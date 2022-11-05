Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

The Jolly Oyster

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

9355 Culver Boulevard

Culver City, CA 90232

Order Again

Popular Items

Un-Shucked Oysters By The Dozen

Shuck Your Own! Whole Shellfish

For oysters, your choice of one variety or mix and match - Kumamoto and Laguna. Pacifics available upon request with advance notice. Clams are Manilas from our farm! Uni is one tray of Santa Barbara 40g.
Un-Shucked Oysters By The Dozen

Un-Shucked Oysters By The Dozen

$20.00

Whole in shell oysters fresh from the Jolly Oyster Farm in Baja, Ca. Choice of Kumamoto, Laguna Bay Select, Or Jolly oysters (Kumamoto x Pacific)

Clams by the lb

Clams by the lb

$10.00

Whole in shell manila clams fresh from the Jolly oyster farm. Sold by the pound.

Uni Tray

$16.00

Santa Barbara Gold Uni 40 grams

Sides

Mignonettes, etc.

Mignonettes, etc.

$1.00

2 oz.

Accessories

Small Gift Box

Small Gift Box

$30.00

The perfect box to find under the tree or for any occasion. Spanish Marcona Almonds, organic Espelette ( a gorgeous spice for all your seafood dishes, we love it in the Jolly kitchen!), tinned sardines, and Parmesan crackers. Just add oysters!

Large Gift Box

Large Gift Box

$42.00

A Perfect Host gift or Holiday Present. Includes tinned wild caught anchovies, parmesan crackers, olive tapenade, Hepp's sea salt, and delicious cocktail and tartar sauce. Wrapped up with a bow!

Dexter 2 3/4" Shucker

Dexter 2 3/4" Shucker

$15.00Out of stock

A Good Shucking Knife to have on hand for smaller oysters. For larger oysters and more leverage we recommend the 4in knife.

Dexter 4" Shucker

Dexter 4" Shucker

$15.00

A great shucking knife for larger oysters and more leverage. For your smaller oysters, we recommend our 2 3/4 in knife

Tote

Tote

$13.00

Insulated tote to take your oysters on the go.

Culver T-Shirt (Black)

Culver T-Shirt (Black)

$25.00
Ventura T-Shirt (Blue)

Ventura T-Shirt (Blue)

$25.00Out of stock
Jolly Crew Neck Sweater

Jolly Crew Neck Sweater

$40.00
Jolly Wine Opener

Jolly Wine Opener

$12.00

Toadfish "Put Em Back" Shucker Teal Blue

$38.00

Toadfish Shucker Pro Edition - White

$38.00

Retail Items

Paladini All-Natural Cocktail Sauce - 8 oz

Paladini All-Natural Cocktail Sauce - 8 oz

$4.25

A recipe that goes back to the turn of the last century, originating in San Francisco, with the prominent taste of lemon juice and fresh horseradish. Paladini Seafood sauces has since become the most loved and highest quality seafood sauces available. Made in United States of America

Paladini Tartar Sauce - 8 oz

Paladini Tartar Sauce - 8 oz

$4.25

Full-flavored and accented with minced capers and chopped dill. Made in United States of America

Matiz Olive Tapenade

Matiz Olive Tapenade

$7.50

Unique organic Spanish tapenade using fruity Empeltre olives - spread on sandwiches or serve with cheeses. Made from the unique Empeltre olive, this traditional catalan organic olivada spread is one of our favorite indulgences. Pure and simple, this spread is made with just Empeltre olives, olive oil and salt. This spread will liven up any sandwich, cracker or fresh vegetable. Made in Spain

Paul and Pippa Parmesan Cracker

Paul and Pippa Parmesan Cracker

$5.75

Artisan crackers made in small batches in Barcelona, in six different flavors. Crafted with high quality extra virgin olive oil, fresh herbs and unique flours.

Fleur De Sel 2.3oz

Fleur De Sel 2.3oz

$9.50

The Creme De La Creme of sea salts, this organic compliant salt is filled with trace minerals and is naturally low in sodium. With a rich yet delicate flavor, the world’s greatest. Chefs use it as the immaculate choice for bringing out the natural flavor in all foods!

Smoked Habanero Oysters (Tin)

$12.00Out of stock

Patagonia Garlic Mackerel (Tin)

$8.00

Pickled Mussels Ramon Pena (Tin)

$9.00

Patagonia Mussels (Tin)

$8.00

Scout Trout (Tin)

$8.00Out of stock

Fishwife Salmon (Tin)

$12.00

Fishwife Sardine (Tin)

$10.00

JCOCO Chocolate

$3.00

Fishwife X Fly By Jing (Tin)

$14.00

Fishwife Tuna (Tin)

$10.00

Jose Gourmet Cod (Tin)

$10.00Out of stock

Jose Gourmet Calamari Ragout (Tin)

$12.00

Jose Gourmet Sardines

$9.00

Conservas Scallops

$9.00

Fishwife Trout (Tin)

$10.00

Jolly Sticker

$3.00

Beer

Beer

HUB Juicy Bear IPA

$6.00

Juicy, full-bodied, yet totally crushable. Nelson Sauvin, Hallertau Blanc, and Lemondrop hops bring aromas of guava, white grape and gooseberry. Bronze medal winner at New York International Beer Competition.

Mammoth Nut Brown Porter

$8.00

Reminiscent of coffee and dark chocolate, this dark ale exhibits a mild sweetness and finishing roast dryness. This big ol’ Brown Porter is a Mammoth legend. And what’s nice to know is that no nuts were harmed or used during the brewing of this beer.

Vervet Sake Highball

$12.00

Enjoy this Junmai Ginjo Sake with hand crafted Tonic Water of Cascade Hops, Yuzu, Kumquat and Holy Basil. Delicately sweet, crisp, fruity and herbal.

Juneshine Mango

$6.00

Juneshine Painkiller

$6.00

Calidad Cerveza

$5.00

Harland Sour

$8.00
Drink Your Flowers Hard Kombucha

Drink Your Flowers Hard Kombucha

$8.00

Hard Jun Kombucha made with Organic Jasmine green tea and local honey. Infused with Organic Rose, Lavender, and Hibiscus. Honey Source: La Reina - Gaviota CA Tasting Notes: Floral, delicate, citrus, white pepper. 6% abv.

Preston Cider

$16.00

Wine Take Out

Bernard Remy Carte Blanche Champagne (1/2 Bottle)

$30.00

375ml. A balanced champagne with crisp minerality coupled with nutty warm aromas and flavors.

Vouvray Togo

$30.00

Ripe stone fruit and crisp minerality with a nostalgic hint of apple and fresh rolls. The perfect companion to anything and equally delicious on its own.

Cremant Togo

$30.00

Crisp and try sparkling Rosé. Perfect for starters and celebrations.

Vidigal Vinho Verde

Vidigal Vinho Verde

$18.00

White Blend. zippy green apple, tropical fruits and flowers. Fun and crisp.

Sauv Blanc Togo

$22.00

Melon de Bourgogne. Its nose has a great intensity showing white flowers and orchard fruit. Flavors are crisp with lovely citrus notes. A traditional oyster pairing.

MDC Chenin Togo

$28.00

Tressallier is the source of one of France’s oldest, rarest and most vibrant white wines, and Domaine Nebout is the artisan family behind one of the most expressive, pure Tressallier wines. Tressallier combines the delicious tension of premier cru Chablis with the chalky notes characteristic of Loire Valley Sauvignon in a wine that is bone dry, vibrantly flavored and invigorating. (From our Importer)

Between Us Togo

$26.00

Bobal Togo

$30.00

Baga Togo

$25.00

Medium bodied & dark fruited. Pungent pepper note on the finish makes this an incredible food pairing.

N/A Beverage

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Still water

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Apple Cider

$4.00

Fall Retail Wines - To Go

Sparkling Chenin Blanc Domaine le Capitaine

$25.00

Described by one of our guests as "The best Sparkling Chenin they had ever had"

Sparkling Rosé Cremant de Bourgogne

$25.00

Château de Parnay Chenin Blanc (White)

$25.00

Biodynamic Chenin Blanc- sure to be a crowd pleaser at all your holiday events!

Bodegas Gratias Bobal Rosé

$25.00

The perfect cool weather Rosé, cherry and plum notes and a deep extracted color is the perfect match for fall favorites

Filipa Pato Baga (Red)

$25.00

Solis lumen Rose

$20.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9355 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90232

Directions

Gallery
The Jolly Oyster image
The Jolly Oyster image
The Jolly Oyster image

Map
