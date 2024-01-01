The Jitterbug Cafe & Parlor
75 1/2 South Main Street
Utica, OH 43080
Food
Wake Up Call Breakfast
- Croissant$3.00
Plain croissant with butter
- Charlie Chaplin$7.99
Choice of meat, Egg, and Cheese on Bagel or Croissant
- Buster Keaton$3.99
Bagel with Cream Cheese or Butter
- Laural & Hardy$8.25
Shredded Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage
- Clara Bow Quiche$5.99
Shredded Potatoes, Mushrooms, Spinach, White Cheese
- Bonnie & Clyde$7.25
Biscuits and Gravy
Grab & Go Gourmet
- Chicken Al Capone$10.99
Classic Chicken Salad, Croissant w/Chips
- The Fitzgerald$10.99
Waldorf Style Chicken Salad on Croissant w/Chips
- The Cotton Club$10.99
Turkey BLT & Cheese on Sourdough w/Chips
- The Lucky Luciano$10.99
Ham, Salami, & Pepperoni w/provolone on Sourdough w/ Chips
- BLT$7.99
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Sourdough w/chips
Sweeteasy Treats
- You Slay me$2.50
Snickerdoodle Cookie
- You Make My Heart Pound Loaf$7.99
Pound cake
- You Jam..Me PB!$4.99
PB Jam cookie cake
- Yogurt Parfait$5.99
Yogurt & Fresh Fruit parfait
- Whompin Walley$3.99
Walnut & Chocolate Chip Levain Cookie
- White Chocolate Mac & Dame$2.75
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie
- Valenino Cappuccino Cheesecake$7.99
Espresso flavored Cheesecake
- Ugly Sweater Brownie$4.99
Brownies shaped as sweater
- Truffles$5.00
Truffles
- Tropical Jammin Cheesecake$8.99
Kiwi, Pineapple cheesecake
- Triple Crown$8.99
Triple Chocolate layered Cake
- Tootie Fruity Clafoutis$4.99
Blueberry Clafoutis
- Toffee with Coffee$2.99
Toffee cookie
- Tiramisu$8.99
Tiramisu Large slice
- The Atomic Bomb$4.50
Smores style cookie w/choc marshmallow
- Super Swankys Sinkers$4.99
Gluten-Free Doughnuts flavors vary
- Swanky Sinkers Choco/Vanilla$3.50
Gluten-Free Doughnuts
- Sun of a Beach Parfait$6.99
Tropical pound cake parfait
- Sugar Cookie$2.50
Sugar cookie
- Strawberry Mini Cakes with Chocolate$3.99
Strawberry mini cakes
- Strawberry Heart Cake$5.99
Strawberry cake covered in Chocolate
- Strawberry Cookies$2.99
Strawberry cookie
- Strawberry Cake bites$2.99
Strawberry cake bites mini
- Stout Hazel$8.99
Guinness Stout Cheesecake
- Smitten by Strawberry$7.99
Strawberry cake
- Sugar Cookie -Small$2.99
small sugar cookie
- Sin'N A Cup$5.99
Cinnamon roll parfait
- Roxie's Rendezvous Cheesecake$9.99
Raspberry, Chocolate layered Cheesecake
- Red Velvet Cupcake$7.99
Red velvet cupcake
- Razzel Dazzel$7.99
Double layer white cake with cream cheese icing and raspberries
- Raspberry Lemon On My Mind$7.99
Raspberry Lemon cake
- Pushover Pineapple Cake$7.99
pineapple upside down cake
- Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice$2.99
pumpkin cookie
- Pumpkin Snickerdoodle$2.99
pumpkin snickerdoodle cookie
- Pumpkin Coffee Cake$4.99
pumpkin coffee cake
- Pretzel Stix$1.50
pretzel stick dipped in chocolate
- Pretty Dirty$3.99
Dirt pudding parfait
- Plain Jane Brownie$5.50
plain brownie
- Peanut Butter Cupcake$5.99
peanut butter filled cupcake
- Peanut Butter Cookie$2.50
peanut butter cookie
- Just Peachy Cobbler$7.99
Peach Cobbler
- Patriotic Yum$6.99
Blueberry, Raspberry, vanilla parfait
- Paddy Cake Paddy Cake$6.99
Mint chocolate cake
- One Two be Mine -single$2.99
heart brownie bites
- Oh Christmas Tree Oh Krispie Treat$3.25
Rice Krispie treat
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.99
Oatmeal Raisin Levain
- NO Bake Jake!$2.99
No bake cookie
- Nanner Puddin Parfait Extreme$7.99
Banana Parfait
- Mudslide brownie$6.99
chocolate loaded brownie
- Mocha Mousse$6.99
mocha flavored mousse
- M&M chocolatew chip$2.25
M&M Chocolate chip cookie
- Mister Baileys NUTS & Cream$7.99
Baileys Cheesecake
- Minty-Licious$2.99
Andes Mint Chocolate Cookie
- Mini Sugar$2.99
Mini sugar cookies
- Mini Heart Sets - 5 in a set$3.99
heart shaped brownies mini
- Merry Cherry Jubilee$6.99
cherry
- Me Dublin Da Stout$9.99
Stout Cheesecake
- Medium Sugar cookie$3.99
medium size sugar cookie
- Makin Whoopee$8.99
Whoopee Cake double layer choco
- Ma Baker's Maple Crunch$4.99
- Lucky Lemon Lindy$2.99
Lemon cookie
- Lola's Lemon Blueberry Cake$4.99
Lemon Blueberry cake
- Lola's Lemon Raspberry Cake$4.99
Lemon Raspberry cake
- Livin On Key Lime Time$7.99
Key LIme Pie
- Little Gingers$2.99
little gingerbread kids
- Limoncello Raspberry$8.99
Limoncello cheesecake
- Let's Get Smashed$6.99
Pumpkin Whoopee pie cake cookie
- GF Lemon Drop Muffin$6.99
Lemon gluten free muffin
- Lemon Cheesecake Bars$6.99
Lemon bars
- Leave the gun, Take the Cannoli !$4.99
Cannoli filled with traditional cream/or variety of the day
- Kringle Krunch$3.99
mixed assortment of snack mix
- Koconut Kiss$2.50
coconut cookie with Hersheys kiss
- Key Lime Cake$7.99
Key lime flavored cake
- Karat Kake$6.99
Carrot Cake
- It's My Jam$4.50
thumb print jam filled cookies
- I Love You A Latte$6.99
latte flavored espresso brownie
- I Crumble & Fall$6.99
traditional crumble w/fresh berry filling
- Hop Hop Bunny Pop$2.25
Cake Pops
- GF Holly Berry$3.50
Gluten-free
- Hello Gourdgeous$7.99
Pumpkin Parfait
- Hallow Weenie Cupcakes$2.50
Halloween cupcakes variety flavors
- Grinch Cakes$7.99
Green bundt cakes with Coconut
- GF Snowflake Bake$3.99
Gluten-Free coconut cookie
- GF Drop Sugar Cookies$3.50
gluten-free sugar cookie
- Gluten For Punishment$6.99
gluten-free cream filled cupcake
- Gingerbread People$4.25
Gingerbread cookie
- GF Peppermint Sugar Cookie$3.50
Gluten-free Peppermint sugar cookie
- GF Sugar Cookie$3.50
Gluten-free sugar cookie
- GF Pumpkin Cookie$3.99
Gluten-free pumpkin cake cookie
- GF Double Chocolate Muffin$6.99
Gluten-free double chocolate muffin
- GF Bluebell Muffin$6.99
Gluten-free blueberry cupcake
- German Chocolate Standard Cupcake$3.99
German Chocolate cupcake
- German Chocolate Large Cupcake$4.99
German Chocolate cupcake
- Garbos Galettes$8.99
Fruit filled Pies
- GF Whoopee Pie Cookie Sandwhich$7.99
Gluten-free Whoopee pie
- GF Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Gluten-free Toffee Chocolate chip cookie
- GF Strawberry Oat Bars$4.99
Gluten-free strawberry oat bars
- GF Protein Balls- set of two$4.00
Glute-free protein balls- peanut butter, chocolate chip, banana
- GF Peanut Butter Oat Cookie$3.50
Gluten-free pb&oat cookies
- GF O'boyo Blueberry coffee cake$5.99
gluten-free blueberry coffeecake
- GF I Crumble & Fall$5.99
gluten-free berry filled crumble
- GF Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.99
gluten-free chocolate chip cookie
- GF Brownies$4.99
gluten-free brownies -variety flavors
- GF Appliebottom Bliss$4.99
gluten-free apple cheesecake crumble topping
- GF Aint Your Lil Debi$6.50
gluten-free oatmeal cream pie
- Gf Standard Cupcake$4.99
gluten-free cupcakes flavors vary
- Funfetti Cookies$2.50
Funfetti cookies
- Extra Orange & Berry Bright$6.99
cranberry & orange bundt cake
- Elfin-licious$5.00
mixed bag of treats
- EggNog Brownie$5.99
egg nog flavored brownie
- Driving Me Bananas$6.99
Banana cake
- Double XL Ginger$4.99
Extra large Gingerbread person
- Don't Heart Me$2.50
Heart-shaped chocolate cookie
- Don't Get Salty$3.99
Salted caramel cookie w/sea salt, pretzels
- Death by Chocolate$7.99
cake triple chocolate
- Cupcake standard$2.99
standard cupcake flavors vary
- Cupcake standard (special order)$3.50
special order cupcakes -flavors vary
- Cupcake Large$3.99
large cupcake and/or extra fillings
- Crazy Crush Cookie$2.99
cookies
- Cranberry White Chocolate$2.99
Cranberry white chocolate chip
- Copper Caramel Cheesecake$8.99
Caramel cheesecake
- Colonel Custard$7.99
custard cake
- Mounds and Nuts$2.99
coconut mound cookie
- Coconut Cake$6.99
coconut icing & white cake
- CocoNUT cookie$3.99
coconut cake
- Cinnamon Coffee Cake$5.99
cinnamon coffee cake
- Cinnamon Cheesecake$6.99
cinnamon cheesecake
- Cinnamon Buns$5.50
Cinnamon buns with cream cheese icing
- Churros$5.00
Cinnamon dough sticks
- Christmas Fudge Bars$4.99
Fudge bars
- Chocolate Chip Cookies w/Walnuts$2.50
Walnut chocolate chip cookie
- Chocolate Chip Banana bread$2.25
Chocolate Chip Banana bread
- Chocolate Chip cookie$2.25
Chocolate chip cookie
- Choc Co Lot Cookioe$3.99
Chocolate Levain style cookie
- Choc it Up to Love$2.75
chocolate cookie with powder sugar hearts
- Cheesecake Delight$8.99
Cheesecake traditional style
- Cheesecake bites$3.50
mini cheesecakes
- Caramel Apples$3.00
caramel covered apples
- Cakeeater Cookie Cake$5.99
Chocolate chip cake
- Butterscotch Cheesecake$8.99
Butterscotch cheesecake
- Brownie Variety$5.99
Decadent brownies-flavors vary
- Brownie Bites$2.50
mini brownie bites
- Bread Pudding$8.99
large serving of homemade bread pudding w/custard
- O/Boyo Blueberry coffee cake$4.99
Blueberry coffee cake
- Blueberry Bomb Cookie$2.99
Blueberry cookies w/fresh blueberries
- Bluebell Muffins$5.50
Blueberry muffin w/cream cheese drizzle and white chocolate chips
- Blondie$4.50
blonde brownies
- Berry-licious$6.99
- Berried in Cobbler$6.99
fresh berries in cobbler style cake
- Peppermint Bark$3.99
Peppermint choc/white choc variety
- Banana Split Cheesecake$8.99
banana split inspired flavored cheesecake
- Banana Bread$2.99
Banan-nut bread
- Banana Muffin$4.99
banana muffin
- Bag O Buckeyes$7.99
buckeyes 1 pound serving
- Baby Bundt cake$5.99
Baby bundt -variety flavors
- Apple of My Eye$5.50
Apple Muffin
- Apple Fritter Bread$4.99
Apple , cinnamon ,brown sugar bread
- Always Butter With Scotch$5.99
Butterscotch Brownie w/chocolate
- All Liquored Up$8.99
Cheesecake
- Aint Your Lil Debi$6.99
Oatmeal cream pie
- Bunny Hop Popcorn$1.00
Popcorn bags -event
Specials
- Bangers & Brats$7.99
Bratwurst and Potatoes
- Basted & Wasted$10.99
Turkey Dinner w/stuffing potatoes, gravy, cranberries
- Betta Getta Muffuletta$13.99
salami, ham, Italian sandwhich
- Chips & Chilli$7.99
loaded chilli with corn chips
- End-less Pasta-bilities$9.99
Pasta
- Gumshoe Skillet$9.99
sausage, bell peppers, potatoes, onions
- Lip S-M-A-C- N Good$6.00
Mac N Cheese
- Mummy dawgs$3.00
hot dogs wrapped in dough
- Nach Yo Cheese$4.99
Nachos and cheese only
- Pork Your Eye Out$11.99
Pork dinner with sides
- Salads$7.99
Varied Types
- Shredded Chicken$10.99
shredded chicken sandwich w/chips
- Soup Job$8.99
flavors vary
- Spud & Tater$7.99
plain potato with butter/sourcream
- Loaded Spud & Tater$10.99
toppings to order loaded
- Ragin Cajun Kitchen Chicken$10.99
cajun chicken with pasta
- Asian Sensation$9.99
Asian Stir fry
- Broccoli & Cheese Soup Job$8.99
Broccoli Cheese soup
- Bugsys Buffet$10.99
Salad & Veggies build your own
- Chicken Tortilla Soup Job$9.99
soup with chicken and tortilla tex-mex
- Chowda Head Soup Job$8.99
Chowder soup
- Colassal Dawg$6.99
Nathans Colossal Hot Dogs
- Creamy Italian Tortellini Soup Job$9.99
Creamy Tortellini soup
- Derby Day Special$10.99
special for Kentucky derby
- Hot 2 Trot$10.99
- Nathans HOT Dawg$4.99
small/standard hot dog
- Irish I Was Lucky$9.99
potato soup
- Lets Get This Mardi Started$11.99
- Nacho Business$9.99
loaded nachos
- Zuppa Fa Suppa$9.99
soup w/sausage and noodles
- Wild Rice Chicken$8.99
rice, chicken, soup
- Noodle Head Soup Job$8.99
chicken noodle soup
- Nooky Gnochi soup job$9.99
gnochi soup
- Paco Taco$7.99
walking taco
- Ty Cobb Salad$9.99
cobb salad
- Sloppy Joe$7.99
sloppy joe
Merchandise
- Whole Espresso Beans$23.00
Cerrado Whole Bean 1lb
- Gift Mugs
variety of mugs
- Guatemala Grind$14.99
1 lb grinded drip for brew
- Sumatra Grind$14.99
1 lb grinded drip for brew
- Bourban Pecan Grind$14.99
1 lb grinded drip for brew
- Columbia Grind$14.99
1lb grinded drip for brew
- Mexico decaf grind$14.99
1 lb grinded drip for brew
- Gift Sets
variety of items
- Jitterbug Thermos$22.00
Stainless Steele thermos
- Jitterbug Flask$13.99
JBC whiskey flask
- Jitterbug Mason Jar$8.99
Jitterbug mason jar drinking glass
- JBC Hats$8.99
JBC logo hats
- Large Honey$8.99
local honey
- Small Honey$6.99
local honey
- Maple Syrup Large$22.00
local maple syrup
- Maple syrup medium$15.99
local maple syrup
- Maple Syrup small$10.00
local maple syrup
Drinks
Charleston Collection
- The Roxie Razz
White Mocha Raspberry
- The Mocha Moll
Latte w/white mocha & white Chocolate
- The Coco Mocha
Chocolate Mocha Latte
- Know Not Nuttin
Coconut, Chocolate, Caramel Latte
- Pretty Boy Floyd
Amaretto, Cherry, & Chocolate Latte
- The Patty Wagon
Mint Chocolate Latte
- Blackberry Burlesque
Blackberry& White Chocolate Latte
- Nice Buns Hun
Cinnamon & Caramel Latted
- Cats Meow
Chai Latte
- The Newsie
Chocolate & Vanilla Mocha
- Salty Dawg
Salted Caramel & Chocolate
- Copper Caramel
Caramel Machiatta served hot or cold
- Bearcat
Dirty Chai Latte (w/espresso)
- Baby Face Latte$4.25+
Latte (flavors are additional)
- Valentino Cappucino$4.00+
Espresso w/ milk foam
Seasonal
- The Harlow Haze
Nutella, chocolate, hazelnut
- Oh My Gourd
Pumpkin Latte w/caramel
- Fa La La Latte
Peppermint Latte
- Love On The Rocks
Chocolate Chip & Chocolate Latte
- Let's Get Toasted
Marshmallow, Chocolate, Grahm Cracker
- Hot Cider
Hot cider
- Lodda Nodda Colada 16 oz$5.50
Pina Colada Refresher
- Lodda Nodda Colada 24 oz$6.25
Pina Colada Refresher
- Summer Blitzen 16 oz$6.25
Blue Curacao Refresher
- Its A Wee Bit Nutty
Cup of Joe
- Cab Calloway Au'Laite$3.50+
Half Brew Coffee & Half Milk
- Jag Juice$2.99
Espresso 2 shots
- Jeepers Peepers
Espresso w/Brew
- Jitterbugsy Joe
Espresso w/ Water
- Brew Coffee 12oz$2.25
12 ounce
- Brew Coffee 16oz$2.75
16 ounce
- Brew Coffee Carry Out Party Carrier$45.00
96 ounces - Party size w/ supplies
- Icy Mitt$4.25+
Cold Brew Coffee
Beverages
- Herbal Tea$3.00
Flavor Variety Available
- Noodle Juice 16oz$2.99
Iced Black Tea
- Noodle Juice 24oz$4.25
Iced Black Tea
- Peachy Keen$6.25
Peach, Mango, & Passion Fruit
- V's Very Berry$6.25
Wild Berry Mix
- Sunset Cruise$6.25
Tropical Flavors
- Soda Pop$2.25
Variety of flavors
- Giggle Water$1.25
16 oz Water
- Lemonade 16 oz$4.50
Lemonade
- Lemonade 24 oz$5.25
Lemonade
Kids
Whippersnappers
- Ham Which$5.99
Ham & Cheese on White or Wheat bread
- Redzys Favorite$4.50
Peanut Butter & Jelly on White or Wheat bread
- Let's Talk Turkey$5.99
Turkey & Cheese on White or Wheat bread
- Large Hot Chocolate$4.25
16 ounce
- Small Hot Chocolate$3.25
12 ounce
- Small White Milk$3.25
16 ounce
- Large White Milk$4.99
24 ounce
- Small Chocolate Milk$3.99
16 oz
- Large Chocolate Milk$5.75
24 oz
- Cotton Candy
- Jitterbug Juice$2.99
- Orange Blossom Special
- Addison's Extreme Strawberry
- Roareo
The Best Kept Secret In Ohio! We offer locally roasted coffee & freshly brewed tea. Unique breakfast items, specialty sandwiches, and healthy options that will make your heart smile!
