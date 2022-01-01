Restaurant header imageView gallery

THE JOINT

review star

No reviews yet

109 W Main St

Marcellus, MI 49067

The Capone
Fresh Prince
Build Your Own

Slamwich

BLT

$7.10+

Hickory smoke bacon Smoked provolone fresh lettuce and greenhouse tomatoes topped with mayo

Lou lou

$7.10+

Tender smoked sliced Turkey breast, pepper Jack cheese then double up on the sauce mayo and come back sauce.

THC

$7.10+

Tender smoked Turkey, honey ham and choice of any of our fresh cheeses! T.H.C

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$7.10+

Build your own slamwhice the way you want it your choice of cheese and meat regular monster or in a wrap the choice is yours.

Cawabunga

$7.10+

Fresh deli sliced pepperoni delicious honey ham smoked provolone cheese and pizza sauce CAWABUNGA DUDE!!

CBD

$7.10+

Cheese, Bacon, DOUBLE UP!! This delicious delight will definitely help elevate your mood just like wonderful C.D.B molecules. Your choice of cheese we throw some slightly crunchy bacon and then... that's right DOUBLE it up.

Club

$7.10+

Slow roasted juicy sliced turkey breast sweet honey ham and mayo. Lettuce and tomato optional on the side

The Capone

$10.99

Delicious honeyham, premium hard salami, deli huge pepperoni and smoked provolone top with Italian vinegar and Olive oil

Fresh Prince

$7.10+

Philly Meat, Choice of Peppers & Cheese

H.A.M.

$7.10+

For the Carnivores HEAVY on the meat choice up to 3 or just 3x your favorite the choice is yours.

Ham N cheese

$7.10+

Sweet honey ham, choice of cheese and come back sauce.

How Hi

$8.99+

For the person that just needs a hole lot. Your choice of any meat and any cheese doubled up on a slamwich or wrap the choice is yours!

Turkey

$7.10+

Slow roasted juicy turkey your choice of cheese and mayo

Just the T

$7.10+

Tender smoked Turkey pulled to the sky with 3 Cheeses, on Toast.

R.S.O

$7.10+

Delicious tender Roast Beef, baby swiss and sweet grilled onions.

Roast beast

$7.10+

Amazing Roast beef your choice of cheese and come back sauce.

Roinytoez Meal

$7.10+

Delicious honey Ham, buttery mushrooms, fresh provolone

Ruben

$7.10+

Delicious cornbeef brisket, come back sauce and your choice of cheese

URKEL

$7.10+

Our ultimate grill cheese! Piling this with 3x more then normal melty goodies. choose your Choice of any of our fresh cheeses

Delta 9

$7.10+

Taco Tuesday

$7.10+

We switch it up all the time beef, pork and chicken call ahead or be surprised

Quesadilla

$10.00

A huge 12' flour tortilla with your choice to crunch or not. Stuffed full with marinated asad, salsa and melty chihuahua.

MAC 1

MAC 1

$10.00

Any sandwich deconstructed inside our cheesy Mac. It is The Number 1 MAC!🔥

Mac Truck

$7.10+

Q.B.S

$7.10+Out of stock

Rainbow Charlie Chili

$4.20

Rainbow Charlie's famous Rainbow Farms chili. Loaded with meat 4ight from the local meat market "Terill's" bacon burger breakfast sausage and Italian sausage then packed with love and served with side toast. Come taste the Love!

F 12

$7.10+Out of stock

Donuts, Choice of Meat & Cheese

Munching on some Grindage

$7.10+Out of stock

Munchies - special of the day- rotating menu

Far Out Man

$7.10+Out of stock

French Toast, Ham, Cheese, Syrup

Speedy Gonzalez

$7.10+Out of stock

Spicy Mexican chorizo and Mexican 3 cheese blend simple and delicious

Where's My Car?

$7.10+Out of stock

Waffles, Choice of Meat & Cheese, Syrup

DA BOMB DOT COM

$7.10+Out of stock

Top Secret Chefs Creation

Tuna tuna

$7.10+Out of stock

Tuna Salad, Cheese

Hash It Out Mon'

$7.10+Out of stock

Hash Browns, Ham & Cheese

Yooper Don't Ya Know

$7.10+Out of stock

Roast Beef, Potatoes, Vegetable Medley, Cheese

pop

Drinks

$1.50

Sides

Soup of the Day

$4.20+

Home made chicken noodles. Made with love from Laura Espick and The Joint crew.

Great lake chips

Great lake chips

$1.50

Right here from our home state these extra crunchy Great Lakes chips are delicious.

Mac N Cheese

$4.20

Mac N Cheese

$4.20Out of stock

Dessert

Cookies

$3.00+

Jumbo soft chocolate chip cookies.

Pie of the week

$4.20

Marlene's famous homemade pie rotational every week you don't wanna miss this

Gaint Chc Chip

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
We provide delicious panini style slamwiches that will change weekly, also daily specials. We serve coffee and lots of other cold beverages.

Location

109 W Main St, Marcellus, MI 49067

Directions

