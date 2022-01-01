Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Joinery

865 Reviews

$$

640 E Main St

Lakeland, FL 33801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hip, modern food hall with 7 different restaurant concepts, bar + brewery, and flower + gift boutique!

Location

640 E Main St, Lakeland, FL 33801

Directions

Gallery
The Joinery image
The Joinery image
The Joinery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - Lakeland FL (North)
orange star4.4 • 1,799
1070 Wedgewood Estates Blvd Lakeland, FL 33809
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Lakeland FL
orange starNo Reviews
1515 TOWN CENTER DRIVE LAKELAND, FL 33803
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lakeland FL (South)
orange star4.4 • 3,056
4810 Florida Ave S Lakeland, FL 33813
View restaurantnext
Ovation Bistro & Bar - Lakeland
orange star4.4 • 1,355
4715 S Florida Ave Lakeland, FL 33813
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Auburndale FL #061
orange star4.1 • 1,356
102 W Polk Street Auburndale, FL 33823
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Plant City FL
orange star4.3 • 1,355
2418 Jim Redman Pwky Plant City, FL 33566
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lakeland

Beef 'O' Brady's - Lakeland FL (South)
orange star4.4 • 3,056
4810 Florida Ave S Lakeland, FL 33813
View restaurantnext
Northside Asian Kitchen - 6737 US Hwy 98N
orange star4.5 • 2,483
6737 US Hwy 98N Lakeland, FL 33809
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lakeland FL (North)
orange star4.4 • 1,799
1070 Wedgewood Estates Blvd Lakeland, FL 33809
View restaurantnext
Louis Pappas Marketplace - Lakeland
orange star4.6 • 1,717
1318 Town Center Dr Lakeland, FL 33803
View restaurantnext
Shells Seafood Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,681
5125 S FLORIDA AVE LAKELAND, FL 33813
View restaurantnext
MOJO FEDERAL SWINE & SPIRITS
orange star4.5 • 1,567
130 S Tennessee Ave Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lakeland
Plant City
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Winter Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Zephyrhills
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Haines City
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Wesley Chapel
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lake Wales
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston