The Johnstown Inn

1,290 Reviews

$

1310 Frankstown Rd

Johnstown, PA 15902

Order Again

Popular Items

Carry Out Wings
Large NY
Small Specialty Pizza

Appetizers

Breaded Cauliflower

$6.50

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$7.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Cheddar Balls

$6.50

Cheese Sticks w/ Marinara

$6.50

Cheesy Bacon Fries

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

French Fries

$3.00

Garlic Strips

$5.50

Jack Balls

$6.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.50

Loaded Fries

$11.00

A large order of fries covered in nacho cheese, chili, onions, green peppers and jalapenos.

Loaded Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips covered in nacho cheese, chili, peppers, onions and jalapenos.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.50

Nachos & Cheese

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.50

Pepperoni Roll

$7.50

Portabella Mushrooms

$6.50

Chips

$1.50

Beverages

Gallikers Tea

$1.75

Juice Drinks

$1.99

Can Soda

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Bottled Soda

$1.99

Burgers

Cheese Burger

$9.50

1/2 lb burger

Hamburger

$8.50

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.75

Mushroom Cheese Burger

$10.50

Southwest Burger

$10.75

Pizza Burger

$10.00

Calzone

Regular Calzones

$11.00

Large Calzone

$16.50

Specialty Calzone

$15.00

Large Specialty Calzone

$19.00

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.50

Fried Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Southwest Chicken Sand

$10.50

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.50
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Breaded or Grilled. Add Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle. Get it on bread or a bun.

Grilled Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Chicken Philly

$11.00

Entrees

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$15.00

Fried Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$14.00

Smothered Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Fried Chicken Dinner

$15.00

Smothered Fried Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Kids

Pizza Boat

$6.00

Pizza Boat w/ Pepperoni

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Gavins Three Meatballs

$6.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$6.00

Kids Ham Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$6.00

Pasta Dinners

Cajun Pasta

$17.00

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.00

Pasta & Meat Balls

$12.00

Pizza

Large NY

$12.00

Large White

$12.00

Medium NY

$10.00

Medium White Pizza

$10.00

Small NY

$8.00

Small White Pizza

$8.00

Large Specialty Pizzas

$19.00

Medium Specialty Pizza

$17.00

Small Specialty Pizza

$15.00

Quesadilla

Quesadillas

$7.00

Salads

Antipasto

$12.00

Chef Salad

$11.50

Fried Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.50

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.50
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.50

Grilled or Fried Chicken on a bed of lettuce garnished with fresh vegetables, cheese, and fries. Choose one of our wing sauces to add a new flavor to your salad!

Large Tossed

$9.00

Shrimp Salad

$13.00

Side Salad

$2.75

Steak Salad

$11.50

Taco Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$10.50

Cheddar Bacon Steak

$11.50

Club

$11.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Hot Sausage

$11.00

Italian

$11.00

Meatball Sandwich

$11.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00

Pizza Steak

$11.00

Turkey & Cheese

$10.00

Turkey Bacon Cheddar

$11.00

Seafood

3 Shrimp

$4.50

Baked Fish

$8.00

Baked Fish & Shrimp Platter

$21.00

Baked Fish Dinner

$13.50

Baked Fish Sandwich

$9.50

Baked Fish Sandwich Platter

$13.50

Dozen Pierogi

$11.50

Fish & Shrimp Platter

$21.00

Fish Dinner

$13.50

Fish Sandwich

$9.50

Fish Sandwich Platter

$13.50

Fried Fish

$8.00

Pierogi Dinner

$12.50

Shrimp Dinner

$17.00

Sides

1\2 Loaf Of Bread

$0.75

4 Pierogies

$4.00

Anchovies

$2.50

Applesauce

$2.75

Baked Potato

$2.75

Broccoli

$2.75

Celery

$1.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Creamy Coleslaw

$2.75

Extra Dressing

$0.70

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Gravy

$1.00

Haluski

$4.00Out of stock

Hush Puppies 3 for $2

$2.00

Inn Slaw

$1.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Loaf Of Bread

$1.50

Mac & Cheese

$2.75

Marinara

$1.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.75

Mexi Ranch

$0.70

Salsa

$0.75

Side Of Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Twice Baked Potato

$2.75

Wing Sauce

$0.75

Stromboli

Regular Stromboli

$11.00

Stromboli

$15.00

Large Regular Stromboli

$16.50

Large Stromboli

$19.00

Taco

Taco

$9.00

Wings

1/2 Dozen Wings

$7.50

Boneless 1/2 order

$6.00

Boneless

$11.00

Carry Out Wings

$13.00

T Shirt

T Shirt

$10.00

Employee Shirt

$7.50

Hoody

Hoody

$30.00

Baseball Shirt

Baseball Shirt

$17.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

1310 Frankstown Rd, Johnstown, PA 15902

Directions

The Johnstown Inn image
The Johnstown Inn image

