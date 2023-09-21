Snacks and Shareables

Sweet & Spicy Nuts

$7.00

Rosemary & Fennel Olives

$7.00
Everything Brussels

$12.00

Fried brussels sprouts, fromage blanc, maple-mustard, everything bagel seasoning, dill vegetarian

Grilled Beet Hummus

$9.00

Cucumber, za’atar, grilled scallion roti bread vegan

Charcuterie

$24.00

Rotating selection of artisanal meats and cheeses with seasonal accoutrements.

Lavender-Crusted Goat Cheese

$13.00

fried chèvre, fresh and pickled strawberries, pea tendrils, honey, mint

New England Crawfish Sliders

$17.00

wild-caught crawfish and shrimp, beehive cheddar gougeres, dill aioli

Grilled Spanish Octopus

$17.00

Marinated Gigante Beans, Castelvetrano Olives, Parsley, Fennel Puree, Chorizo oil

Smoked Halibut Dip

$18.00

creme fraiche, citrus, serrano, old bay potato chips

Watermelon Gazpacho

$7.00+

yumi watermelon, heirloom tomato, roasted poblano, mint

Soup & Salad

Kale Caesar

$13.00

Tuscan kale, focaccia croutons, parmesan, lemon zest, Korean chili flake, charred onion-dill caesar dressing

Beet & Pistachio Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, quinoa, manchego, rose petal vinaigrette

Watermelon Caprese

$15.00

House-pulled mozzarella, yumi watermelon, heirloom tomato, balsamic reduction. Gluten free

Strawberry Fields Salad

$12.00

mixed baby lettuces, strawberries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, strawberry-balsamic vinaigrette

Burgers and Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$16.00

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, Calabrian aioli

Classic Americana Burger

$15.00

Two beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, fry sauce

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Homemade patty, smoked mushrooms, avocado, vegan kimchi aioli, lettuce, tomato

Salmon Belly BLT

$17.00

smoked salmon belly, bacon, ferda honey mustard aioli, house english muffin

Wagyu Burger

$24.00

8oz wagyu patty, beehive cheddar, jalapeño aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, bacon, homemade brioche bun

Large Plates

Gnocchi

$19.00

Confit pork, mushroom cream, pickled peppers dairy, egg

Shrimp and Grits

$23.00

anson mills cheese grits, chorizo, pickled onion, salsa verde

Cashew-Kimchi Bowl

$17.00

Vegan brussels sprout kimchi, portobello, asparagus, fried rice, house pickles, yellow curry cashew cream vegan

Summer Salmon

$26.00

seared salmon fillet, esquites, salsa roja

Steak Frites

$42.00

8oz wagyu bavette, fried potato wedges, romesco sauce, basil compound butter

Cioppnio

$36.00

san marzano tomatoes, salmon, shrimp, mussels, brioche, spicy aioli

Alaskan Halibut Fish & Chips

$26.00

champagne and gin-battered halibut, fries, tobiko tartar sauce

Desserts

Lavender Lemon Bar

$8.00

Honey Mousse, Blueberry Coulis

Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

chocolate cake, macerated strawberries, blackberry mascarpone cream

Pistachio-Cardamom Carrot Cake

$8.00Out of stock

whipped ginger cream cheese, thyme-maple reduction

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$9.00

Specials

Cottage Pie

$13.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

