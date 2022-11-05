The Jolly Oyster

MDC Chenin Togo

$28.00

Tressallier is the source of one of France’s oldest, rarest and most vibrant white wines, and Domaine Nebout is the artisan family behind one of the most expressive, pure Tressallier wines. Tressallier combines the delicious tension of premier cru Chablis with the chalky notes characteristic of Loire Valley Sauvignon in a wine that is bone dry, vibrantly flavored and invigorating. (From our Importer)