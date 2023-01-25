Main picView gallery

The Juice and Smoothie Joint

No reviews yet

270 Lafayette Rd #13

Seabrook, NH 03874

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Acai Bowl
Fruit Smoothie
Cold Brew Smoothie

Smoothies

Cam’s Smoothie

$10.00

Peanut butter, vanilla protein, nut milk, cacao, Maple syrup, banana

Hydration Smoothie

$10.00

Coconut water, Spinach, Collagen (Not Vegan) strawberries, honey.

Green Smoothie

$10.00

Kale, spinach, apple, lemon, coconut water, celery, honey, flax seeds

Cold Brew Smoothie

$10.00

Cold brew, oats, oat milk, banana, peanut butter

Fruit Smoothie

$10.00

Avocado, strawberries, black berries, raspberries, mango, pineapple, protein.

The Kristine O

$10.00

Banana, cacao, spinach, mint oil, flax seeds, dates, almond milk

Liver Cleanse Smoothie

$10.00

Coconut water, hemp seeds, cayenne pepper, flax seed, pineapple, banana, ginger, garlic, orange, lemon.

Acai Smoothie

$10.00

Acai, nut milk, banana, mixed berries, PB, chia seeds. Topped with Granola

Blueberry Muffin

$10.00

Nut milk, blueberries, oats, cinnamon, banana, avocado, almond butter.

Island Dream Smoothie

$10.00

Coconut milk, yogurt, coconut, banana, pineapple, topped with coconut flakes.

Chocolate Bomb Special

$10.00

Choice of Nut milk. Chocolate Protein, Peanut butter, Banana, Ice

Bowls

Traditional Acai Bowl

$12.00

Blended: Acai, raspberries, nut milk, Banana Topped: berries, banana, gluten free granola, cocoa chips, honey, peanut butter

The PB& J Bowl

$12.00

Blended: Acai, rasperries, nut milk, banana Topped: Peanuts, peanut butter, banana, honey, cacao chips

Brookes Acai Bowl

$12.00

Blended: Acai, kale, raspberries, banana, nut milk Topped: Gluten free granola, berries

Meal Replacement Bowl

$12.00

Blended: Ice, banana, vanilla protein, peanut butter, cacao, gluten free oats, agave Toppings: Banana, peanut butter, cacao, agave

Tropical Bowl

$12.00

Blended: Ice, cherries, pineapple, coconut water, honey Topped: Gluten free granola, banana, honey

Green Machine Bowl

$12.00

Blended; Ice, banana, pineapple, spinach, kale, mango, nut milk, agave, mint Topped:Pineapple, mango, flax seed, almond

Blue Sky Bowl

$12.00

Nut milk, Blue spirulina, banana, peaches, pineapple. Topped with Granola, berries, coconut, hemp seeds

Green Mango Tango

$12.00

Nut milk, lemon juice, kale, spinach, mango, hemp seed. Topped: Fresh fruit, Granola.

Dragon Bowl

$12.00

Nut milk, Dragon fruit, Raspberries, banana, mango. Topped: Granola, coconut flakes, granola, banana

Chocolate PB Bowl

$12.00

Nut milk, Banana, PB, cacao, dates, vanilla. Topped: Granola, banana, Salted peanuts, cacao.

Kids Acai Bowl

$5.00

1 Scoop of PRE MADE Acai Topped with Gluten Free Granola and Peanut Butter

Bottled

NOBL Beverages

Water 16oz Alum Bottle

$3.00

Sparkling water 16oz Aluminum Bottle

$3.00

Carrot Ginger Juice- Cold Pressed

$6.00

Orange Juice- Cold Pressed

$6.00

Apple Juice- Cold Pressed

$6.00

Aqua Vita- Kombucha- Blue Berry Social

$5.00

Aqua Vita- Kombucha- Peach Out

$5.00

Vybes- CBD- Blue Berry Mint

$8.00

Vybes- CBD- Honeycrisp Apple Basil

$8.00

Vybes- CBD- Blood Orange Lime

$8.00

Vybes- CBD- Peach Ginger

$8.00

Can Products

Sweetgrass Water

$4.00

Midnight Mocha

$5.00

NOBL Latte

Almond Milk

$5.00

NOBL

Maple Pumpkin

$5.00

NOBL Latte

Oat Milk

$5.00

NOBL Latte

Hibiscus Lavender

$5.00

NOBL Latte

Lemon Ginger Tea

$5.00

NOBL Latte

Peach Turmeric Black Tea

$5.00

NOBL Latte

Culture POP- PINK GRAPEFRUIT

$5.00

NOBL

Aqua Probiotic Seltzer- Grapfruit

$4.00

Nobl

Aqua Probiotic Seltzer- Cucumber Mint

$4.00

NOBL

Coffee & Latte

Hot Cold Press

$4.00

12oz

Cold Press Ice Coffee

$4.00

24oz with ice

Oak Milk Latte

$6.00

24oz with ice

Seasonal Latte

$6.00

CURRENT: MAPLE PUMPKIN 24oz with ice

Kids Menu

Kids Acai Bowl

$5.00

2 Scoops of Acai Topped with Granola

Strawberry & Banana Smoothie

$5.00

Almond Milk, Strawberries, Bananas.

Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Sourdough Base Avocado Lemon Salt Olive Oil Topped With: Onion Tomato Salt

Quick Grabs Snacks

Protein Balls

$3.50

Gluten Free oats, peanut butter, honey, vanilla vegan protein powder, and cacao nibs Includes 2 protein balls

Specials

Orange Sunrise Smoothie

$10.00

Choice of Nut milk, Orange Juice, Banana, Raspberries, Honey.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Organic juice, amazing smoothies, and filling bowls!

Location

270 Lafayette Rd #13, Seabrook, NH 03874

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

