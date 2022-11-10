Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The James

1,937 Reviews

$$

1027 Great Plain Ave

Needham, MA 02492

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger & Fries
Kids Chicken Tenders
Fried Brussels Sprouts

Bits & Bobs

Fresh Baked Soda Bread

$8.00Out of stock

Irish Honey Butter

Side Fries

$7.00

Arugula Side Salad

$7.00

turmeric dressing, grana padano

Duck Fat Potatoes

$9.00Out of stock

twice cooked confit baby yukon potatoes

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

horseradish, mustard crema

Small

Octopus

$17.00

romesco & crispy shallots

Grilled Lamb Lollipops

$19.00

spicy whipped feta, saba drizzle, mint oil

S&P Chicken Wings

$13.00

jumbo salt & pepper wings, aji verde

Beets & Burrata

$19.00

burrata, marinated red & gold beets, organic arugula, balsamic glaze, pistachio pesto

Cast Iron Prawns

$15.00

Garbanzo sauce, shallots, chili, lemon & butter Served with grilled bread

Kale & Squash Salad

$16.00

lacinato kale, roasted squash, goat cheese, cranberries, toasted almonds ~ grapefruit & rosemary vinaigrette

Curried Cauliflower Soup

$12.00

Roasted fennel, almonds

Black Garlic Hummus

$12.00

house made hummus, za'atar oil, sumac, grilled naan

Large

Burger & Fries

$17.00

Irish cheddar, bibb, pub mayo & grilled onions. House made pickles on the side Pub mayo has eggs* anchovies* allergen

Pan Seared Duck

$27.00

Twice cooked duck fat potatoes, asparagus, ginger scallion purée, sweet bean paste

Roasted Butternut Squash Risotto

$23.00

fried sage, toasted pepitas

Pan Seared Salmon

$28.00

Wester ross salmon, dashi farro, fried Brussels sprouts, pomegranate molasses

Spicy Chicken Sausage Pasta

$26.00

Fresh papperdelle, brocolli rabe, garlic, calabrian chili, grana padana cheese

14 oz Cider- Brined Heritage Pork Chop

$33.00

grilled 14oz bone-in chop, roasted red bliss potatoes, cabbage & pancetta hash, mustard maple crema

Short Rib & Ale Pie

Short Rib & Ale Pie

$26.00

Guinness braised short rib, puff pastry, gruyére, fennel pollen, arugula

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Apple And Cranberry Tart

$8.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Served with hand cut fries

Mac & Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Cocktails & Wine

Skiing Double - Double To Go

$19.00

high west double rye, maple liqueur , lemon, spiced grapefruit oleo saccharum 2 x 5 oz cocktails

Smoke Show - Double To Go

$19.00

jalapeno infused mezcal, bauchant, ancho reyes, lime 2 x 5 oz cocktails

Hallbrand's Forge - Double To Go

$19.00

Four roses bourbon, banane du bresil, allspice dram, blackberry shrub 2 x 5 oz cocktails

Bee Witched - Double To Go

$19.00

Boru vodka, mead, rakomelo, pomegranate liqueur 2 x 5 oz cocktails

Long Walk Home - Double To Go

$19.00

Old overholt bonded rye, maurin quina, meletti, angostura. Two 4 oz cocktails. Pour over ice, stir, strain into fancy glass, twist of orange.

Marty Maraschino - Double To Go

$19.00

sazerac rye, pamplemousse, luxardo maraschino, grapefruit bitters 2 x 5 oz cocktails

Go On, Go On - Double To Go

$19.00

Barry's tea infused Paddy Irish whiskey, honey syrup, lemon & bitters. Pour over ice and enjoy. Includes 10 oz Two 5oz Cocktails

Sangria - Double To Go

$19.00

Seasonal fruits, passion & love Serve over ice, top with soda water. Garnish with fruit. Makes 2 cocktails.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The James is a modern gastropub offering elevated comfort food.

Website

Location

1027 Great Plain Ave, Needham, MA 02492

Directions

Gallery
The James image
The James image
The James image

Similar restaurants in your area

Capella Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 237
45 Chapel St Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse
orange star4.4 • 557
970 Great Plain Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
The Biltmore Bar & Grille - Newton
orange starNo Reviews
1205 Chestnut Street Newton, MA 02464
View restaurantnext
O'Hara's Food & Spirits
orange star4.4 • 1,256
1185 WALNUT ST Newton Highlands, MA 02461
View restaurantnext
Horse Thieves Tavern
orange star4.0 • 103
585 High Street Dedham, MA 02026
View restaurantnext
Union Street Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
107 Union Street Newton, MA 02459
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Needham

Sweet Basil - Needham - 942 Great Plain Ave
orange star4.6 • 717
942 Great Plain Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse
orange star4.4 • 557
970 Great Plain Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Ray's New Garden
orange star4.3 • 474
40 Chestnut Place Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Latina Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.9 • 413
30 Dedham Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Hearth Pizzeria - Needham
orange star4.5 • 346
974 Great Plain Ave Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Capella Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 237
45 Chapel St Needham, MA 02492
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Needham
Needham Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
review star
No reviews yet
Wellesley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Wellesley Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Newton Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Newton Center
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Newton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
West Roxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Dedham
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston