The Jerk Turf 2739 University Drive

Order Again

BUILD YOUR OWN COMBO

Jerk Chicken Single

$6.99

Jerk Chicken Double

$13.98

Curry Chicken Single

$6.99

Curry Chicken Double

$13.98

Turf Stew Chicken Single

$6.99

Turf Stew Chicken Double

$13.98

Turf Stew Beef Single

$6.99

Curry Goat Single

$7.99

Curry Goat Double

$15.98

Oxtail Single

$8.99

Oxtail Double

$17.98

Turf Stew Beef Double

$13.98

The Jerk Bundle

$12.99

Patty And Pop

$6.99

Curry Chick Pea Single

$5.99

ENTREES

All entrees come with rice and peas, steamed vegetables, and plantains

Jerk Chicken Entree

$18.99

All entrees come with rice and peas, steamed vegetables, and plantains

Curry Chicken Entree

$18.99

All entrees come with rice and peas, steamed vegetables, and plantains

Turf Stew Chicken Entree

$18.99

All entrees come with rice and peas, steamed vegetables, and plantains

Turf Stew Beef Entree

$18.99

All entrees come with rice and peas, steamed vegetables, and plantains

Curry Goat Entree

$19.99

All entrees come with rice and peas, steamed vegetables, and plantains

Oxtails Entree

$19.99

All entrees come with rice and peas, steamed vegetables, and plantains

Turf Glazed Salmon Entree

$22.99

All entrees come with rice and peas, steamed vegetables, and plantains

Escovitch Fish/ Brown Stew Fish/ Red Snapper Entree

$22.99

All entrees come with rice and peas, steamed vegetables, and plantains

Jen's Jerk Mac & Cheese Entree

$12.99

All entrees come with rice and peas, steamed vegetables, and plantains

PON DI SIDE

Jasmine Rice Side

$3.99

Steamed Vegetables Side

$3.99

Jamaican Beef Patty

$3.99

Rice & Peas Side

$4.99

Fried Plantain Side

$4.99

Bammy ( 6 pcs) Side

$5.99

Jerk Fries Side

$4.99

Festival ( 6 pcs) Side

$4.99

Jerk Mac & Cheese Side

$5.99

STRICTLY VEGAN

Jerk BBQ Tofu Entree

$14.99

Includes Rice and Peas, Steamed Vegetables, and Plantain

Curry Chick Pea Entree

$14.99

Includes Rice and Peas, Steamed Vegetables, and Plantain

SPECIALS

Current Deals

FAMILY ON DI GO

Nuff Jerk Chicken

$79.99

6 Jerk Chicken Quarters with choice of 3 sides. Serves up to 6 people.

Reggae Party Platter

$99.99

Choice of 3 double servings of Protein with choice of 3 sides. Serves up to 6 people.

Island Surf Special

$119.99

6 servings of Island GLazed Salmon with choice of 3 sides. Serves up to 6 people.

QUENCH YUH THIRST

Water

$1.50

D&G Kola Champagne

$3.00

TING

$3.00

D&G Pineapple

$3.00

D&G Ginger Beer

$3.00

Sorrel

$3.99

D&G Grape

$3.00

Pink TING

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.99

MARKET ITEMS

Grace - Jerk Hot Sauce

$4.99

Grace - Guava Jelly

$3.99

Grace - Scotch Bonnet Hot Sauce

$4.99

Walkerswood - Jerk Seasoning

$5.99

Walkerswood - Scotch Bonnet Pepper Sauce

$4.99

Cookies

Cookies

$2.00

Fruit cake

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2739 University Drive, Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

