Latin American
Bars & Lounges

The Island Spot Oak Cliff

review star

No reviews yet

309 W Jefferson Blvd

Dallas, TX 75208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken
Joyce's Oxtails
Patty

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Reggae Fruit Punch

$4.25

Mango Passion Juice

$4.50

Mango Juice

$3.50

Tropical Fruit Punch

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

D&G Ginger Beer

$3.00

D&G Pineapple

$3.00

D&G Kola Champ

$3.00

D&G Pineapple & Ginger

$3.00Out of stock

D&G Cream Soda

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Fanta Strawberry

$2.50

D&G Ting

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$3.00

D&G Grape Soda

$3.25Out of stock

Redbull

$4.00

Vita Malt

$6.00Out of stock

Virgin Pina Coloda

$8.50

Virgin Pineapple Paradise

$13.00

Appetizers

App Jerk Wings

$10.95

App Sampler

$14.95

Coco Bread

$2.95

Coconut Shrimp

$10.95

Fried Dumplins

$3.95

Fried Plantains

$3.95

Patty

$3.50

Jerk Chicken Salad

$10.95

Choices

Brown Stew Kids Meal

$8.95

Curry Chicken Kids Meal

$8.95

Fried Chicken Kids Meal

$8.95

3 Tenders

$8.95

Cocktails

Negril Rum Punch

$12.00

Jamaican Mule

$11.00

Painkiller

$12.00

Mango Margarita

$12.00

Watermelon Margarita

$12.00

Spanish Hussla

$12.00

Feelin Irie Sunset

$12.00

Pine Paradise

$17.00

Jumbo Rum Punch

$14.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$13.00

Flamin Hurricane

$14.00

Jamaican Breeze

$14.00

Ocho Rios

$12.00

Jumbo Mango Marg

$14.00

Mimsoa

$6.95

Pina Coloda

$12.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Feelin American

$12.00

Jumbo Painkillah

$14.00

Bartender's Special

$15.00

Glass Of Champagne

$8.95

Curry

Curry Chicken

$14.95

Curry Goat

$19.95

Curry Shrimp

$17.95

Curry Tilapia

$14.95

Jerk

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$14.95

Bone in chicken seasoned and marinated in our signature jerk spices then grilled to perfection

Jerk Burger

$10.95
Jerk BBQ Ribs

Jerk BBQ Ribs

$19.95+

Grill Baby Back Ribs, marinated in jerk spices, then seasoned with our signature jerk honey BBQ sauce to bring out the smoky, sweet, and spicy flavor.

Jerk Nachos

$11.95

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Jerk Pork

$17.95Out of stock

Jerk Shrimp

$17.95

Jerk Chicken Salad

$10.95

Jerk Tilapia

$15.95

Jerk Potatoes & Veggies

$14.95

Jerk Salmon

$18.95

Jerk Turkey Full

$64.95

Jerk Turkey Half

$32.95

Yawd

Joyce's Fried Chicken

$14.95
Joyce's Oxtails

Joyce's Oxtails

$21.95

Bone-in oxtails seasoned with Mama Joyce's signature spices then slow braised over 4 hours to create that fall off the bone texture you will love!

Brown Stew Chicken

Brown Stew Chicken

$14.95

Bone-in chicken simmered to perfection in a smooth, brown stew sauce.

Red Snapper

$31.95

Ackee & Saltfish

$18.95Out of stock

Escovitch Fish Fillet

$14.95

2 Meat Combo

$17.95

Red Stripe Beer Fish Tacos

$14.50Out of stock

Side Platter

$12.50

Desserts

Jamaican Rum Bread Pudding

$6.50

Mango Cheesecake

$6.50

Dessert Sampler

$11.50

Jamaican Grapenut Ice Cream

$7.50Out of stock

Appetizers

Fried Plantians

$50.00+

Jerk Wings

$90.00+

Coconut Shrimp

$90.00+

Meats

Jerk Chicken

$90.00+

Curry Chicken

$90.00+

Brown Stew Chicken

$90.00+

Mama Joyce`s Fried Chicken

$90.00+

Jerk Chicken Kebobs

$90.00+Out of stock

Escoveitched Fish Fillet

$75.00+

Oxtails

$120.00+Out of stock

Curry Goat

$120.00+Out of stock

Ackee

$92.00+Out of stock

Jerk Ribs

$130.00+

Curry Shrimp

$140.00+Out of stock

Whole Red Snapper (Brown Stew or Escoveitched)

$190.00+

Jerked Turkey (Jerk or Jerk BBQ)

$59.95Out of stock

Sides

Steamed Rice

$29.00+

Saffron Rice

$35.00+

Rice & Peas

$45.00+

Sauteed Veggies

$30.00+

Fries

$25.00+

Spinach

$40.00+

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$75.00

Mango Cheesecake

$60.00

Key Lime Pie

$40.00

Coco Bread

$35.00

Drinks

Mango Juice

$45.00

Mango Passion Juice

$45.00

Fruit Punch

$65.00

Iced Tea

$35.00

Lemonade

$30.00

Special Event $6 drink ticket

$6.00

Rum Punch

$190.00

Misc Fees

Chaffing Rental

$5.00

Buffet Utensils

$10.00

Plates/Glasswear/Utensils

$50.00

Delivery

$30.00

Server

$50.00

Room Rental (Wknd)

$100.00

Room Rental ( Mon - Thurs)

$50.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

309 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208

The Island Spot image
The Island Spot image
The Island Spot image

