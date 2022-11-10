Breakfast & Brunch
The Jagged Fork
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
188 N Adams Rd., Rochester Hills, MI 48309
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Original Pancake House - Birmingham
4.8 • 512
33703 Woodward Ave Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurant
Las Tortugas Taqueria - Sterling Heights
No Reviews
40850 Van Dyke Ave Sterling Heights, MI 48313
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rochester Hills
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Rochester Hills North
4.8 • 1,139
3080 Walton Blvd Rochester Hills, MI 48309
View restaurant
More near Rochester Hills