  • The Island House Express - 25666 Lankford Highway
The Island House Express 25666 Lankford Highway

25666 Lankford Highway

Onley, VA 23418

Coffee

12 oz. Coffee

$2.00

16 oz. Coffee

$2.50

20 oz. Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

12 oz. Cold Brew

$2.50

16 oz. Cold Brew

$3.00

20 oz. Cold Brew

$3.50

Frappes

12 oz. Frappe

$3.75

16 oz. Frappe

$4.50

20 oz. Frappe

$6.00

Lattes

12 oz Latte

$3.75

16 oz Latte

$4.50

20 oz Latte

$6.00

Smoothies

12 oz. Smoothie

$4.00

16 oz. Smoothie

$4.75

20 oz. Smoothie

$5.50

Soda

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Water

Bottled Water

$1.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Stop by our sister location to check out some of our Island House Favorites along with fun new items!

25666 Lankford Highway, Onley, VA 23418

