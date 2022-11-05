Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Jolly Onion

726 Reviews

$$

625 Glenwood Rd

Pine Island, NY 10969

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Black Dirt Burger
French Onion Soup

Appetizers

Amsterdam Authentic Bitterballen

Amsterdam Authentic Bitterballen

$11.00

Famous Dutch mini croquettes filled with a homemade sirloin béchamel filling

Wings

Wings

$14.50

Your choice of Plain/Mild/Hot/Honey Garlic/BBQ/Sweet Thai Chili served with blue cheese dressing, carrots, & celery

Imported Munich Giant Pretzel

Imported Munich Giant Pretzel

$12.50

Imported from Munich and served with honey mustard and homemade horseradish cream sauce. Add cheese sauce $1.50

Potato Onion Pierogies

Potato Onion Pierogies

$11.00

Polish Dumplings served with polish cabbage, sour cream, homemade beet horseradish, and garnished with dill

Crispy Potato Pancakes

Crispy Potato Pancakes

$10.00

Served with sour cream and homemade Warwick apple sauce

Pine Island Onion Ring Tower

$10.50

Leaning tower of beer battered onion rings served with a side of ranch and honey mustard dressing

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Creamy cheese and spinach dip served with a side of homemade crostini

Swedish Meatballs

$12.50

House blend sirloin meatballs served with sour cream gravy and imported lingonberry

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$17.00

Soups

Soup Du Jour

$7.75
Loaded Potato Leek Soup

Loaded Potato Leek Soup

$9.50

Topped with applewood smoked bacon, scallions, and shredded Cabot cheddar cheese

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Homemade French Onion Soup made with local black dirt onions, topped with homemade onion crostini and gruyere cheese

Potato Leek Soup

$7.50

Homemade creamy potato leek soup

Salads

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Baby iceberg lettuce, topped with blue cheese crumbles, smoked apple wood bacon, heirloom grape tomatoes, and buttermilk blue cheese dressing

Finger Lakes Salad

Finger Lakes Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens tossed with organic strawberries blueberries, grapes, homemade candied walnuts, blue cheese crumbles, and our homemade apple cider vinaigrette

Vanderhaus Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens served with cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, red onion, carrot, and your choice of dressing

Burratta Mozzarella

$17.00

Fresh creamy mozzarella served with heirloom cherry tomato, arugula, olives, porcini vincotto syrup, EVOO, and fresh cracked peppers

Sandwiches & Burgers & More

Black Dirt Burger

$16.00

Certified Angus beef burger served on a brioche roll, topped with lettuce tomato and creole aioli and served with French Fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.50

Apple & Cherry wood smoked pulled pork tossed in our homemade BBQ sauce; Served with coleslaw and French Fries

Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

Hand-Breaded chicken cutlet topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and creole aioli, served on a brioche bun, with French Fries, and pickles

Vanderhaus Burger

$18.00

Certified Angus beef burger served on a brioche roll, topped with smokehouse bacon, caramelized onions, gruyere cheese sauce, fried onions, and French Fries

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Gruyere Mac & Cheese served in a cast iron skillet with your choice of grilled or breaded buffalo chicken

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$19.50

Gruyere Mac & Cheese served in a cast iron skillet with our house smoked cherry & apple wood pulled pork

Gruyere Mac & Cheese

Gruyere Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Gruyere Mac & Cheese served in a cast iron skillet with our house smoked cherry & apple wood pulled pork

Sides

Creamed Spinach

$9.00

French Fries

$6.00

Homefries

$5.00

Mashed Potato

$6.00

Polish Cabbage

$6.00

Red Cabbage

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Wild Rice

$6.00

Spatzle

$9.00

Asparagus w/ Garlic Butter

$9.50

Sauerkraut

$6.00

Entree's

Farmers Platter

$29.00

Artisanal locally smoked kielbasa, kasseler smoked pork loin, polish pierogis, polish braised cabbage with pork, and home fries

Jager Schnitzel

$26.00

Thinly pounded pork loin breaded and topped with our homemade hunter mushroom sauce, served with red cabbage, and home fries

Jumbo Shrimp Fry

Jumbo Shrimp Fry

$27.75

Hand-Breaded fresh jumbo shrimp served with French fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and cocktail sauce

Wurst Platter

Wurst Platter

$26.50

Artisanal local bratwurst, smoked sausage, Vienna Wurst, and Sauerkraut, served with home fries and grain mustard

Sirloin Strip

Sirloin Strip

$38.00

Dakota Ranch Angus Strip 16 oz cut served with a red wine reduction sauce home fries, crispy onions, and a side of red cabbage and apples

Cavatappi Vodka

$21.00

Cavatappi semolina pasta served in a creamy vodka tomato sauce garnished with parmesan cheese

Wild Rice Veggie Bowl

$22.50

Wild Rice with organic spinach, asparagus tips, leeks, wild mushrooms, chickpeas, red pepper, roasted garlic, and EVOO

Chicken Madeira

Chicken Madeira

$25.00

Two chicken cutlets smothered in a madeira sherry wine & wild mushroom sauce topped with asparagus and melted mozzarella cheese and served with mashed potatoes

Black Forest Veal Schnitzel

$29.00

Pounded thinly fried cutlet with Black Forest Ham, melted gruyere cheese served with home fries, red cabbage and apples and a creamy white mushroom sauce

Swedish Meatball Platter

$22.00

House blend sirloin meatballs served with our sour cream gravy, mashed potatoes, red cabbage and apples, and imported lingonberry

Salmon nova

$31.00

Side of Jager Gravy

$1.50

Side of Veal Gravy

$1.50

Side of Swedish Meatball Gravy

$1.50

Dinner Specials

Mesclun salad

$16.00

Filet Mignon

$39.00

Pretzel Burger

$18.00

Pumpkin Croquet

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Teriyaki Salmon

$28.00

Seafood Scampi

$29.00

Chicken Francese

$26.00

Brisket Platter

$19.00

Pork Leg

$26.00

Fish Fry

$23.90

Brisket Nachos

$17.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Schnitzel

$12.50

Crispy Breaded chicken served with French Fries

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Homemade Mac & Cheese served in our creamy cheese sauce

Kids Pork Chop

$11.00

Served with French Fries and apple sauce

Kids Pasta w/ butter

$7.00

Pasta in melted butter

Kids Pasta w/tomato sauce

$7.00

Pasta in our homemade tomato sauce

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Ice Cream

Desserts

Adult Ice Cream

$8.95

Apple Strudel

$10.00

Served with Schlage (fresh whipped cream)

Strawberry Belgian Waffle

$11.00

Topped with fresh strawberries and fresh whipped cream

Carrot Cake

$9.50

Served with fresh whipped cream and drizzled in caramel

NY Style Cheesecake

$9.50

Served with fresh whipped cream and drizzled with caramel

Dutch Sundae

$10.50

Vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, toasted almonds, and topped with whipped cream

Chocolate Mousse Torte

Chocolate Mousse Torte

$9.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

Family Meal Packages

3 Course Family Meal

$65.95

Complete 3 Course Dinner Package that includes choice of a quart of soup OR a 1/2 tray of salad, a choice of a 1/2 tray of pasta cavattappi OR a 1/2 tray of veg & starch and a choice of a 1/2 tray of one protein for $54.95!

Pasta Family Meal

$41.95

Family Meal Pasta Package includes a choice of a quart of soup OR a 1/2 tray of salad , and a full tray of your choice of pasta for $39.95

Fish Fry Family Meal

$57.95

This Fish Fry Family Meal includes 1/2 tray of fried flounder, 1/2 tray roasted potatoes, 1 Q. of coleslaw, 1 Q. of Mac n Cheese, and tartar sauce and cocktail sauce for $54.95!

Quart Beet Salad

$10.50

Half Quart Beet Salad

$4.95

Quart of Cream Spinach

$10.50

Quart of Polish Cabbage

$10.50

Quart of Mac n Cheese

$11.95

Quart of Coseslaw

$10.50

Quart of Mushroom Sauce

$10.50

Quart of Marinara Sauce

$10.50

Quart of Vodka Sauce

$10.50

Quart of Sauerkraut

$10.50

Quart of Red Cabbage

$10.50

Food

Sunrise Oats

$8.00

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Jolly French Toast

$13.00

Jolly Pancakes

$12.99

Meatzza Omelette

$12.00

Eggs Your Way

$10.00

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$12.00

Poached Eggs

$8.00

Waffles By Choice

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Nutella Sandwich

$8.00

Kids PB&J

$8.00

Ranch Eggs

$10.00

Brunch Potatoes

$5.00

Food

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$7.00

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$7.00

Brisket Egg and Cheese

$9.00

Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Water

$2.00

BBQ Roasted Chicken

$16.00

Brisket Sandwich

$19.00

Brisket Dinner

$20.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

625 Glenwood Rd, Pine Island, NY 10969

Directions

Gallery
The Jolly Onion image
The Jolly Onion image
The Jolly Onion image

Similar restaurants in your area

fourteen railroad - 14 Railroad Ave
orange starNo Reviews
14 Railroad Avenue Warwick, NY 10990
View restaurantnext
Pharmacy Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.5 • 855
62 West Main Street Goshen, NY 10924
View restaurantnext
Craft 47
orange star4.2 • 107
47 West Main Street Goshen, NY 10924
View restaurantnext
Villa Positano
orange star4.3 • 374
475 NY-17M Monroe, NY 10950
View restaurantnext
Riviera Maya
orange starNo Reviews
340 US-Highway 206 Branchville, NJ 07826
View restaurantnext
Sushi Bada
orange starNo Reviews
74 Lafayette Ave Unit#201 Suffern, NY 10901
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Pine Island
Goshen
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Mahwah
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Monsey
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Newburgh
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Ramsey
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Branchville
review star
No reviews yet
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston