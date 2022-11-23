Main picView gallery

The Juice Company - Des Moines 845 42nd St

review star

No reviews yet

845 42nd St

Des Moines, IA 50312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Juices

Juice

$5.00+

Juice Fast

$25.50+

Smoothies

Strawberry

$5.50+

Mango

$5.50+

Double berry

$5.50+

Triple Berry

$6.50+

Pina Colada

$6.50+

Green Nirvana

$6.50+

Tropical Green

$6.50+

Chai

$5.50+

Mocha Latte

$5.50+

Peanut Butter

$5.50+

Chocolate

$5.50+

Banana

$5.50+

Blueberry

$6.50+

Aloha

$5.50+

Aloha W Froyo 24 Oz Only

$5.50+

Orange Dreamcicle

$5.50+

Vanilla

$5.50+

Pumpkin

$6.50+

Raspberry

$6.50+

Mean Green Smoothie

$6.50+

Green Hornet Smoothie

$6.50+

Berry Green Smoothie

$6.50+

Snacks

Chips

$1.50

Candy Bars

$1.50

Protein Bars

$2.00

Cookies

$1.00

Nuts

$1.00

Water

$0.25+

Fig Bar

$1.00

Fruit Snacks

$1.00

Banana

$0.75

Sour Patch / Sweedish Fish

$1.50

Skittles

$1.50

Twizzlers

$1.00

Ritz Cheese Cracker

$1.00

Specials

Facebook Strawberry Smoothies

$5.00

Gallon Juice

$15.00

Lemonade

Regular Lemonade

$3.50+

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50+

Mango Lemonade

$3.50+

Orange Lemonade

$3.50+

Pineapple Lemonade

$3.50+

Fro Yo

Fro Yo Cone

$3.25

Fro Yo Cup

$4.00

BOGO fro/yo cone--special offer

$3.00

Wheat Grass

Wheat Grass Shot

$2.50

Gift Cards

Gift Card

$5.00

Extra Cup

Extra Cup

$0.25
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 6:59 pm
Monday7:30 am - 6:59 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:59 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:59 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:59 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:59 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 6:59 pm
Restaurant info

Best smoothies in the world

Location

845 42nd St, Des Moines, IA 50312

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Station
orange starNo Reviews
3124 Ingersoll Avenue Des Moines, IA 50312
View restaurantnext
University Library Cafe
orange star4.6 • 884
3506 University Ave Des Moines, IA 50311
View restaurantnext
Thai Flavors Ingersoll
orange starNo Reviews
2301 ingersoll unit 500 des moines, IA 50312
View restaurantnext
Zora Bar & Rooftop - 2120 Ingersoll Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2120 Ingersoll Ave Des Moines, IA 50312
View restaurantnext
Rico's at Drake
orange starNo Reviews
2314 University Avenue Des Moines, IA 50311
View restaurantnext
Dough Co. Catering - 2330 University Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2330 University Ave Des Moines, IA 50311
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Des Moines

Fong's Pizza - Fong's Downtown
orange star4.5 • 3,821
223 4th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Chi
orange star4.7 • 2,516
5418 Douglas Ave Des Moines, IA 50310
View restaurantnext
Scornovacca's Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 1,794
1930 SE 14th St Des Moines, IA 50320
View restaurantnext
Hessen Haus
orange star4.4 • 1,365
101 4th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,227
400 SE 6th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
University Library Cafe
orange star4.6 • 884
3506 University Ave Des Moines, IA 50311
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Des Moines
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston