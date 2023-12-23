JERK HUT
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy some Authentic Caribbean / Soul Cuisine!
Location
3033 N Sterling Ave, Peoria, IL 61604
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Queen of Squash Peoria - 1108 West Glen Ave.
No Reviews
1108 West Glen Ave. Peoria, IL 61614
View restaurant