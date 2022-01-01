- Home
- /
New York
- /
Upper East Side
- /
The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites
The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites
690 Reviews
$$
311 East 60th Street
New York, NY 10022
Order Again
Cocktails
$12 Cocktail
$14 Cocktail
$15 Cocktail
$16 Cocktail
Aperol Spritz
Bee Sting
Bee's Knee's
Bloody Mary
Bonal Spritz
Campfire Margarita
Daquiri
Don't Guava Lotta Expectations
Empress of The Blues
Espresso Martini
Frosè
Garibaldi
Gimlet
HH Cocktail
Hot Apple Cider
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Kingston Old Fashioned
Lemondrop Shot
Maji Melon
Manhattan
Bulleit Bourbon or Rye, Angostura Bitters, Sweet Vermouth
Margarita
Martini
Mezcal Margarita
Mimosa
Mocktail
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Plymouth Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth, Orange Zest
Old Fashioned
Made with our hand selected Hudson barrel! Hudson Baby Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, Simple syrup & Orange zest
Orange Grapefruit G&T
Paloma Rossa Sprtiz
Penecillin
Piano Key Neck Tai
Shots
Simple & Sinister
Spicy Margarita
The Cherry Oteri
Toki Highball
Untitled Pineapple Joint
Bar Snacks
$1 Oysters
$1 Wings
12 Oysters
6 Oysters
Bacon Mushroom Flatbread
Devils on Horseback
5 BLUE CHEESE STUFFED DATES WRAPPED IN NUESKE'S APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, SERVED WITH GRAINY MUSTARD.
French Onion Mac
Popcorn
CHOICE OF: TRUFFLE OR PARMESAN & DILL
Potato Chips
SEASONED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF: OLD BAY |ROSEMARY & SEA SALT BLACK TRUFFLE ($1)
Sausage Rolls
Spicy Sriracha Snacks
CRUNCHY CHILI & GARLIC COATED GREEN PEAS
Teriyaki Beef Jerky
HOUSE MADE BEEF JERKY IN OUR SIGNATURE MARINADE
Tortilla Chips
WITH SPICY SALSA | GUAC (+$3)
Warm Spanish Olives
FRIED QUESADILLA
Chicken Wings
Loaded Tater Tots
Salads
Tuscan Kale Salad
PINE NUTS | RIBBONED CARROT PICKLED STRAWBERRIES PARMESAN | TRUFFLE VINAIGRETTE
Cobb Salad
HB EGG | TOMATO NUESKE’S BACON | BLUE CHEESE HERB VINAIGRETTE | AVOCADO
Caesar Salad
ROMAINE | CROUTONS | AGED PARMESAN | CAESAR DRESSING
Southwest Salad
ROMAINE | GRILLED CORN CHERRY TOMATO | RED ONION BLACK BEANS | CUCUMBER FETA | GREEN GODDESS DRESSING
Summer Salad
Soup & Chili
Sandwiches & Burgers
Birria Sandwich
Lamburgesa
Lobstah Roll
Lobstah Roll/ Drink Special
Pork Melt Au Jus
SLOW COOKED PORK SHOULDER ARUGULA | GRUYÉRE PICKLED ONION | TRUFFLE SALT AU JUS ON SIDE | CIABATTA
Reuben
PASTRAMI | GRUYERE | RUSSIAN DRESSING | SAUERKRAUT MARBLE RYE
Smash Burger
Smoked Turkey
SMOKED CHEDDAR | ROASTED PEPPER & ONION | SPINACH SWEET CHILI MAYO | SOURDOUGH
The 'Shroom
MIXED SAUTEED MUSHROOMS ARUGULA GRUYÈRE | GREEN GODDESS DRESSING | CIABATTA
The Beyond Burger
LOOKS LIKE MEAT, COOKS LIKE MEAT BUT 100% VEGETARIAN CARAMELIZED ONIONS | TOMATO LETTUCE | HOUSEMADE PICKLES AMERICAN CHEESE | POTATO BUN
The Jefe Cubano
SLOW ROASTED PORK | BIRKSHIRE HAM | HOUSE MADE PICKLES, GRUYERE | SWISS | GARLIC DIJONAISE
Tacos
Brunch
Sides
Draft Beer
Abomination - Dbl Pumpkin (8oz)
Alternate Ending - Royal Rug (14oz)
Beer Flight
Edmund's Oast - Sherbet Sour (12oz)
GROWLER $34
GROWLER $36
GROWLER $38
Growler Deposit
KCBC - Superhero Sidekicks (14oz)
KCBC - Zed Lupulin (12oz)
Long Live - DDH Black Cat (8oz)
Maine Beer Co. - Fall (12oz)
Mast Landing - All The Way Up (12oz)
Off Color - Apex Predator (14oz)
Orono - The Way Life Should Be (14oz)
Prairie- Bomb! (8oz)
Root + Branch - All Tomorrow's Parties (8oz)
Sail Away - Nitro Cold Brew (12oz)
Shacksbury - Arlo (16oz)
Thin Man - Sci-fi Hamster Wheel (14oz)
Tilquin - Mure (8oz)
Timber Ales - Pancakes by Camp (14oz)
Transmitter - Mexican Lager (12oz)
Transmitter - W-1 (14oz)
Cans
Bucket o' cans
Can $10
Can $11
Can $13
Can $14
Can $15
Can $8
Can $9
Can 3 Floyds - Zombie Dust
Can Abomination Fog Money
Can Alchemist - Focal Banger
Can Alchemist - Heady Topper
Can Alesmith - .394
Can Alewife - Zea Mays
Can Athletic - Upside Dawn
Can Athletic Free Wave
Can Burlington - Complicated
Can EQ - Vitamin C4
Can Fiddlehead - Aetherium
Can Greenport Leaf pile
Can J Wakefield - El Jefe
Can Nightmare Bamboo
Can Sloop - Pils
Can Timber Ales Pancakes
Can Twelve Percent Snappy
Bottles
3 Fonteinen - Framboise
3 Fonteinen - Intense Red
3 Fonteinen - Oude Geuze
3 Fonteinen Armand & Gaston
Aaron Burr - Appinette
Allagash - Avance'
Allagash - Century Ale
Allagash - Cuvee Industrial
Allagash - Farm To Face
Allagash - Fluxus
Allagash - Four Ale
Allagash - FV 13
Allagash - Ganache
Allagash - Golden Brett
Allagash - Hive 56
Allagash - Interlude
Allagash - James & Julie
Allagash - Matina Rosa
Allagash - Midnight Brett
Allagash - Nancy
Allagash - Tiarna
Anchorage - A Deal With The Devil
Bells - Jupiter
Cantillion - Kriek Lambic
Captain Lawrence - Frost Monster
Cascade - Pjct Apricot
Cascade - Pjct Blackberry
Cascade - Pjct Elderberry
Central Waters - Kosmyk Charlie
Crooked Stave - St. Brett
Evil Twin Double Barrel Jesus
Evil Twin Imperial Biscotti Break
Evil Twin Imperial Natale Cherry
Fantome - Pisselit
Fiddlehead - Landscapes
Fiddlehead Haystack
Green Bench - Sauvage Blanc
Jolly Pumpkin - Baudilaire
Kerkom - Kriek
Kerkom - Reuss
Lindner's Farmhouse Cider
Lover Beer - O'uva Beer
North Coast - BA Rasputin
Other Half - Falsa Noctis
Oxbow - Crossfade
Paradox Cerveza Provisional
Port Jeff - Starboard
Prairie - Okie
Separatist - Volatility Felt
Sierra Nevada - BA Ovila
Singlecut - Steel idle Trees
The Bruery - Rueuze
Transmitter - B2
Uinta - 21st Bday
Westbrook - Mexican Cake
RED
WHITE
ROSE
SPARKLES
Bourbon & American
1792 Bourbon (2oz)
Amdor Double Barrel
Basil Hayden Rye (2oz)
Basil Hayden's
Blade & Bow
Blantons
Booker's
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Dingle
E.H. Taylor
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig
Four Roses
Four Roses Single Barrel
High West Bourbon
High West Rye
Hudson Bright Lights
Isaac Bowman
Jefferson's SB (2oz)
Jeffersons Ocean Aged At Sea
Jim Beam Black (2oz)
Jim Beam Orange (2oz)
Jim Beam White Label
Johnny Drum 100 Proof
Knob Creek 100 Proof
Knob Creek 12 Year Old (2oz)
Knob Creek 15y (2oz)
Knob Creek 9y (2oz)
Knob Creek Rye (2oz)
Maker's Mark (2oz)
Old Overholt
Pappy 12y
Pappy 15y
Rittenhouse
Sazerac (2oz)
Sheep Dog Peanut Butter (2oz)
Suntori Toki
Thomas Moore Chardonnay Finish
Well Bourbon
Wid Turkey Rare Breed
Tequila/ Mezcal
Avion Silver
Casamigos Anejo (2oz)
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Mezcal
Casamigos Repo
Cazadores Blanco
Clase Azul Reposado
Corazon Blanco
Del Maguey Vida
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Shot
Don't Juno 1942 (20z)
El Silencio Mezcal Espadin
Espanita Repo
Espolon Anejo
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Heradurra Anejo
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Silver
Komos Anejo (2oz)
Komos Rosa (2oz)
Olmeca Altos Silver
Tres Agaves Blanco
Union Mezcal Joven
Liqueur - Other
Rum
Vodka
Gin
Irish Whiskey
Scotch
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
The Neighborhood Joint
311 East 60th Street, New York, NY 10022