American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Jetty Kitchen & Bar 278 Ocean Street Marshfield, MA 02050

No reviews yet

278 Ocean Street

Marshfield, MA 02050

Call

Hours

Directions

Starters

The Meatballs

$15.00

three (3) housemade beef and pork meatballs, housemade red sauce, grilled garlic rubbed bread

New Orleans Style Chargrilled Oysters

$4.00+

Fried Pickles

$9.00

thick dill pickle slices, fried crispy in our seasoned reader, with ranch sauce for dipping

Paint Can Nachos

$13.00

fresh tortilla chips, housemade cheese sauce, fresh jalapeno fries, pico, guac, piled high in a paint can

Irish Egg Roll

$13.00

hand rolled egg roll; cider braised corned beef, aged cheddar, house made honey mustard

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Roll

$13.00

hand rolled egg roll; shaved ribeye, American cheese and horseradish mayo

Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll

$13.00

hand rolled egg roll; buffalo chicken, blue cheese, ranch, cream cheese, mozzarella

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Stuffed Pretzels

$17.00

housemade jumbo pretzel, stuffed and baked to order (these made to order pretzels may take 20 - 30 minutes but are worth the wait!)

Jetty Wings

$14.00

Clam Chowder

$8.00+

traditional chowder, packed wtih clams, gluten free

Soups

Clam Chowder

$8.00+

traditional chowder, packed wtih clams, gluten free

Quart- TO GO Chowder

$26.00

Gallon- TO GO Chowder

$90.00

TO GO Bloody Mary Mix

$12.00

Salads

Weekend Salad

$18.00

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$19.00

Grilled Steak Wedge

$24.00

House Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled goat cheese, fresh blueberries, lemon honey vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, house made croutons, caesar dressing

The Spuds

Broccoli & Cheddar Spud

$11.00

Sour Cream & Onion Spud

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Spud

$11.00

Piziola Spud

$11.00

Ham & Swiss Spud

$11.00

Handhelds

Jetty Burger

$14.00

hand packed 8 oz ground beef, cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickle, grilled brioche roll with fries

Grilled Chicken Club

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo, on brioche bread, with fries

Patio Burger

$14.00

Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

fried chicken, chopped pickles on grilled brioche with fries

Baja Fish Tacos

$14.00

2 soft shell corn tacos, beer-battered haddock, cabbage, pico de gallo and spicy mayo

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Haddock Sandwich

$15.00

Mains

Steak & Fries

$26.00

grilled hanger steak, with parmesan truffle fries

Chicken & Waffles

$22.00

Fish & Chips

$20.00

English style beer battered fresh local haddock, fries, slaw, house made tarter sauce

Steak Bowl

$23.00

Jerk Chicken Bowl

$22.00

Vegan Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Steak Tips

$21.00

12 oz of our freshly marinated steak tips, grilled to temp, choice of side, seasonal veg

Blackened Chicken

$19.00

Sides

Sautéed Veg

$6.00

Seasonal Veg

French Fries

$6.00

regular fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

sweet potato fries

Side House Salad

$2.00

Side Caesar salad

$2.00

Desserts

Churros & Nutella

$10.00

crispy fried Spanish dough, tossed in cinnamon sugar, side of Nutella for dipping

Cheesecake

$9.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.50

Weekend Food Specials

Meatloaf

$15.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$13.00

Stuffed Shrimp

$13.00

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

SUNDAY SUPPER SPECIALS

Franks and Beans

$13.00

Turkey Dinner

$15.00

Mother's Day Specials

Lobster Crepes

$24.00+

Red Velvet Pancakes

$13.00

Braised Lamb Shank w/ Rosemary

$24.00

Roasted Beef Tenderloin

$27.00

Pie for Mom

Pie charge

$7.00

TAKE HOMES

QUART CHOWDER

$26.00

GALLON CHOWDER

$90.00

QUART BLOODY MIX

$12.00

Weekend Drink Specials

Lover Boy

$5.00

Faux Pas Spicy Mango Margarita

$8.00

Kentucky Derby Specials

FRIED BOLOGNA SANDWICH

$11.00

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN

$14.00

Father's Day Specials

Baseball Steak

$29.00

Corn Beef Sliders

$15.00

Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.00

Mug Rootbeer

$2.95

Other Beverages (Coffee, Tea, Lemonade, Red Bull...)

Coffee, Tea, Lemonade, Red Bull, Etc

Lemonade

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$2.95

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.95

Iced Coffee

$2.95

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Juices

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Soda

$1.95

Kids Juice

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Clothing

Hoodie Sweatshirt

$55.00

Comfort Colors Hoodie - heavyweight sweatshirt.

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$16.00

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$14.00

Cowl Neck Sweatshirt

$40.00

Blanket

$5.00

Tank Tops

$15.00

Memorial Day Shirt

$20.00

Baseball Cap

$22.00

Beanies

$20.00

Glassware

Jetty Wine Glass

$7.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
A modern American full service kitchen and bar. Our relaxed "surf shack" style decor offers a laid back atmosphere that reflects the vibe of our Brant Rock seaside location.

Website

Location

278 Ocean Street, Marshfield, MA 02050

Directions

