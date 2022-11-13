The Jagged Fork - Grosse Pointe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
18480 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe, MI 48236
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pier Houz - 350 Lakeshore Drive
No Reviews
350 Lakeshore Dr. Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Grosse Pointe
The Original Pancake House - Grosse Pointe
4.7 • 690
20273 Mack Ave Grosse Pointe, MI 48236
View restaurant