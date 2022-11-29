Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Joy Luck - East End

review star

No reviews yet

9850 Von Allmen Court

Suite 101

Louisville, KY 40241

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

General Tso's
Kung Pao
Ginger Dressing Salad

Soda & Tea

Water

Soda

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Starters

Pork and Vegetable Spring Rolls

Pork and Vegetable Spring Rolls

$8.00

4 per order, served with sweet Thai chili

Taiwanese Sausage Links

Taiwanese Sausage Links

$8.00

2 links per order

Green Bean Tempura

Green Bean Tempura

$9.00

Served with ginger dressing

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

4 per order, served with duck sauce

Crispy Fried Duck Wings

Crispy Fried Duck Wings

$8.00

3 per order, choice of sauce or plain

Duck & Corn Rangoon

Duck & Corn Rangoon

$10.00

4 per order, served with sweet Thai chili

Fried Silk Tofu

Fried Silk Tofu

$7.00

Lightly fried tofu, served over bed of lettuce and topped with sweet Thai chili

Fried Pork Dumplings

Fried Pork Dumplings

$8.00

6 per order, served with dumpling sauce

Steamed Pork Dumplings

Steamed Pork Dumplings

$8.00

6 per order, served with dumpling sauce

Ginger Dressing Salad

Ginger Dressing Salad

$6.00
Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce Wraps

3 per order, choice of vegetables, tofu, or chicken

Pork Buns

Pork Buns

$10.00

3 per order, please allow 15 minutes to prepare

Pork Soup Dumplings

Pork Soup Dumplings

$10.00

4 per order, please allow 15 minutes to prepare

Taiwanese Sausage Roll

Taiwanese Sausage Roll

$8.00

Traditional sweet sausage wrapped in nori and chicken breast, lightly fried in a panko crust and drizzled in sweet Thai chili

Spicy Won Ton

Spicy Won Ton

$8.00
Vegetable Spring Roll

Vegetable Spring Roll

$3.00

Individual

Soups

Egg Drop

Egg Drop

$3.00+
Hot & Sour

Hot & Sour

$3.00+
Won Ton

Won Ton

$3.00+

Specialties

Szechuan

Szechuan

Lightly fried with cilantro and spicy Szechuan oil

Bourbon Chicken

Bourbon Chicken

$16.00

Sweet tangy bourbon glazed on sliced chicken thigh, served with salad

Beijing Roast Duck

Beijing Roast Duck

$31.00

Slow roasted duck, fried to order with steamed rice buns and Hoisin sauce, topped with crispy duck skin and green onions

Cantonese Roast Duck

Cantonese Roast Duck

$26.00

Chopped slow roasted duck

Braised Pork Belly Stew over Rice

Braised Pork Belly Stew over Rice

$16.00

Very traditional stew served over rice

Bok Choy

Bok Choy

$14.00

Steamed bok choy served with brown sauce, protein optional

Chinese String Beans

$14.00

Stir fried green beans with garlic and brown sauce

Cumin

Cumin

Stir fried with onions, peppers, garlic and cumin

Farmer's

Farmer's

Spicy dry rub with stir fried with three types of chilies

Honey Walnut Shrimp

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$22.00

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in honey glaze with candied walnuts

Ma Po Tofu

Ma Po Tofu

$15.00

Sauteed silky tofu with peas and carrots in a fiery bean paste sauce

Sizzling Chicken

$17.50

Grilled with rice wine and soy glaze with Asian vegetables. Served on a hot iron plate

Sizzling Beef

$19.50

Grilled with rice wine and soy glaze with Asian vegetables. Served on a hot iron plate

Sweet & Spicy Ginger Fish

Sweet & Spicy Ginger Fish

$22.00

Deep fried white fish sauteed in a sweet ginger sauce, with onions and diced bell peppers

Entrees

Thai Curry

Thai Curry

Yellow curry with coconut cream, red & green peppers, onion, carrots, potatoes

5 Flavor

Spicy, ginger, garlic, onion, five spice, lemon zest, mixed vegetables

Cashew

Cashew

Savory brown sauce, zucchini, carrots, mushrooms, cashews

Garlic

Garlic

Gluten free white garlic sauce, napa cabbage, snow peas, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini

General Tso's

General Tso's

Sweet and spicy sauce, red & green peppers, broccoli, chili peppers

Kung Pao

Spicy stir-fry, red & green peppers, carrots, zucchini, peanuts, chili peppers

Sweet & Sour

Battered and fried, sweet & sour sauce on the side

Meat & Broccoli

Light brown sauce, broccoli, carrots

Mongolian

Mongolian

Oyster sauce, onion

Mu Shu

Brown sauce, garlic, egg, mushroom, cabbage, bamboo, sliced carrots, onion, green onion

Sesame

Sesame

Tangy sweet sauce, broccoli, sesame seeds

Orange

Orange

Sweet orange sauce, red & green peppers, broccoli, orange peels

Rice & Noodles

Braised Pork Rice Noodles

$14.00
Cantonese Beef Rice Noodles

Cantonese Beef Rice Noodles

$14.00
Duck Noodle Soup

Duck Noodle Soup

$18.00

Fried Rice

Lo Mein

Lo Mein

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

Singapore Rice Noodles

Singapore Rice Noodles

Kids Menu

Kids Sweet & Sour Chicken

$9.00

Kids Chicken Lo Mein

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$9.00

Kids Sesame Chicken

$9.00

Desserts

Fried Cheesecake

Fried Cheesecake

$6.50

Fried Ice Cream

$5.50

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.50

Sides

Side of Ginger Dressing

$0.75

Side of Chili Oil

$0.75

Side of Hot Mustard

Side of Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50

Side of Taiwanese Sausage

$5.00

Side of Bok Choy

$5.00

Side of Steamed Rice

$2.50

Side of Fried Rice

$2.50

Side of Brown Rice

$2.50

Side of Lo Mein

$2.50

Side of Vegetables

$5.00

Side of Steamed "Taco" Bun

$4.00

Side of Soup Crunchies

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

At The Joy Luck, we are all about wholesome, belly-warming comfort food in a friendly and cozy atmosphere. Our philosophy is simple and honest, and we don’t rely on pretenses. Good food, good drinks and good company. We would love for you to join us! Make it your lucky night at The Joy Luck.

Website

Location

9850 Von Allmen Court, Suite 101, Louisville, KY 40241

Directions

