Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Island Spot Carrollton

review star

No reviews yet

2661 Midway Road

Ste 105

Dallas, TX 75201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Patties
Mama Joyce's Oxtails
Fried Plantains

NA Beverages

Fruit Punch

$4.25

Mango Passion Juice

$4.50

Mango Juice

$3.50

D&G Ginger

$3.00

D&G Pineapple

$3.00

D&G Kola Champ

$3.00

D&G Ting

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

DP

$2.50

mimosa glass

$6.95

Mimosa carafe

$16.95

pineapple juice

$3.50

Orange juice

$3.50

Appetizers

Patties

Patties

$3.50

A delicious crescent-shaped meat pie made with seasoned minced meat stuffed into a flaky pastry shell

Fried Plantains

Fried Plantains

$3.95

An Island favorite! Ripened plantains, sliced and fried golden to capture that crispy, sweet flavor.

Fried Dumplins

Fried Dumplins

$3.95

A Jamaican staple! Fresh dough, rolled and fried golden brown.

App Jerk Wings

App Jerk Wings

$10.95

Chicken wings fried and glazed with one of our specialty sauces: Jerk, Mango Jerk, or Jerk BBQ

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$10.95

Jumbo shrimp coated in a delicious coconut batter, fried flaky and golden and served with our special sweet and spicy sauce

Jerk Chicken Nachos

Jerk Chicken Nachos

$11.95

Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with spicy jerk chicken, jerk spiced cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, scallions and sour cream

Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$14.95

Choose 3 of your favorite options to enjoy!

Coco Bread

$2.50

Curry

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$14.95

Bone-in chicken, marinated and cooked to perfection in authentic Jamaican curry

Curry Goat

Curry Goat

$19.95

Tender goat meat seasoned with our authentic Jamaican curry and simmered in a smooth sauce

Curry Shrimp

Curry Shrimp

$17.95

Jumbo shrimp marinated in our authentic Jamaican spices then cooked in our signature curry sauce.

Curry Tofu & Veggies

Curry Tofu & Veggies

$14.95

Extra firm tofu marinated with carrots, bell pepper and onions in our authentic Jamaican curry sauce.

Curry Tilapia

$14.95

Tilapia fillets marinated in our authentic Jamaican spices then cooked in our signature curry sauce.

Jerk

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$14.95

Our award winning dish, bone-in chicken, marinated over 24 hrs in TIS Jerk seasoning and grilled on our wood fire grill. Served with our specially made sauce: jerk or jerk Bar-B-Q

Jerk Chicken Breast

Jerk Chicken Breast

$16.95

Tender chicken breast, marinated over 24 hrs in TIS Jerk seasoning and grilled on our wood fire grill. Served with our specially made sauce: jerk or jerk Bar-B-Q

Jerk Burger

$10.95

Jerk seasoned ground beef, served fresh off the grill to lock in that spicy flavor with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with fries.

Jerk BBQ Ribs

Jerk BBQ Ribs

$19.95+

Grilled Baby Back Ribs, marinated in Jerk spices, then seasoned with our signature jerk honey BBQ sauce to bring out the smoky, sweet and spicy flavor

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Boneless Chicken breast, marinated in jerk seasoning, grilled to perfection. Served on coco bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with fries.

Jerk Shrimp

Jerk Shrimp

$17.95
Jerk Salmon

Jerk Salmon

$18.95

Salmon seasoned with our authentic jerk sauces and grilled to a rich tender texture

Jerk Pork

Jerk Pork

$17.95

Thick cuts of seasoned pork shoulder marinated in our spicy jerk rub and smothered to perfection, then grilled to extract that authentic jerk taste. Served with our specially made sauce: jerk or jerk BBQ

Jerk Tofu & Veggies

Jerk Tofu & Veggies

$14.95

Jerk Tilapia

$14.95

SALAD JERK

$10.95

JERK TURKEY

$74.99

Yawd

Mama Joyce's Fried Chicken

Mama Joyce's Fried Chicken

$14.95

A hometown favorite! Bone-in chicken marinated and seasoned in our special island spices, and fried crispy to lock in the flavor.

Brown Stew Chicken

Brown Stew Chicken

$14.95

Bone-in chicken fried then stewed to perfection in a smooth rich brown sauce

Mama Joyce's Oxtails

Mama Joyce's Oxtails

$21.95

Braised, bone-in oxtails simmered for 4 hours and finished in a richly seasoned beef gravy

Red Snapper

Red Snapper

$36.00

Whole Red Snapper seasoned with island spices and cooked in one of the native finishes: Brown Stew, Steamed, or Escoveitch.

Esco Tilapia

$14.95

2 Meat Combo

$17.95

GROUPER FISH

$25.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.50

Mango Cheesecake

$6.50

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Dessert Sampler

$16.95

Ice cream

$7.50Out of stock

Cocktails

Negril Rum Punch

$6.00

Feeling Irie Sunset

$13.00

Pine Paradise

$20.00

Painkiller JUMBO

$15.00

Jamaican Mule

$12.00

Painkiller

$13.00

Ocho Rios

$13.00

Spanish Hussla

$13.00

Jumbo Rum Punch

$15.00

Wrayito mango Mojito

$13.00

Flamin Hurricane

$15.00

Blue Wray

$13.00

Kingston Tea

$14.00

Jamaican Breeze

$15.00

Blue Hole

$13.00

Top Shelf Marg

$17.00

Mango Marg

$13.00

Watermelon Marg

$13.00

pinacolada

$13.00

Strawberry Marg

$13.00

Sorrel Marg

$12.00

Sorrel Punch

$10.00

Appetizers

Patties (Chicken or Beef)

$55.00+

Fried Plantians

$35.00+

Jerk Wings

$65.00+

Coconut Shrimp

$75.00+

Dumplins

$55.00+

Meats

Jerk Chicken

$80.00+

Curry Chicken

$80.00+

Brown Stew Chicken

$80.00+

Mama Joyce`s Fried Chicken

$80.00+

Jerk Chicken Kebobs

$90.00+

Escoveitched Fish Fillet

$80.00+

Oxtails

$180.00+

Curry Goat

$145.00+

Ackee

$75.00+

Jerk Ribs

$95.00+

Curry Shrimp

$80.00+

Whole Red Snapper (Brown Stew or Escoveitched)

$120.00+

Jerk Turkey (Jerk or Jerk BBQ)

$74.95

Sides

Steamed Rice

$25.00+

Saffron Rice

$35.00+

Rice & Peas

$45.00+

Sauteed Veggies

$40.00+

Fries

$25.00+

Spinach

$65.00+

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$65.00

Mango Cheesecake

$45.00

Key Lime Pie

$30.00

Coco Bread

$35.00

Drinks

Mango Juice

$29.00

Mango Passion Juice

$29.00

Fruit Punch

$35.00

Iced Tea

$15.00

Lemonade

$20.00

Misc Fees

Chaffing Rental

$75.00

Buffet Utensils

$10.00

Plates/Glasswear/Utensils

$50.00

Delivery

$55.00

Server

$40.00

Close delivery

$25.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Strips

$8.95

Kid's Curry Chicken

$8.95

Kid's Stew Chicken

$8.95

Kid's Fried Chicken

$8.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2661 Midway Road, Ste 105, Dallas, TX 75201

Directions

Gallery
The Island Spot image
The Island Spot image
The Island Spot image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ruchi Palace - 3128 E Trinity Mills Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3128 E Trinity Mills Rd Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse - 18010 Dallas Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
18010 Dallas Parkway Dallas, TX 75287
View restaurantnext
Best Thai Signature
orange starNo Reviews
18352 Dallas Pkwy #112, Dallas, TX 75287
View restaurantnext
12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse - Dallas Pkwy
orange star4.6 • 942
18010 DALLAS PKWY Dallas, TX 75287
View restaurantnext
GVO Lounge & Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
3940 Rosemeade Pkwy Suite 170 Dallas, TX 75287
View restaurantnext
Best Thai Signature - Addison
orange star4.5 • 3,702
4135 Belt Line Rd Addison, TX 75001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lu