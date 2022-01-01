Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar Perdido Key

1,257 Reviews

$$

13700 Perdido Key Dr

Pensacola, FL 32507

Popular Items

Santa Rosa Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll

Sushi Rolls

Bonzai BBQ Eel Roll

$14.00

California Roll

$9.00

Costa Del Mar

$15.00

Cowboy Roll

$12.00

Dragon Roll

$15.00

Ichiban Roll

$12.00

Jubilee Roll

$10.00

Man of War Roll

$15.00

Perdido Roll

$15.00

Philly Roll

$10.00

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Red Dragon Roll

$15.00

Sand Dollar

$15.00

Santa Rosa Roll

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.00

Spider Roll

$14.00

Super Alaskan Roll

$15.00

Super Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

Surf And Turf

$14.00

Unagi Roll

$10.00

Veggie Roll

$9.00

Volcano Roll

$12.00

Chef Specials

Jellyfish Bowl

$15.00

Hamachi Jalapeno

$15.00

Tuna Diablo

$15.00

Seared Tuna

$15.00

Spicy Tuna Nachos

$15.00

Nigiri/Sashimi

Tuna (Maguro)

$9.00

Escolar

$7.00

BBQ Eel (Unagi)

$8.00

Egg Omelette (Tamago)

$4.00

Salmon (Sake)

$8.00

Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Smelt Fish Roe (Masago)

$6.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$9.00

Steamed Shrimp (Ebi)

$6.00

Krab Stick (Kani)

$5.00

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Wasabi

$6.00

Red Flying Fish Roe

$5.00

Sushi Sides

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Volcano Side

$4.00

Crab Salad Side

$5.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

SPECIALS

The Loxness

$16.99

House Cucumber Roll

$12.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

13700 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola, FL 32507

Directions

