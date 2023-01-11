The Junction at Alder Creek
11573 State Route 12
Boonville, NY 13309
Appetizers
The Junction Greens
Escarole greens, prosciutto, cherry peppers, parmesan (Served mild, medium, or hot)
Cheese Curds
Adirondack Cheese curds breaded with panko and fried to a golden brown (Served with marinara or ranch)
Fried Mushroom
Deep fried beer batter mushrooms
Bacon Lollipops
Three bourbon marinated and roasted Owasco Meat pork belly, sliced and finished on the grill
Double D's Wings
Ten wings, celery and blue cheese dressing
Onion Rings
Deep fried beer batter onion rings (Served with campfire sauce)
Salad & Soup
Romaine Caesar Salad
Romaine, Croutons and parmesan cheese with caesar dressing
The Junction Salad
Mixed greens, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, chopped eggs, tomatoes, cranberries, and candied pecans
French Onion Soup
Caramelized onions, house made beef stock, topped with croutons and provolone cheese
Burgers & Sandwiches
Reuben
Hot corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, grilled marbled rye
Classic Junction Burger
USDA Prime 1/2lb burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese
Cowboy Burger
USDA Prime 1/2lb burger, two onion rings, bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Breaded and pan fried chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo
Entrees
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken, sauce made from butter and parmesan, fettuccine pasta
Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp, sauce made from butter and parmesan, fettuccine pasta
Chicken Parmesan
Panko encrusted chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella, broiled finish served over spaghetti
Broiled Haddock
Broiled, lemon pepper, or parmesan crusted haddock served with seasonal vegetable, and choice of side
Blackened Haddock
Blackened haddock served with seasonal vegetables and choice of side
Seared Atlantic Salmon
Pan seared salmon served with seasonal vegetable and choice of side
Spinach Lasagna Rollup
Vegetarian twist on traditional lasagna, ricotta, spinach, mushrooms, toppped with marinara and mozzarella. Served with garlic bread
Fried Haddock
Panko encrusted haddock, cole slaw, fries (Fridays only)
Steaks & Chops
Sides
Kids Menu
Specials*
Stuffed Mushrooms
Hot Cheese Bites
Chili
Clam Chowder
1/2 Price Wings
served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus
Seafood Pasta
Ahi Tuna Steak
seared tuna steak, lemon pepper aoli, green beans and garlic parm wedges
Riggies
Scallops
pan seared scallops in sherry cream sauce
Prime Rib
King or queen cut with mashed potatoes and gravy, horsey sauce and au jus
French Dip
with spaghetti and garlic bread
Beef Tips
Pork Chop Special
LIQUOR
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Titos
Three Olives Grape
Reyka
Grey Goose
Western Son Blueberry
Western Son Strawberry
Western Son Orange
Western Son Pear
Western Son Raspberry
Well Raspberry Vodka
Well Cherry Vodka
Well Orange Vodka
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolut Citron
DBL Titos
DBL Three Olives Grape
DBL Reyka
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Western Son Blueberry
DBL Western Son Strawberry
DBL Western Son Orange
DBL Western Son Pear
DBL Western Son Raspberry
DBL Well Raspberry Vodka
DBL Well Cherry Vodka
DBL Well Orange Vodka
Well Gin
Aviation
Hendricks
Tanqueray
DBL Well Gin
DBL Aviation
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
Well Rum
Malibu
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
DBL Well Rum
DBL Malibu
DBL Bacardi
DBL Captain Morgan
Well Tequila
Herradura
Cuervo Gold
Patron Silver
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Herradura
DBL Cuervo Gold
DBL Patron Silver
Well Whiskey
Angels Envy
Seagrams 7
Bulliet Rye
Jack Fire
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Makers Mark
Woodford Reserve
Southern Comfort
Black Velvet
Town Branch
Jameson
Jamo Orange
Glenlivit
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Jack Fire
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Black Velvet
DBL Town Branch
DBL Jameson
DBL Jamo Orange
DBL Glenlivit
Well Scotch
Dewars
J & B
Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Dewars
DBL J & B
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
Amaretto
Wisniowka
Dek Apple Pucker
Creme de Menthe
Dek Buttershotss
Dek Peach
Creme de cacao
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Licor 43
Molly's Irish Cream
COCKTAILS
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Penn Mtn Mule
Junction Old Fashion
The Parkway
Old Stage Road
Up the Creek
Fort Rickey
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Hurricane
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
BEER
Blue
Blue Light
Bud
Bud Light
Busch Light
Busch Apple
Genesee
Genesee Light
Miller Lite
Nutrl
Old Mill
Coors Light
Mich Ulta
N/A Blue
White Claw
Truly Seltzer
Utica Club Draft
Yuengling
Utica Club
Twisted Tea
Adk Lager
Corona
Guinness
Blue Moon
Fiddlehead
Sam Adams
Cider
Saranac IPA
WINE
Costal Merlot
Costal Cab Sav
Coastal Piniot Nior
Costal Pinot Grigio
Costal White Zin
Costal Chardoney
Riesling
Moscoto
Murrieta's Well
Buttonwood
Scattered Peaks
Wente
Truth Be Told
Sunday Funday
Angeline Vineyard
Borquel
Bread and Butter
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
11573 State Route 12, Boonville, NY 13309