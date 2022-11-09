The Italian Village - Rockwall

Gluten Free 10" Crust

$12.99

We do not sell a gluten free pizza. We only have a gluten free, rice based crust that is prepared in a facility that is not gluten free. Every effort will be made to not contaminate the crust including a separate prep area, separate utensils, etc but we cannot guarantee a gluten free product will leave this building. ***If you have Celiac or a severe non Celiac gluten sensitivity of any kind, we discourage ordering from The Italian Village***