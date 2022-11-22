Restaurant header imageView gallery

The James Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

2550 Smallman Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Avocado & Egg Sandwich
Latte

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

english muffin, fried egg, cheddar

Avocado & Egg Sandwich

$8.00

english muffin, fried egg, fresh avocado, sunblushed tomato, house pesto

Caramelized Grapefruit

$6.50

Torched grapefruit garnished with hints of rose and mint

Bagel Plate

Lox Bagel Plate

$11.00

NY Bagel with whipped cream cheese, tomato, lox, capers

Sweet Maman Bagel Plate

$8.50

NY Bagel with whipped cream cheese, apricot jam, pistachios

Toasts

Blush Avocado

$8.00

avocado, sunblushed tomato

Cool Cucumber

$8.00

Whipped cream cheese, cucumber

Seasonal Fruit & Nut

$8.00

Almond butter with seasonal fruit, garnished with chia seeds

Salads

Peach Burrata

$11.00

burrata, arugula, signature peach puree, pistachios

Seasonal Berry Salad

$11.00

Spring mix with seasonal berries, feta, red onion, candied pecans, champagne vinaigrette

House Salad

$10.00

Spring mix with tomato, cucumber, carrot, cheddar, creamy italian

Cretan Salad

$11.00

tomato, red onion, cucumber, capers, feta, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette and served with bread

Grab and Go

Pesto Chicken Wrap

$11.00

arugula, feta, sunblushed tomato, house pesto on a whole wheat wrap

Steak & Horseradish Wrap

$12.00

sliced steak, tulkoff horseradish, arugula, red onion on a whole wheat wrap

Veggie and Hummus Wrap

$10.00

Oat Milk Chia Pudding

$6.50

Vegan Coco-Avo Pudding

$6.50

Sunrise Oats

$6.50

Granola Greek Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Granola Coconut Vegan Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Vegetables and Hummus

$6.50

Pastries

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate Scone

$3.00

Orange Cranberry Scone

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Pumpkin Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Muffin

$4.00

Butter Croissant

$4.25

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$4.50

Pumpkin Scone- seasonal

$3.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Single Espresso

$3.10

Double Espresso

$3.30

Americano

$3.30

Latte

$4.85

Cortado

$3.85

Cappuccino

$4.50

Iced

Iced Cold Brew Coffee

$4.25

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.65

Single Espresso over Ice

$3.30

Double Espresso over Ice

$3.50

Iced Americano

$3.60

Iced Latte

$4.95

Iced Mocha

$5.25

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.95

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.95

Floral Lemonade

$4.25

Pour Over Iced Tea

$4.15

Seasonal

Lavendar Oat Milk Latte

$6.15

Butterfly Latte

$5.75

Iced Mint Chip Latte

$6.25

Blended Mint Chip Latte

$6.50

Pomegranate Spritzer

$5.50

Pomegranate Steamed Cider

$5.95

YellowCard

$5.29

MatchA Point

$5.59

Hot Specialty

Mocha

$5.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Steamer

$4.00

Chai Tea Latte

$5.95

Matcha Latte

$5.95

London Fog

$4.95

Hot Tea

$3.75

Tea Misto

$4.15

Blended

Blended Coffee

$6.15

Drinks

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.95

Saratoga Still Water

$5.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$5.00

Fentimens Cola

$3.95

La Croix Orange

$2.50

La Croix Passion Fruit

$2.50

Natalie's Pineapple Kale

$4.25

Natalie's Orange

$3.95

La Croix Grapefruit

$2.50

Snacks

Marich Blueberries

$4.50

Marich Chocolate Caramels

$4.50

Marich Chocolate Espresso Beans

$5.25

Potato Chips

$5.50

Sweet Potato Chips

$7.95

Plantain Chips

$6.50

Cocoa Coconut Cookies

$12.50

Mints Tin

$3.95

Banana

$1.00

GoGo Squeeze AppleStrawberry

$1.99

GoGo Squeeze AppleBanana

$1.99

GoGo Squeeze AppleCinnamon

$1.99

GoGo Squeeze Apple

$1.99

Grocery

Rolled Oats

$4.95

Chia Seeds

$7.95

Almond Butter

$16.95

Agave

$7.95

Rosemary Crackers

$7.50

Himalayan Pink Salt

$7.95

Ground Black Pepper

$7.95

Candied Pecans

$12.50

Variety Beans

$15.00

James Cafe T-Shirt

Shirt

$28.50

Barista

Catering Coffee (serves 10)

$28.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

