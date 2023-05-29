The James 317 S. 3rd St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
317 S. 3rd St., Geneva, IL 60134
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ella's Italian Pub - Ella's Italian Pub 407 S. Third Street
No Reviews
407 S. Third Street Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurant
Copper Fox - 477 S 3rd Street Suite 190, Geneva Il 60134
No Reviews
477 s 3rd street Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurant