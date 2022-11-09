Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

The Italian Village - Rockwall

review star

No reviews yet

14775 S. FM 548

Rockwall, TX 75032

Order Again

Popular Items

14" - 1 Topping Special
14" - 3 Topping Special
Wings

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00+

$6.00+
Toasted Ravioli

$6.00+

$6.00+
Cheese Sticks

$11.00+

$11.00+
Garlic Bread

$4.00

$4.00
Garlic Cheese Bread

$5.00

$5.00
Breadsticks

$7.00

$7.00

Drinks

12 oz can
12 Oz Soda

$1.25

$1.25
Bottled Water

$1.00

$1.00
2 Liter

$3.25

$3.25

Wings

Wings

$6.25+

$6.25+

Pizza

14" - 1 Topping Special

$14.00

$14.00
14" - 3 Topping Special

$16.50

$16.50
14" - 5 Topping Special

$20.00

$20.00

7" Pizza

$8.99

12" Pizza

$12.99

16" Pizza

$19.00

Gluten Free 10" Crust

$12.99

We do not sell a gluten free pizza. We only have a gluten free, rice based crust that is prepared in a facility that is not gluten free. Every effort will be made to not contaminate the crust including a separate prep area, separate utensils, etc but we cannot guarantee a gluten free product will leave this building. ***If you have Celiac or a severe non Celiac gluten sensitivity of any kind, we discourage ordering from The Italian Village***

Large 1 Topping 10.99 Monday-Thursday

$14.00

Lunch Specials

12" 1 Topping & Soda

$11.00

7" 1 Topping w Side Salad & Soda

$11.00

6" Sub, Chips, Side Salad & soda

$11.00

Pasta & 1/2 Order of Garlic Bread

$11.00

Lrg House Salad & 1/2 Garlic Bread

$11.00

Specialty Pizzas

Supreme

$9.00+

$9.00+

"Not mushroom for improvement..." Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Tomato, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, and Pepperoni.

The Meats

$9.00+

$9.00+

"I never sau-sage a beautiful pizza". Meatball, Pork Sausage, Bacon, Canadian Bacon, and Pepperoni.

BBQ Chicken

$9.00+

$9.00+

Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Green Pepper, Cheddar on a Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce base. Unique and a customer favorite.

Vegetarian

$9.00+

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, and Tomato. "Vegetarian - An old Indian word meaning "lousy hunter". - Andy Rooney

5 Cheese

$9.00+

$9.00+

"Slice to meet you!" Pepper Jack, Mozzarella, Feta, Provolone, Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Alfredo

$9.00+

$9.00+

Alfredo Sauce Base Chicken, Pepper-Jack, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper

Classic Hawaiian

$9.00+

$9.00+

"We burned our first try so we used aloha temperature...." Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Provolone, and Red Onion.

Sandwiches

BLT Sand

$7.00

BBQ Chicken Sub

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$7.00

Italian Deli Sand

$7.00

Italian Sausage Sand

$8.00Out of stock

Meatball Sand

$7.00

Ham & Cheese Sand

$7.00

Vegetarian Sand

$7.00

Pizza Sub Sand

$7.00

Chicken Parm Sand

$8.00

Philly Steak Sand

$9.00

Salads

House Salad

$5.00+

Chef Salad

$6.00+

Greek Salad

$6.00+
Caesar Salad

$5.00+

$5.00+

Pasta

Mostaccioli

$10.00

Spaghetti

$9.00

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$10.00

Fettuccine

$10.00

Lasagna

$10.00

Add Chicken

$1.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00

$2.00
Big Bopper

$4.00

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies.

12" Cinnamon Dessert Pizza

$10.99

Extra Icing

$0.75

Specials

2 For $24 Tuesday Large 1 Topping

$28.00

14" 2 Topping and 5 Wings

$18.99

Large 1 Topping 10.99 Monday-Thursday

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
In Pizza we Crust!

14775 S. FM 548, Rockwall, TX 75032

