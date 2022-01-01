Restaurant header imageView gallery

THE JERK SPOT

1212 WEST 111TH STREET

CHICAGO, IL 60643

Popular Items

JERK EGG ROLL
JERK PASTA BOWL
JERK TACOS

JERK BOWLS

JERK BAKED POTATO BOWL

$9.00

Baked Potato Bowl With Your Choice of Meat, Vegetables, Cheese & Comes With (1) Jerk Sauce

JERK PASTA BOWL

$9.00

Fettuccine Pasta Topped With A Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Meat, Vegetables & Comes With (1) Jerk Sauce

JERK RICE BOWL

$9.00

Rice Bowl With Your Choice of Meat, Vegetables, Cheese & Comes With (1) Jerk Sauce

JERK WRAPS

JERK WRAP

$7.00

Flour Tortilla, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, & Mozzarella Cheese Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce Included *Includes A Bag Of Chips

JERK PIZZAS

JERK PIZZA

$18.00

Homemade Marinara Sauce & Mozarella Cheese on 14" Buttery Pizza Crust (Serves 2-3 People)

JERK TACOS

JERK TACOS

$7.00

(2) Tacos per Order-- Flour or Corn Tortilla, Choice of Meat, Cilantro, Tomato, Mexican Cheese & Comes With (1) Jerk Sauce

JERK SALADS

JERK SALAD

$9.00

Spring Lettuce Mix, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber & Mozzarella Cheese

JERK NACHOS

JERK NACHOS

$6.00

Tortilla Chips, Choice of Meat, Nacho Cheese Sauce, Jalapeno Peppers & Comes With (1) Jerk Sauce

JERK CHOPS

JERK CHOPS

$8.00

Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles & Mayonnaise *Includes A Bag Of Chips

JERK QUESADILLAS

JERK QUESADILLAS

$7.00

Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese & a Side of Sour Cream

JERK CORN BEEF

JERK CORN BEEF

$8.75

Toasted Rye Bread, Mustard, Pickle & Jalapeno Pack *Includes A Bag Of Chips

JERK ITALIAN BEEF

JERK ITALIAN BEEF

$8.75

(Dry or Dipped) French Roll & Giardiniera Peppers *Includes A Bag Of Chips

JERK EGG ROLLS

JERK EGG ROLL

$6.00

Freshly Prepared to Order. (2) Eggrolls per Order / Allow 20-25 min Cook Time.

JERK BURGERS

JERK BURGER

$8.00

Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mayonnaise, Ketchup & Mustard *Includes A Bag Of Chips

JERK BURRITOS

JERK BURRITOS

$8.75

Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Rice & Mexican Cheese *Includes A Bag Of Chips

BEVERAGES

YELLOW LEMONADE

$2.00

OL' SKOOL KOOL-AID

$2.00

MISTIC or SNAPPLE DRINK

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

DESSERTS

BESS CAKES

BESS CHEESECAKES

BESS COOKIES

BESS PARFAITS

BESS PUDDINGS

EXTRAS

CHOICE OF SIDE ITEMS

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Caribbean Taste With A Twist! Come in and enjoy! No-Call In Orders. Sorry for the inconvenience...

Website

Location

1212 WEST 111TH STREET, CHICAGO, IL 60643

Directions

