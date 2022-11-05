- Home
The Jolly Onion
726 Reviews
$$
625 Glenwood Rd
Pine Island, NY 10969
Popular Items
Appetizers
Amsterdam Authentic Bitterballen
Famous Dutch mini croquettes filled with a homemade sirloin béchamel filling
Wings
Your choice of Plain/Mild/Hot/Honey Garlic/BBQ/Sweet Thai Chili served with blue cheese dressing, carrots, & celery
Imported Munich Giant Pretzel
Imported from Munich and served with honey mustard and homemade horseradish cream sauce. Add cheese sauce $1.50
Potato Onion Pierogies
Polish Dumplings served with polish cabbage, sour cream, homemade beet horseradish, and garnished with dill
Crispy Potato Pancakes
Served with sour cream and homemade Warwick apple sauce
Pine Island Onion Ring Tower
Leaning tower of beer battered onion rings served with a side of ranch and honey mustard dressing
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy cheese and spinach dip served with a side of homemade crostini
Swedish Meatballs
House blend sirloin meatballs served with sour cream gravy and imported lingonberry
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Soups
Soup Du Jour
Loaded Potato Leek Soup
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, scallions, and shredded Cabot cheddar cheese
French Onion Soup
Homemade French Onion Soup made with local black dirt onions, topped with homemade onion crostini and gruyere cheese
Potato Leek Soup
Homemade creamy potato leek soup
Salads
Wedge Salad
Baby iceberg lettuce, topped with blue cheese crumbles, smoked apple wood bacon, heirloom grape tomatoes, and buttermilk blue cheese dressing
Finger Lakes Salad
Mixed greens tossed with organic strawberries blueberries, grapes, homemade candied walnuts, blue cheese crumbles, and our homemade apple cider vinaigrette
Vanderhaus Salad
Mixed greens served with cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, carrot, and your choice of dressing
Burratta Mozzarella
Fresh creamy mozzarella served with heirloom cherry tomato, arugula, olives, porcini vincotto syrup, EVOO, and fresh cracked peppers
Sandwiches & Burgers & More
Black Dirt Burger
Certified Angus beef burger served on a brioche roll, topped with lettuce tomato and creole aioli and served with French Fries
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Apple & Cherry wood smoked pulled pork tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce; Served with coleslaw and French Fries
Chicken Sandwich
Hand-Breaded chicken cutlet topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and creole aioli, served on a brioche bun, with French Fries, and pickles
Vanderhaus Burger
Certified Angus beef burger served on a brioche roll, topped with smokehouse bacon, caramelized onions, gruyere cheese sauce, fried onions, and French Fries
Buffalo Mac & Cheese
Gruyere Mac & Cheese served in a cast iron skillet with your choice of grilled or breaded buffalo chicken
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
Gruyere Mac & Cheese served in a cast iron skillet with our house smoked cherry & apple wood pulled pork
Gruyere Mac & Cheese
Gruyere Mac & Cheese served in a cast iron skillet with our house smoked cherry & apple wood pulled pork
Sides
Entree's
Farmers Platter
Artisanal locally smoked kielbasa, kasseler smoked pork loin, polish pierogis, polish braised cabbage with pork, and home fries
Jager Schnitzel
Thinly pounded pork loin breaded and topped with our homemade hunter mushroom sauce, served with red cabbage, and home fries
Jumbo Shrimp Fry
Hand-Breaded fresh jumbo shrimp served with French fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and cocktail sauce
Wurst Platter
Artisanal local bratwurst, smoked sausage, Vienna Wurst, and Sauerkraut, served with home fries and grain mustard
Sirloin Strip
Dakota Ranch Angus Strip 16 oz cut served with a red wine reduction sauce home fries, crispy onions, and a side of red cabbage and apples
Cavatappi Vodka
Cavatappi semolina pasta served in a creamy vodka tomato sauce garnished with parmesan cheese
Wild Rice Veggie Bowl
Wild Rice with organic spinach, asparagus tips, leeks, wild mushrooms, chickpeas, red pepper, roasted garlic, and EVOO
Chicken Madeira
Two chicken cutlets smothered in a madeira sherry wine & wild mushroom sauce topped with asparagus and melted mozzarella cheese and served with mashed potatoes
Black Forest Veal Schnitzel
Pounded thinly fried cutlet with Black Forest Ham, melted gruyere cheese served with home fries, red cabbage and apples and a creamy white mushroom sauce
Swedish Meatball Platter
House blend sirloin meatballs served with our sour cream gravy, mashed potatoes, red cabbage and apples, and imported lingonberry
Salmon nova
Side of Jager Gravy
Side of Veal Gravy
Side of Swedish Meatball Gravy
Dinner Specials
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Schnitzel
Crispy Breaded chicken served with French Fries
Kids Mac N Cheese
Homemade Mac & Cheese served in our creamy cheese sauce
Kids Pork Chop
Served with French Fries and apple sauce
Kids Pasta w/ butter
Pasta in melted butter
Kids Pasta w/tomato sauce
Pasta in our homemade tomato sauce
Kids Hot Dog
Kids Burger
Kids Ice Cream
Desserts
Adult Ice Cream
Apple Strudel
Served with Schlage (fresh whipped cream)
Strawberry Belgian Waffle
Topped with fresh strawberries and fresh whipped cream
Carrot Cake
Served with fresh whipped cream and drizzled in caramel
NY Style Cheesecake
Served with fresh whipped cream and drizzled with caramel
Dutch Sundae
Vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, toasted almonds, and topped with whipped cream
Chocolate Mousse Torte
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Family Meal Packages
3 Course Family Meal
Complete 3 Course Dinner Package that includes choice of a quart of soup OR a 1/2 tray of salad, a choice of a 1/2 tray of pasta cavattappi OR a 1/2 tray of veg & starch and a choice of a 1/2 tray of one protein for $54.95!
Pasta Family Meal
Family Meal Pasta Package includes a choice of a quart of soup OR a 1/2 tray of salad , and a full tray of your choice of pasta for $39.95
Fish Fry Family Meal
This Fish Fry Family Meal includes 1/2 tray of fried flounder, 1/2 tray roasted potatoes, 1 Q. of coleslaw, 1 Q. of Mac n Cheese, and tartar sauce and cocktail sauce for $54.95!
Quart Beet Salad
Half Quart Beet Salad
Quart of Cream Spinach
Quart of Polish Cabbage
Quart of Mac n Cheese
Quart of Coseslaw
Quart of Mushroom Sauce
Quart of Marinara Sauce
Quart of Vodka Sauce
Quart of Sauerkraut
Quart of Red Cabbage
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
625 Glenwood Rd, Pine Island, NY 10969