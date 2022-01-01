A map showing the location of The Jim View gallery

The Jim

1701 S 8th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19148

Finger Snack

Edamame Salt

$6.00

Edamame Spicy

$5.00Out of stock

Edamame Teriyaki

$5.00Out of stock

TY French Fries Salt & Pepper

$6.00

French Fries Sour & Green Tea

$6.00

French Fries Wasabi Curry

$6.00

Bang Shrimp

$15.00

Skewers

Comes w/ fried tofu

Bulgogi

$13.00Out of stock

Spicy Pork

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken & Scallion

$12.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Shallot

$13.00Out of stock

Dumplings

Comes w/ ponzu, spicy oil, red hot sauce

Pork Soup Dumpling

$8.00Out of stock

Pork & Crab Soup Dumpling

$8.00Out of stock

Pork&Veggie Dumpling

$8.00

Shrimp&Pork Dumpling

$8.00

Beef Dumpling

$8.00Out of stock

Veggie Dumpling

$8.00

Spicy Chicken Dumpling

$8.00Out of stock

Kimchee Dumpling

$8.00

Flat Spicy Veggie Dumpling

$8.00

Wassabi Pork Dumpling

$8.00Out of stock

Beef & Egg Dumpling

$8.00Out of stock

Korean Fried Chicken Wings

Comes w/ Korean style pickled radish

Oringal(salt&pepper)

$14.00

Crunch salt & pepper

FN Korean Style(sweet&sour)

$14.00

Saucy style sweet and spicy

Whole Chiken

$28.00Out of stock

Sour and cheese

Spicy

$14.00

Spicy touch on wings

Garlic N Soy

$14.00

Choice of half and half

Diablo

$14.00

Extreme hot sauce touch on wings

Noodle

Choice of stir fried or crunch noodle

Beef & Veggie Noodle

$15.00

Pork & Veggie Noodle

$15.00

Shrimp & Veggie Noodle

$15.00

Fried Tofu & Veggie Noodle

$13.00

Chicken & Veggie Noodle

$15.00

Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.00

Beef Fried Rice

$15.00

Pork Fried Rice

$15.00

Tofu Fried Rice

$13.00

Specials

Chicken & Broccoli

$15.00

General Tso's

$15.00

Shrimp Spring Rolls

$8.00

Veg Spring Rolls

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1701 S 8th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

