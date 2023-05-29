Restaurant header imageView gallery

The James 317 S. 3rd St.

review star

No reviews yet

317 S. 3rd St.

Geneva, IL 60134

Cocktails

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$11.00

Amaretto Stone Sour

$11.00

Aperol Sprtiz

$13.00

Black Russian

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Bramble

$14.00

Brandy Manhattan

$14.00

Brandy Old Fashioned

$14.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

French 75

$12.00

Fuzzy Navel

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Gin Fizz

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$11.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Paloma

$12.00

Pink Lady

$14.00

Rickey

$13.00

Rusty Nail

$14.00

Sangria - Red

$12.00

Sangria - White

$12.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Seabreeze

$13.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$13.00

White Wine Spritzer

$13.00

Kids Menu

Free Menu

Kids Chicken Nuggets

Kids Burger

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

Priced Menu

Kids Chix Nuggets

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

317 S. 3rd St., Geneva, IL 60134

Directions

