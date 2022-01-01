Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Juice & Smoothies

The Jerk Hut 1200 W Main St. Suite 21A

review star

No reviews yet

1200 W Main St

Peoria, IL 61606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Curry

Curry Chicken

$15.99Out of stock

Served over White Rice + 2 sides of your Choice

Curry Goat

$16.99Out of stock

Served over White Rice + 2 sides of your Choice

Curry Shrimp

$15.99

Served over White Rice + 2 sides of your Choice

Jerk

Jerk Chicken(Dark)

$14.99

Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice

Jerk Chicken (White)

$15.99

Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice

Jerk Shrimp

$15.99

Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice

Jerk Pork Chop

$15.99

Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice

Jerk Oxtail

$25.99

Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice

Jerk Pork Ribs

$16.99

Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice

Jerk Catfish

$15.99

Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice

Jerk Salmon

$17.99

Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice

White Meat

$5.00

Dark Meat

$4.00

White Meat

$5.00

Single Fish

$7.00

Tacos

Jerk Chicken Tacos W/ Fries

$6.99

A set of 2 Tacos (Jerk chicken, shrimp, or fish served on flour tortillas topped with our House made Pineapple Salsa & a Side of Steak Fries)

Jerk Fish Tacos W/ Fries

$7.99Out of stock

A set of 2 Tacos (Jerk chicken, shrimp, or fish served on flour tortillas topped with our House made Pineapple Salsa & a Side of Steak Fries)

Jerk Shrimp Tacos W/ Fries

$8.99

A set of 2 Tacos (Jerk chicken, shrimp, or fish served on flour tortillas topped with our House made Pineapple Salsa & a Side of Steak Fries)

Spicy Beef Tacos w/ Fries

$7.99Out of stock

Bread

Corn Bread

$1.00

Festival Bread

$1.00Out of stock

Other Favorites

Coconut Cream Shrimp

$15.99

Loaded Jerk Fries

$13.99

Side Plate

$11.99Out of stock

Jerk Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$2.50Out of stock

Fried Bologna & Cheese Fries

$8.99Out of stock

Jerk Salad Full

$9.99Out of stock

Side salad

$5.00Out of stock

2 Grilled Hot Dogs W/ fries

$5.00Out of stock

Sides

Collard Greens

$3.00+

Cabbage

$3.00+

Mac and Cheese

$3.00+

Candied Yams

$3.00+

Rice & Peas

$3.00+

French Fry

$3.00+

Dressing And Gravy

$3.00+Out of stock

Sides

$3.00+Out of stock

Sides

$3.00+Out of stock

Dirty Rice

$5.00

Meatless

Jerk Tofu Tacos w/ Fries

$7.99

Jerk Veggie Burger and Fries

$11.99

Jerk Tofu Bowl

$10.99

Jerk Wings

1 Wing

$3.00Out of stock

Add Ons

Cheese

$0.50+

Single Taco

$3.50+

Sour Cream

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.50

Jalapeños

$1.00

Alfredo

Jerk Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

Inhouse made Alfredo!

Jerk Shrimp Alfredo

$14.99

Inhouse made Alfredo!

Combination Alfredo

$16.99

Inhouse made Alfredo!

4 meat

$29.99

3 meat

$26.99

2 meat

$16.99

Steak Alfredo

$15.99

Sausage Alfredo

$12.99

Salmon Alfredo

$17.99

Fried Combos (Non Jerk)

4 Fried Wings w/ Fries + 20oz Drink

$9.99

Comes with Fries and 20oz Drink

Fried Catfish w/ Fries + 20oz Drink

$15.99

Comes with Fries and 20oz Drink

6 Pc Chicken Nuggets w/ Fries + 20oz Drink

$8.99Out of stock

Comes with Fries and 20oz Drink

3 Pc Chicken Tenders w/ Fries + 20oz Drink

$8.99Out of stock

Comes with Fries and 20oz Drink

Fried Dinners (Non Jerk)

Fried Pork Chop Meal

$13.99

Comes w/Rice +2 Sides)

3 Jumbo Fried Wing Meal

$12.99

Comes w/Rice +2 Sides)

Fried Catfish Meal

$15.99

Comes w/Rice +2 Sides)

Ala Cart

Fish

$7.00

Chicken Dark

$6.00

Chicken White

$7.00

Oxtail

$5.00

Shrimp

$3.00

1 Rib Bone

$3.00

Salmon

$7.00

Pork Chop

$5.00

Wing

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Steak small

$7.00

Steak large

$10.00

Sausage small

$7.00

Sausage large

$10.00

Turkey Legs

Turkey Leg / Dirty Rice

$26.99

Wingers W/ Fries & Drink

6 Pc

$9.99

12 Pc

$13.99

20 Pc

$23.99

30 Pc

$33.99

40 Pc

$43.99

50 Pc

$53.99

100 Pc

$116.00

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$1.50

Mtn DEW

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Orange Crush

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Sierra Mist

$1.50

Fountain Water

$0.50

Bottled Drinks

Dole Lemonade

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00

Orange Crush Bottle

$2.00

Pepsi Bottle

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Jamaican Drink (Ginger Beer)

$3.00

Jamican Drink (Grape)

$3.00

Jamaican Drink (Pineapple Ginger)

$3.00

Jamaican Drink (Cream)

$3.00

Lemon Lime Soda

$1.00Out of stock

Soda Can (Cola)

Bottle Water

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Extra Sweet Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Cupcakes

Lemon w/Lemon Filling

$3.75

Chocolate w/Cream Cheese Filling

$3.75

Vanilla w/Strawberry Filling

$3.75

Coconut w/Vanilla Filling

$3.75

Loaf Pound Cake

Raspberry

$2.00Out of stock

Lemon

$2.00

Cinnamon Swirl

$2.00Out of stock

Cheese cake

Cheese cake

$5.00

20oz Milkshake

Vanilla Shake

$4.50Out of stock

SAUCES

Jerk Sauce

$1.25

$BBQ Sauce

$0.25

$Ranch

$0.25

$Sour Cream

$0.50

$Tartar Sauce

$0.25

Hot Sauce

$0.25

Todays Special

BBQ Jerk Chicken Sandwich Combo

$8.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy some Authentic Caribbean Cuisine!

Location

1200 W Main St, Peoria, IL 61606

Directions

Gallery
The Jerk Hut image
The Jerk Hut image
The Jerk Hut image

Similar restaurants in your area

Molly's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
223 W. Cedar Ct Chillicothe, IL 61523
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Peoria

One World
orange star4.7 • 7,336
1245 W Main St Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 3,688
1200 W Main St Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
orange star4.4 • 1,357
826 SW Adams Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
Childers Eatery - University
orange star4.4 • 1,186
3312 N University St Peoria, IL 61604
View restaurantnext
Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers
orange star4.5 • 1,067
736 SW Washington Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
The Spotted Cow
orange star4.4 • 648
718 W Glen Ave Peoria, IL 61614
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Peoria
Peoria Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
East Peoria
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Morton
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Peru
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Ottawa
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston