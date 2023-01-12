  • Home
  • The James Room- Buckhead - 3009 Boiling Way
A map showing the location of The James Room- Buckhead 3009 Boiling WayView gallery

The James Room- Buckhead 3009 Boiling Way

3009 Boiling Way

ATLANTA, GA 30305

Wine By Glass

Sparkling Rosé - Martini & Rossi Split

$12.00

Prosecco - Martini & Rossi Split

$12.00

Cava Brut - Chic Barcelona

$12.00

Albarino - Gotas Del Mar

$14.00

Chardonnay - Intercept

$16.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Villa Maria

$15.00

Chenin Blanc - Sauvion

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Prisoner Unshackled

$17.00

Grenache - Andre Brunel

$14.00

Pinot Noir - Argyle

$15.00

Pinotage Merlot - Polkadraai

$13.00

Rosé - La Féte Du Rosé

$17.00

Brunch Cocktails

Strawberry Lemonade Mimosa

$15.00

Brunch Punch

$15.00

Wake & Bake

$15.00

Bloody James

$15.00

Bourbon Cafe

$15.00

Classics Perfected

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Daiquiri

$14.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$15.00

Last Word

$15.00

Specialty

Espesso En Noir

$16.00

Lost in Translation

$16.00

Angry Pina Margarita

$16.00

Dear Summer

$16.00

Like A Jungle

$16.00

Orchid

$16.00

About Last Night

$16.00

To Be Or Not To Be

$16.00

Of Th Essence

$16.00

Toro

$16.00

In the Palm of your Hands

$16.00

Momento

$16.00

Breathless

$16.00

7 Days in Havana

$16.00

Cowboy Bebop

$16.00

Mystic River

$16.00

Wine by the glass

$14.00

Shot

$16.00

Premium

$32.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3009 Boiling Way, ATLANTA, GA 30305

Directions

