The Juice Shop 888 S. 200 E.

Juices

The Ritual

$10.00

Juice-16 oz

The Apple Chai

$10.00

Juice- 16 oz

The Liquid Sunshine

$10.00

Juice-16 oz

The Black Magic

$10.00

Juice-16 oz

The Heartbeet

$10.00

Juice-16 oz

The OJ

$7.00

Smoothies

The Victor

$12.00

Smoothie- 16 oz

The Green Protein

$10.00

Smoothie- 16 oz

The Banana Nut Crunch

$10.00

Smoothie- 16 oz

The Goji Bear

$10.00

Smoothie- 16 oz

The Blueberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Smoothie- 16 oz

The Pink Lady

$10.00

Smoothie- 16 oz

The Chaga Latte

$10.00

Smoothie- 16 oz

The Ginger Passion

$10.00

The Ancient Acai

$10.00

The Morning Sunrise

$10.00

Hot Bev

The Cold Killer

$7.00

The Cacao's Mane

$7.00

The Hot Apple Chaider

$7.00

The Lavender Latte

$7.00

Mylks

Mermaid Mylk

$10.00

Nut Milk - 16 oz.

Bowls & Broth

The Banh Mi

$13.00

Superfood Bowl

The Greek

$13.00

The Quinoa Taco

$13.00

The Vegan Poke

$13.00

The Fall

$16.00

Organic Chicken Broth

$12.00

The Special (Renee)

$14.00

Toasts

The Avo

$9.50

Pickled Fresno Peppers, Hemp Seeds, Golden Turmeric Sea Salt

The Hummus

$9.50

Heirloom Tomatoes, Capers, Za'atar

The BF Sammy

$9.00

Fresno Infused Honey, Crispy Herbs, Sea Salt

The Nut Butter

$7.00

Local Utah Honey, Cacao Nibs, Seasonal Fruit

The Herbed Ricotta

$9.00

The Salmon Toast

$12.00

Bites

Chocolate Cookie

$5.00

Pumpkin Spice Cookie

$5.00

TJS Superfood Bites- Peanut Butter Chocolate

$9.00

Superfood Bites

TJS Superfood Bites - Pumpkin

$9.00

The Beet Hummus

$8.00

Wellness Retail

Blue Lavender Blend

$20.25

Oat Milk Chai Blend

$20.00

Turmeric Blend

$16.20Out of stock

Cramp Aid

$20.00

Steady Mood

$20.00

Advanced Immune Power

$29.99

Advanced Lung Guard

$29.99

Advanced Sinus Support

$29.99

General Bar: Terrazzo

$13.00

Home: Essential Oil Candle "03"

$21.00

Home: Essential Oil Candle "04"

$21.00

Natural Botanical Perfume: Halcyon

$21.00

Natural Botanical Perfume: Sanguine

$21.00

Chlorophyll Mask

$19.99Out of stock

Rosewater Toner

$17.99

Sake Body Lotion

$21.99

Sea Moss Exfoliator

$19.99

Calm Body Balm

$10.00

Deep Blue Sea Bath Soak

$25.00

Mermud Soap

$14.00

Shots

The Cure

$4.00

Shots- 2 oz

Catering

Catering

$500.00

Catering

$1,000.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

888 S. 200 E., Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

