Excellence in Nigerian Cuisine

Website

Location

3665 Club Dr Ste. 102, Duluth, GA 30096

Directions

The Island Grill Duluth image
The Island Grill Duluth image
The Island Grill Duluth image

