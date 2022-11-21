Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Caterers

the JM Kitchen Café

8330 Ward Parkway

Kansas City, MO 64114

Popular Items

House Burger
Loaded Cheesesteak Fries
Philly Steak (Classic)

Chicken

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickle Chips & Mayo. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Bun with our House Chips

Chicken Club Sandwich

$9.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickle Chips & Mayo. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Bun with our House Chips

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders, Tossed in Spicy Chili Oil, with Shredded Lettuce, Pickle Chips, Ketchup & Mayo. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Bun with our House Chips

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Three Hand Breaded Chicken Strips, with Choice of Dipping Sauce and our House Chips

Spicy Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Three Hand Breaded Chicken Strips, with Choice of Dipping Sauce and our House Chips

Burgers

House Burger

$9.00

Classic Beef Double or Beyond Burger Double with American Cheese, Mayo, Diced Onions, Pickle Chips, Ketchup & Brown Mustard. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Brioche Bun, with our House Chips

Patty Melt

$9.00

Classic Beef Double or Beyond Burger Double with House Seasoning, American Cheese & Grilled Onions. Served on an Inverted Grilled Split-Top Brioche Bun, with our House Chips

Philly Cheesesteaks

Philly Steak (Classic)

Philly Steak (Classic)

$9.00

Thinly Sliced Steak or Chicken, with Melted Provolone, Griddled Onions and Sharp Cheddar Cheese Sauce on a Toasted Hoagie Roll

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.00

Thinly Sliced Chicken Breast, Doused with Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Melted Provolone, Griddled Onions, and Sharp Cheddar Cheese Sauce on a Toasted Hoagie Roll

Chipotle Cheesesteak

Chipotle Cheesesteak

$9.00

Thinly Sliced Steak, Doused with Chipotle Sauce, Melted Provolone, Griddled Onions and Sharp Cheddar Cheese Sauce on a Toasted Hoagie Roll

Loaded Cheesesteak Fries

Loaded Cheesesteak Fries

$10.00

Thinly Sliced Steak & Griddled Onions with Sharp Cheddar Cheese Sauce over a Bed of French Fries

On the Side

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Kettle Potato Chips

$3.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.00

Breaded & Fried Mac & Cheese Bites (4) with a Side of Dipping Sauce

Drinks

Orange Juice

$3.50

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.50

16oz. Arnold Palmer Half & Half

$3.00

Jarrito's Lime or Mandarin

$2.50

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$2.00

Starbucks Cold Brew

$4.00

20oz. Pepsi

$2.50

20oz. Mt. Dew

$2.50

20oz. Sprite

$2.50

20oz. Bottled Water

$2.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)

$3.00

Dbl. Choc. Fudge Brownie

$3.00

Brownie Bites

$9.00

18 Bite-Sized Brownies with a Side of Caramel Dipping Sauce

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:45 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:45 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:45 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:45 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:45 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
the JM Kitchen

Website

Location

8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64114

Directions

