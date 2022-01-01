Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Ivy 1212 W 6th St

review star

No reviews yet

1212 W 6th St

Cleveland, OH 44113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Ivy Burger
Truffle Fries
Grilled Salmon

small plates

Chicken Wings

$11.00
Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

pomodoro, pesto, parmesan

Hummus

$14.00Out of stock

crudite, olives, grilled bread

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$15.00Out of stock

cheeses, cured meats, olives, nuts, pickles small plates

Ivy Fries

Ivy Fries

$6.00

fresh herbs, lemon/garlic aioli

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$9.00

black truffle, parmesan, chive, garlic aioli small plates

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

3 Soft warm Bavarian pretzel sticks. Served with homemade cheese sauce

handheld

brioche but, lettuce, tomato

Ivy Burger

$13.00

american, lettuce, pickle, onion, sauce

Chef's Favorite

$13.00Out of stock

avocado, tomato, fresh mozz,

Street Tacos, Steak

$13.00

chihuahua, verde, cilantro, onion

Street Tacos, Chicken

$13.00

chihuahua, lime crema, onion, cilantro

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$13.00

vegan bun&cheese, salad, vegan mayo

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$13.00

american, lettuce, tomato, herb

Chicken&Waffle

Chicken&Waffle

$14.00

american, bacon, spicy honey,

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Burger Week

$6.00Out of stock

Bacon

$2.00

salad

mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, crouton, house vin or herb dressing
Classic Ceasar

Classic Ceasar

$10.00Out of stock

scratch dressing, crouton, shaved

Ivy Wedge

Ivy Wedge

$10.00Out of stock

gem lettuce, roasted tomato, bacon,

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

entrees

House Pasta

House Pasta

$16.00

Fresh fettuccini, baby heirloom tomato, pesto, shaved parm

Grilled Salmon

$19.00

citrus/ginger glaze, wasabi cream sauce, grilled asparagus, mashed potato

8oz NY Strip

8oz NY Strip

$22.00

chargrilled yukon gold mash, grilled asparagus

A La Carte/Sides

Yukon gold mashed potato

Yukon gold mashed potato

$5.00
Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00
Chef's Vegetable

Chef's Vegetable

$5.00

choices & preparation will vary

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Sauted Shrimp

$10.00Out of stock

6oz Salmon Fillet

$10.00

8oz NY Strip Steak

$12.00

Taco Menu

Taco

$3.00

Side Dressings

vinaigrette

$1.00

Herb buttermilk

$1.00

Alcohol Beverages to go

6 Pack Bud Light

6 Pack Bud Light

$12.00
6 Pack of Corona

6 Pack of Corona

$15.00
6 Pack Coors Light

6 Pack Coors Light

$12.00
Single 12oz White Claw Black Cherry

Single 12oz White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

single individual 12oz can

Single 120z White Claw Mango

Single 120z White Claw Mango

$5.00

individual 120z can

4 Pack High Noon Pineapple

4 Pack High Noon Pineapple

$19.54
4 Pack of High Noon Grapefruit

4 Pack of High Noon Grapefruit

$11.49
4 Pack of High Noon Mango

4 Pack of High Noon Mango

$11.49
4 Pack of High Noon Cherry

4 Pack of High Noon Cherry

$11.49
6 Pack Miller Light

6 Pack Miller Light

$12.00
6 Pack of Budweiser

6 Pack of Budweiser

$12.00

Browns Wristbands

Titos

$7.00

Jack daniels

$6.00

Cuervo

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bombay

$7.00

Bud Lght

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

3 Olives Bomb

$6.00

Hoodies

Womens Crop Top Hoodie

$25.00

Unisex Hoodie

$30.00

Hats

Orange Buckets Hats

$20.00

IVY Beanies

$25.00

Ivy Baseball Hats

$20.00

Shorts

Shorts

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Where Cleveland Gathers

Location

1212 W 6th St, Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rebol - Cleveland Catering
orange star4.6 • 3,094
101 W Superior Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sora 天 - 1121 W 10th
orange starNo Reviews
1121 W 10th Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Barley House
orange star4.1 • 2,312
1261 West 6 Street Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Frozen Daiquiri Bar & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1313 OLD RIVER RD Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Collision Bend Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
1250 Old River Rd. Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Taza - a Lebanese Grill - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
1400 West 6th Street Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cleveland

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Subcity - Euclid Ave
orange star4.0 • 7,443
17811 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Cleveland Heights
orange star4.3 • 4,779
2245 Lee Rd Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Sittoo's Parma - Parma
orange star4.7 • 3,847
5870 Ridge Rd Parma, OH 44129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cleveland
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Euclid
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston