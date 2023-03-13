A map showing the location of TY Chinese View gallery

TY Chinese

1709 South 8th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19148

Food

Finger Snack

Edamame Salt

$5.00

Edamame Spicy

$5.00

French Fries Salt and Pepper

$6.00

Bang Shrimp

$15.00

Fried baby shrimp w/ house made spicy sauce

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Cheddar Fries w/jalapeno

$9.00

Shrimp Shumai Katsu w/fried Onion

$9.00

Pork Katsu w/fried Jalapeno

$11.00

Veggie Spring Roll

$7.00

Dumplings

Comes with ponzu, spicy oil, red hot sauce

Pork Dumpling 5pc

$6.00

Shrimp Dumpling 8pc

$7.00

Veggie Dumpling 6pc

$6.00

Kimchee Dumpling 6pc

$7.00

Flat Spicy Dumpling 3pc

$7.00

Spicy Zucchini Dunpling 6pc

$7.00

Korean Fried Chicken Wings

Comes w/ Korean style pickled radish

Classic

$14.00

Crunch salt & pepper

FN Fried

$15.00

Saucy style sweet and spicy

Spicy

$15.00

Spicy touch on wings

Garlic & Soy

$15.00

Garlic soy sauce touch on wings

Ban Ban

$15.00

Choice of half and half

Devil Company

$15.00

Extreme hot sauce touch on wings

Stir Fried Noodle

Choice of Lomein Noodle or Udon Noodle

Veggie

$15.00

Chicken

$17.00

Beef

$17.00

Seafood

$18.00

Fried Rice

Veggie Fried Rice

$14.00

Beef Fried Rice

$19.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$18.00

Seafood Fried Rice

$20.00

With Rice Set

Spicy Pork Set

$17.00

Bulgogi Set

$18.00

Spicy Beef Set

$19.00

Tonkatsu Set

$17.00

Chicken Katsu Set

$17.00

Spicy Soup w/Rice

Mushroom Soon Du Bu

$13.00

Seafood Soon Du Bu

$15.00

Beef Soon Du Bu

$14.00

Kimchee w/Pork Chee Ge

$16.00

Kimchee w/Albacore Tuna Chee Ge

$16.00

Military Chee Ge

$16.00

Seafood Cham Ppong

$16.00

Kim Bap Rolls

All roll inside w/spinach,carrot,pickled radish,cucumber,egg,crab stick, lettuce

Pork Belly Kim Bap

$10.00

Spicy Pork Kim Bap

$10.00

Bul Go GI Kim Bap

$10.00

Seaweed Salad Kim Bap

$8.00

Albacore Tuna Kim Bap

$10.00

Cheese Kim Bap

$9.00

Kimchee & pork Kim Bap

$11.00

Original Kim Bap

$10.00

Sushi Set

Tuna Set

$15.00Out of stock

Salmon Set

$15.00Out of stock

Cali Set

$13.00Out of stock

Unagi Set

$15.00Out of stock

Rainbow Set

$18.00Out of stock

Inari Set

$11.00Out of stock

Maki Roll Set

Maki Roll Set(choice of 2rolls)

$11.00Out of stock

Special Rolls

Lobster Tempura Roll

$23.00Out of stock

Tempura lobster,spicy sauce,avocado,jalapeño inside, wrapped w/soy paper

Club Spicy Tuna Roll

$20.00Out of stock

Tuna,avocado,Creek cheese inside. Top w/spicy tuna, sliced tuna and avocado. With spicy sauce & wasabi relish sauce

Fried California Roll

$16.00Out of stock

Fried California roll, top w/spicy crab meat and avocado

Cajun Salmon Roll

$19.00Out of stock

Salmon,avocado,jalapeño inside. Top w/torched Cajun salmon,minced spicy salmon and masago. With wasabi mayo sauce

Eel Double Bet Roll

$20.00Out of stock

Eel,cucumber,avocado inside. Top w/eel,avocado,minced eel and fried shallot. With eel sauce and spicy sauce

TY Roll

$21.00Out of stock

Tuna,salmon,avocado,jalapeño,mayo inside out roll. Top w/masago,creamy crab meat and eel. With eel sauce and red hot sauce

Jim Roll

$20.00Out of stock

Fried shrimp,avocado,soyu jalapeño inside. Top w/cream cheese,torched shichimi cheddar cheese, parsley flake. With wasabi relish sauce

Drinks

Non Alcoholic

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1709 South 8th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

