The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites

Cocktails

$12 Cocktail

$12.00

$14 Cocktail

$14.00

$15 Cocktail

$15.00

$16 Cocktail

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Bee Sting

$14.00

Bee's Knee's

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bonal Spritz

$14.00

Campfire Margarita

$14.00

Daquiri

$12.00

Don't Guava Lotta Expectations

$14.00

Empress of The Blues

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Frosè

$12.00

Garibaldi

$10.00

Gimlet

$12.00

HH Cocktail

$10.00

Hot Apple Cider

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Kingston Old Fashioned

$15.00

Lemondrop Shot

$8.00

Maji Melon

$10.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon or Rye, Angostura Bitters, Sweet Vermouth

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$11.00+

Mezcal Margarita

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$14.00

Plymouth Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth, Orange Zest

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Made with our hand selected Hudson barrel! Hudson Baby Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, Simple syrup & Orange zest

Orange Grapefruit G&T

$14.00

Paloma Rossa Sprtiz

$16.00

Penecillin

$15.00

Piano Key Neck Tai

$16.00

Shots

$7.00+

Simple & Sinister

$15.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

The Cherry Oteri

$15.00

Toki Highball

$10.00Out of stock

Untitled Pineapple Joint

$15.00

Well Drinks

Gin

$8.00

Rum

$8.00

Tequila

$8.00

Vodka

$8.00

Whisky

$8.00

Well Shots

$6.00

Frozen Cocktails

Frosé

$10.00

Frozen Mix Berry Margarita

$10.00

Frozen Orange Crush

$10.00

Bar Snacks

$1 Oysters

$1.00

$1 Wings

$1.00

***********DOH DOH DOH ***********

-----------------------

12 Oysters

$28.00

6 Oysters

$14.00

Bacon Mushroom Flatbread

$15.00

Devils on Horseback

$13.00

5 BLUE CHEESE STUFFED DATES WRAPPED IN NUESKE'S APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, SERVED WITH GRAINY MUSTARD.

French Onion Mac

$15.00

Popcorn

$5.00

CHOICE OF: TRUFFLE OR PARMESAN & DILL

Potato Chips

$5.00

SEASONED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF: OLD BAY |ROSEMARY & SEA SALT BLACK TRUFFLE ($1)

Sausage Rolls

$14.00

Spicy Sriracha Snacks

$6.00

CRUNCHY CHILI & GARLIC COATED GREEN PEAS

Teriyaki Beef Jerky

$10.00

HOUSE MADE BEEF JERKY IN OUR SIGNATURE MARINADE

Tortilla Chips

$6.00

WITH SPICY SALSA | GUAC (+$3)

Warm Spanish Olives

$5.00

FRIED QUESADILLA

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Loaded Tater Tots

$13.00

Salads

Tuscan Kale Salad

$12.00

PINE NUTS | RIBBONED CARROT PICKLED STRAWBERRIES PARMESAN | TRUFFLE VINAIGRETTE

Cobb Salad

$13.00

HB EGG | TOMATO NUESKE’S BACON | BLUE CHEESE HERB VINAIGRETTE | AVOCADO

Caesar Salad

$12.00

ROMAINE | CROUTONS | AGED PARMESAN | CAESAR DRESSING

Southwest Salad

$12.00

ROMAINE | GRILLED CORN CHERRY TOMATO | RED ONION BLACK BEANS | CUCUMBER FETA | GREEN GODDESS DRESSING

Summer Salad

$14.00

-------------------------

Soup & Chili

--------------

Beef Chili

$13.00

SOUR CREAM | SCALLION PEPPERJACK | CHEDDAR TORTILLA CHIPS ON SIDE

Chilled Corn Soup

$12.00

Roasted corn & poblano. Drizzled with chili oil, garnished with corn. Served with cheddar cheese crostinis

Tomato Bisque

$12.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Birria Sandwich

$18.00

Lamburgesa

$16.00

Lobstah Roll

$27.00

Lobstah Roll/ Drink Special

$32.00

Pork Melt Au Jus

$16.00

SLOW COOKED PORK SHOULDER ARUGULA | GRUYÉRE PICKLED ONION | TRUFFLE SALT AU JUS ON SIDE | CIABATTA

Reuben

$15.00

PASTRAMI | GRUYERE | RUSSIAN DRESSING | SAUERKRAUT MARBLE RYE

Smash Burger

$15.00

Smoked Turkey

$14.00

SMOKED CHEDDAR | ROASTED PEPPER & ONION | SPINACH SWEET CHILI MAYO | SOURDOUGH

The 'Shroom

$14.00

MIXED SAUTEED MUSHROOMS ARUGULA GRUYÈRE | GREEN GODDESS DRESSING | CIABATTA

The Beyond Burger

$15.00

LOOKS LIKE MEAT, COOKS LIKE MEAT BUT 100% VEGETARIAN CARAMELIZED ONIONS | TOMATO LETTUCE | HOUSEMADE PICKLES AMERICAN CHEESE | POTATO BUN

The Jefe Cubano

$16.00

SLOW ROASTED PORK | BIRKSHIRE HAM | HOUSE MADE PICKLES, GRUYERE | SWISS | GARLIC DIJONAISE

Tacos

1 Taco

2 Tacos

MINIMUM 2 PER ORDER. ADD TORTILLA CHIPS +$3

3 Tacos

MINIMUM 2 PER ORDER. ADD TORTILLA CHIPS +$3

4 Tacos

MINIMUM 2 PER ORDER. ADD TORTILLA CHIPS +$3

2 Tacos + Margarita / HH Beer

$20.00

Side Tortilla chips

$3.00

1 Taco (Copy)

Floutas Special

$12.00

Brunch

BEAC Sandwich

$14.00

Breakfast Tacos

$14.00

Brunch Burger

$15.00

Chorizo Benedict

$16.00

Truffle Toast

$12.00

Pastrami Egg & CHeese

$14.00

B'fast Pretzel

$12.00

Pretzels

1 Pretzel

$7.00

2 Pretzels

$13.00

3 Pretzels

$16.00

Sides

Side Ketchup

Side Mustard

Side Chipotle Aioli

Side Sour Cream

Side Salsa

$3.00

Side Green Goddess

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Mayo

Side Russian Dressing

Side Special House Sauce

Side Truffle Vinaigrette

Side Herb Vinaigarette

Side Pub Cheese

$2.00

Empanadas

1 x Empanada

$6.00

2 x Empanada

$11.00

3 x Empanada

$15.00

Draft Beer

Abomination - Dbl Pumpkin (8oz)

$10.00

Alternate Ending - Royal Rug (14oz)

$8.00

Beer Flight

$14.00

Edmund's Oast - Sherbet Sour (12oz)

$10.00

GROWLER $34

$34.00

GROWLER $36

$36.00

GROWLER $38

$38.00

Growler Deposit

$6.00

KCBC - Superhero Sidekicks (14oz)

$9.00

KCBC - Zed Lupulin (12oz)

$9.00

Long Live - DDH Black Cat (8oz)

$10.00

Maine Beer Co. - Fall (12oz)

$10.00

Mast Landing - All The Way Up (12oz)

$10.00

Off Color - Apex Predator (14oz)

$9.00

Orono - The Way Life Should Be (14oz)

$10.00

Prairie- Bomb! (8oz)

$12.00

Root + Branch - All Tomorrow's Parties (8oz)

$10.00

Sail Away - Nitro Cold Brew (12oz)

$6.00

Shacksbury - Arlo (16oz)

$10.00

Thin Man - Sci-fi Hamster Wheel (14oz)

$8.00

Tilquin - Mure (8oz)

$12.00

Timber Ales - Pancakes by Camp (14oz)

$10.00

Transmitter - Mexican Lager (12oz)

$8.00

Transmitter - W-1 (14oz)

$10.00

Cans

Bucket o' cans

$25.00

Can $10

$10.00

Can $11

$11.00

Can $13

$13.00

Can $14

$14.00

Can $15

$15.00

Can $8

$8.00

Can $9

$9.00

Can 3 Floyds - Zombie Dust

$8.00

Can Abomination Fog Money

$14.00

Can Alchemist - Focal Banger

$14.00

Can Alchemist - Heady Topper

$14.00

Can Alesmith - .394

$8.00

Can Alewife - Zea Mays

$11.00

Can Athletic - Upside Dawn

$8.00

Can Athletic Free Wave

$8.00

Can Burlington - Complicated

$14.00

Can EQ - Vitamin C4

$14.00

Can Fiddlehead - Aetherium

$8.00

Can Greenport Leaf pile

$8.00

Can J Wakefield - El Jefe

$15.00

Can Nightmare Bamboo

$15.00

Can Sloop - Pils

$8.00

Can Timber Ales Pancakes

$10.00

Can Twelve Percent Snappy

$7.00

Bottles

3 Fonteinen - Framboise

$30.00

3 Fonteinen - Intense Red

$15.00

3 Fonteinen - Oude Geuze

$30.00

3 Fonteinen Armand & Gaston

$40.00

Aaron Burr - Appinette

$24.00

Allagash - Avance'

$17.00

Allagash - Century Ale

$17.00

Allagash - Cuvee Industrial

$17.00

Allagash - Farm To Face

$17.00

Allagash - Fluxus

$27.00

Allagash - Four Ale

$25.00

Allagash - FV 13

$17.00

Allagash - Ganache

$17.00

Allagash - Golden Brett

$17.00

Allagash - Hive 56

$17.00

Allagash - Interlude

$22.00

Allagash - James & Julie

$17.00

Allagash - Matina Rosa

$17.00

Allagash - Midnight Brett

$17.00

Allagash - Nancy

$17.00

Allagash - Tiarna

$17.00

Anchorage - A Deal With The Devil

$20.00

Bells - Jupiter

$10.00

Cantillion - Kriek Lambic

$32.00

Captain Lawrence - Frost Monster

$14.00

Cascade - Pjct Apricot

$30.00

Cascade - Pjct Blackberry

$30.00

Cascade - Pjct Elderberry

$30.00

Central Waters - Kosmyk Charlie

$12.00

Crooked Stave - St. Brett

$15.00

Evil Twin Double Barrel Jesus

$17.00

Evil Twin Imperial Biscotti Break

$16.00

Evil Twin Imperial Natale Cherry

$18.00

Fantome - Pisselit

$27.00

Fiddlehead - Landscapes

$14.00

Fiddlehead Haystack

$14.00

Green Bench - Sauvage Blanc

$14.00

Jolly Pumpkin - Baudilaire

$16.00

Kerkom - Kriek

$12.00

Kerkom - Reuss

$22.00

Lindner's Farmhouse Cider

$17.00

Lover Beer - O'uva Beer

$85.00

North Coast - BA Rasputin

$28.00

Other Half - Falsa Noctis

$16.00

Oxbow - Crossfade

$15.00

Paradox Cerveza Provisional

$18.00

Port Jeff - Starboard

$14.00

Prairie - Okie

$12.00

Separatist - Volatility Felt

$14.00

Sierra Nevada - BA Ovila

$30.00

Singlecut - Steel idle Trees

$18.00

The Bruery - Rueuze

$30.00

Transmitter - B2

$17.00

Uinta - 21st Bday

$27.00

Westbrook - Mexican Cake

$25.00

RED

Btl Bedell Malbec 2019

$58.00

Btl Suhru Shiraz 2019

$52.00

Carafe Bridge Lane Red

$55.00

Glass Bedell Malbec 2019

$16.00

Glass Bridge Lane Red (Draft)

$13.00

Glass Suhru - Shiraz 2019

$14.00

WHITE

Glass Bridge Lane - Sauvignon Blanc (Draft)

$14.00

Glass Bāleā Txākoli

$14.00

Btl Bāleā Txākoli

$52.00

Carafe Bridge Lane Sauv Blanc

$60.00

ROSE

Glass Wolfer - Rose (Draft)

$14.00

Glass Bedell Rosé 2021

$14.00

Btl Bedell Rosé 2021

$52.00

Carafe Wolfer Rosé

$60.00

SPARKLES

Prosecco

$8.00

Soda/Juice

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Homemade Lemonade

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$3.50+

Tea

$2.00

Ice Coffee

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

SWAG

Mug

$14.00

Mask

$12.00

Hat

$25.00

Metal Pint

$22.00

Bourbon & American

1792 Bourbon (2oz)

$14.00

Amdor Double Barrel

$16.00

Basil Hayden Rye (2oz)

$14.00

Basil Hayden's

$19.00

Blade & Bow

$16.00

Blantons

$18.00+

Booker's

$23.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00+

Bulleit Rye

$9.00+

Dingle

$10.00+

E.H. Taylor

$12.00+

Eagle Rare

$16.00

Elijah Craig

$14.00

Four Roses

$8.00+

Four Roses Single Barrel

$15.00+

High West Bourbon

$14.00

High West Rye

$14.00

Hudson Bright Lights

$15.00

Isaac Bowman

$12.00+

Jefferson's SB (2oz)

$12.00

Jeffersons Ocean Aged At Sea

$18.00

Jim Beam Black (2oz)

$12.00

Jim Beam Orange (2oz)

$10.00

Jim Beam White Label

$9.00+

Johnny Drum 100 Proof

$10.00+

Knob Creek 100 Proof

$12.00+

Knob Creek 12 Year Old (2oz)

$22.00

Knob Creek 15y (2oz)

$26.00

Knob Creek 9y (2oz)

$15.00

Knob Creek Rye (2oz)

$14.00

Maker's Mark (2oz)

$14.00

Old Overholt

$9.00+

Pappy 12y

$28.00

Pappy 15y

$40.00

Rittenhouse

$8.00+

Sazerac (2oz)

$12.00

Sheep Dog Peanut Butter (2oz)

$9.00

Suntori Toki

$14.00

Thomas Moore Chardonnay Finish

$22.00

Well Bourbon

$8.00

Wid Turkey Rare Breed

$14.00

Tequila/ Mezcal

Avion Silver

$12.00+

Casamigos Anejo (2oz)

$21.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00+

Casamigos Mezcal

$13.00+

Casamigos Repo

$14.00+

Cazadores Blanco

$13.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$25.00+

Corazon Blanco

$9.00+

Del Maguey Vida

$9.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00+

Don Julio Shot

$12.00

Don't Juno 1942 (20z)

$45.00+

El Silencio Mezcal Espadin

$9.00+

Espanita Repo

$14.00

Espolon Anejo

$14.00+

Espolon Blanco

$10.00+

Espolon Reposado

$9.00+

Heradurra Anejo

$12.00+

Herradura Reposado

$12.00+

Herradura Silver

$10.00+

Komos Anejo (2oz)

$45.00

Komos Rosa (2oz)

$30.00

Olmeca Altos Silver

$8.00+

Tres Agaves Blanco

$10.00+

Union Mezcal Joven

$8.00+

Liqueur - Other

Aperol

$12.00

Averna

$11.00

Campari

$12.00

Cooke swan

$12.00

Fernet

$12.00

L'Orgeat

$13.00

Lucano

$10.00

Mr. Black

$12.00

Ocuaje Pisco

$12.00

St. Germain

$13.00

Rum

Bacardi

$11.00

Captain Morgans

$13.00

Plantation 3 Stars

$12.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Goslings

$10.00+

Charanda Urupan (2oz)

$12.00

Plantation Dark

$12.00

Plantation Pineapple

$14.00

Vodka

Hanson's Sonoma Vodka

$14.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Tito's

$12.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Wheatley

$11.00

Suntori Haku

$13.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Gin

Aviation

$13.00

Brooklyn

$15.00

Dingle

$15.00

Empress

$15.00

Gin Mare

$14.00

Hendrick's

$15.00

Malfy Blood Orange

$13.00

Malfy Rosa

$13.00

Monkey 47

$16.00

Plymouth

$14.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Irish Whiskey

Dingle Single Malt

$25.00

Green Spot

$21.00

Paddy's

$9.00+

Powers Gold Label

$9.00+

Red Spot

$40.00

Teeling Pot Still

$22.00

Teeling Single Grain

$17.00

Teeling Single Malt

$14.00+

Teeling Small Batch

$9.00+

Tullamore Dew

$9.00+

Yellow Spot

$32.00

Teeling Whisky Flight

$38.00

Red Breast - Lustau (2oz)

$18.00

Scotch

Aberfeldy 12Yr

$16.00

Ardbeg 10Yr

$17.00

Dewars

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12Yr

$18.00

Glenfiddich 14 Yr

$18.00

Glenfiddich 21Yr

$56.00

Glenlivet 12Yr

$17.00

Glenmorangie 10Yr

$16.00

Johnnie Black

$17.00

Johnnie Red

$14.00

Laphraoig 10Yr

$18.00

Macallan 12Yr

$18.00

Oban 14Yr

$22.00

Oban 18Yr

$34.00

Suntory Toki

$11.00+Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Neighborhood Joint

Location

311 East 60th Street, New York, NY 10022

Directions

Gallery
The Jeffrey Craft Beer & Bites image

