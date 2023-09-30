The Juice Box Public House 216 South Tower Avenue
216 South Tower Avenue
Centralia, WA 98531
Food Menu
Full Menu
Olive oil cake with grapefruit sorbet and basil syrup
A-Not Your Mother's Pretzel
$9.50
B-Lord Of The Fries
$7.00
C-Trogdor The Burninator
$8.50
D-Tommy Chongs
$14.00
E-The Truffle Shuffle
$12.00
F-Dracula's Kryptonite
$12.00
G- Corey & Topanga's Date Night
$7.00
H-Ring On It
$8.00
1-Bilbo's Farewell
$9.50
2- Mcgregor's Garden
$9.50
3-Boo Radley's Brunch
$9.50
4-What's Up Doc
$5.50+
5-Speedy Gonzales
$5.50+
6-The Haight-Ashbury
$13.00
7- Burning Man
$16.00
8- Dynamite
$16.50
9-Nirvana
$12.50
10-The Abbey Road
$17.00
11-Curiouser & Curiouser
$15.00
12-Lil Peep
$21.00
13-Coo Coo's Nest
$15.00
14-The Beatnik
$14.50
15-Piggie Must Die
$15.00
16-Bon Marche
$12.00
17-German Brat
$12.00
18-Buffalo Bill
$12.00
19-Elvis Lives
$14.00
20-Do The Puyallup
$12.00
21-Das Franks
$14.00
22-Grunge Dog
$13.00
23-The Speedo Man
$10.00
24- Not A Monday
$6.50
25-PNW Cookie & Cream
$7.50
26-Float It
$3.00
16. Ponyo's Magic
$13.50
22. The B.B. King
$19.00
32. The Warrior
$13.50
5. Sonics Snack
$12.00
Olive oil cake
$9.00
Kids Menu
Sides
Happy Hours
Drink Menu
Beer
10 Brl Pub Beer
$3.50
3 dollar Thirsty Thursdays
$3.00
3 Fonteinen Kriek Bottle
$60.00
3 Fonteinen Oude Lambic
$30.00
450 North XXL's
$9.50
Amber's Hot Friend
$6.00
Ancestry Cake Stout 16oz
$7.00
Anchorage Bite The Hand DIPA
$8.00
Anderson V Oatmeal Stout
$5.00
Baumans FH CDR 16 oz
$8.00
Belching B. PB. Stout
$4.50
Bierlyt GF Beer
$6.00
BLK 15 Dark Matter
$7.50
Block 15 Cosmic Matter Coffee Stout
$8.50
Bomblastic Sour
$8.00
Boochcraft
$8.50
Busty Lush All
$4.00
Chainline Lager
$6.00
Claim 52 All
$8.00
Clarity Hard Seltzer
$6.00
D's Wicked Cider
$6.50
Disruption Red
$19.00
Double MTN KLR Red Bottle
$9.50
Eel River Blonde
$6.00
Epic Tart n Juicy IPA
$6.50
Evasion Air Mistress Hazy
$6.00
Evasion Blonde
$6.00
Evasion Hophoria
$6.00
Everybody's Brewing Aggressively Relaxed
$6.00
Ex Novo Elliot
$9.00
FG 3-Way IPA
$12.00
FG Fancy Raygun
$8.00
FG Festbier
$7.00
FG Wave's of Silence
$8.00
Foreland Shape Creation IPA
$7.00
Fortside Orange Whip
$6.50
GN Can's (Great Notion)
$7.75
Groundbreaker IPA No. 5
$6.50
High Steel Amber
$6.00
High Steel Laluna
$4.50
HM India Pale Lager (Headless Mumby)
$4.50
HM Local 66 Can
$6.00
How River IPA
$6.00
Hustle Hard Pressed Juice
$6.00
Loowit C3PA IPA
$8.50
Loowit Iron Rabbit IPA
$6.50
Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat
$6.00
Matchless Auto Correct
$7.50
Matchless Juice Bomb Unit
$7.50
Matchless The Jacket Porter
$6.50
Mt. Olympus Aberdeen Gold
$6.50
Mt. Olympus Come As You Are
$7.50
Narragansett Lager
$6.00
Oakshire Amber Ale
$6.50
Oakshire Underground Luau
$7.50
Old Schoolhouse Imperial IPA
$7.50
Pfriem Sparkling IPA
$6.00
Pilot House Cocktails
$6.50
Pilot House Cocktails
$6.50
Pulp Culture Hard Pressed Juice
$6.50
Ranch Water Seltzer
$6.00
SiG ESB
$6.50
SiG ESB
$6.50
Steeplejack Extra Pale Ale
$7.00
Swift Cider All
$7.50
Vice Coast Malone Malt Liquor
$7.50
Vice Moving to the Country
$8.00
Vice Moving to the Country
$8.00
Wander Coffee IPA
$7.50
Wander Mango Antlers
$7.50
White Bluff Mighty Knight
$7.00
Whitewood Red Cap Cider
$7.00
NA Beverages
Soda Gun
$4.00
Kombucha
$8.00
CBD Soda
$6.00
Nitro Cold Brew
$6.00
Albis CBD Soda
$4.50
Aprch CBD H2)
$4.00
BR Coffee
$4.50
Blue Monkey All
$3.50
Caldera Cans
$3.50
CockNBull Ginger Beer
$4.50
Copa CBD
$6.50
Ghost Energy
$5.50
HM Kombucha
$5.00
Jones Soda
$5.00
Juice Box
$2.00
Liquid Death Water
$4.00
Mela Watermelon
$5.00
NYC Sodas
$3.50
Odd Water
$4.50
Ottos CBD CDR
$5.50
Steelhead Rootbeer
$4.50
Liquor
Well Titos
$9.00
Stoli
$9.00
Olympia Orange Vodka
$9.00
Well Sandstone Gin
$8.00
Sandstone Black Gin
$10.00
Beef Eater
$10.00
Hendricks
$12.00
Tanqueray
$12.00
Well Bacardi
$8.00
Kraken
$10.00
Meyers
$11.00
Well El Jimador Silver
$8.00
Well El Jimador Reposado
$8.00
Cazadorez
$12.00
Monte Alban
$10.00
Well Old Crowe
$8.00
Sandstone Whiskey
$10.00
Jameson
$10.00
Bullet
$13.00
Sandstone White Whiskey
$9.00
Fireball
$9.00
Jagermeister
$10.00
Skrewball PB Whiskey
$9.00
Elijah Craig
$9.00
Famous Grouse
$9.00
Loch Lomond
$10.00
Cocktails
Negroni Sour
$15.00
Coco Washed Daiquiri
$13.00
Hibiscus Old Fashioned
$12.00
Blueberry Lemonade
$12.00
Champagne Cocktail
$13.00
Cosmopolitan
$10.00
Daiquiri
$10.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$11.00
Basil Huckleberry Gimlet
$12.00
Greyhound
$9.00
Hot Toddy
$9.00
Hurricane
$11.00
Lemon Drop
$11.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$11.00
Madras
$11.00
Mai Tai
$11.00
Manhattan
$11.00
Margarita
$13.00
Martini
$11.00
Mimosa
$11.00
Mint Julep
$12.00
Mojito
$14.00
Moscow Mule
$12.00
Mudslide
$13.00
Aperol Spritz
$11.00
Rob Roy
$9.00
Back Bar Taps
1 Pippin CIder
$7.50+
2 Pacifico
3 Pub Beer
$7.00+
4 Riffage IPA
$7.50+
5 Don Of Time
$7.50+
1 Crooked Pilsner
$7.50+
2 Irish Red (Nitro)
$8.00+
3 Ichiban
$8.00+
4 Oktoberfest
$7.00+
5 Sunset Empire
$7.00+
6 El Ricardo
$7.50+
7 Total ReKolsch
$7.50+
8 River Roots
$7.50+
9 Astoria Euphoria
$7.50+
10 Fields of Green
$7.50+
11 Keif Justice IPA
$7.50+
12 Chair Raiser
$7.50+
13 Hawaiian Chieftan
$8.50+
14 Big Juicy
$7.50+
15 Grapefruit IPA
$7.50+
16 Summer Night Bock
$7.50+
17 Broad River Red Ale
$7.50+
18 New Language
$10.00+
19 Pumpkin Pie Porter
$7.50+
20 Semper Paratus Porter
$7.50+
21 Cranberry HONEYBOI
$8.00+
22 Puddletown Punch
$8.00+
23 Pink Lemonade
$7.50+
24 Sun Made Fruit Fusion
$7.50+
25 Blueberry Muffin
$8.00+
26 Thicc: Horchata
$9.00+
27 Lemonade Seltzer
$7.00+
28 Imperial Key Lime Pie
$8.00+
29 Strawberry Rhubarb
$8.00+
30 Watermelon
$8.00+
10 Brl Pub Beer
$3.50
3 dollar Thirsty Thursdays
$3.00
3 Fonteinen Kriek Bottle
$60.00
3 Fonteinen Oude Lambic
$30.00