The Junction at Alder Creek

No reviews yet

11573 State Route 12

Boonville, NY 13309

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

The Junction Greens

$13.50

Escarole greens, prosciutto, cherry peppers, parmesan (Served mild, medium, or hot)

Cheese Curds

$9.25

Adirondack Cheese curds breaded with panko and fried to a golden brown (Served with marinara or ranch)

Fried Mushroom

$8.25

Deep fried beer batter mushrooms

Bacon Lollipops

$11.50

Three bourbon marinated and roasted Owasco Meat pork belly, sliced and finished on the grill

Double D's Wings

$13.00

Ten wings, celery and blue cheese dressing

Onion Rings

$8.25

Deep fried beer batter onion rings (Served with campfire sauce)

Salad & Soup

Romaine Caesar Salad

$11.50

Romaine, Croutons and parmesan cheese with caesar dressing

The Junction Salad

$15.50

Mixed greens, roasted red peppers, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, chopped eggs, tomatoes, cranberries, and candied pecans

French Onion Soup

$6.25

Caramelized onions, house made beef stock, topped with croutons and provolone cheese

Burgers & Sandwiches

Reuben

$14.50

Hot corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, grilled marbled rye

Classic Junction Burger

$15.50

USDA Prime 1/2lb burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese

Cowboy Burger

$17.50

USDA Prime 1/2lb burger, two onion rings, bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$14.50

Breaded and pan fried chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo

Entrees

Chicken Alfredo

$16.50

Grilled chicken, sauce made from butter and parmesan, fettuccine pasta

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.50

Shrimp, sauce made from butter and parmesan, fettuccine pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$19.50

Panko encrusted chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella, broiled finish served over spaghetti

Broiled Haddock

$18.50

Broiled, lemon pepper, or parmesan crusted haddock served with seasonal vegetable, and choice of side

Blackened Haddock

$19.50

Blackened haddock served with seasonal vegetables and choice of side

Seared Atlantic Salmon

$18.50

Pan seared salmon served with seasonal vegetable and choice of side

Spinach Lasagna Rollup

$16.50

Vegetarian twist on traditional lasagna, ricotta, spinach, mushrooms, toppped with marinara and mozzarella. Served with garlic bread

Fried Haddock

$16.50

Panko encrusted haddock, cole slaw, fries (Fridays only)

Steaks & Chops

USDA Prime NY Strip

$36.25

24 oz

USDA Prime Ribeye

$40.25

26 oz

Bone in Pork Chop

$23.50

16 oz

Sides

Hand Cut French Fries

$3.00

Homemade Chips

$3.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$3.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Wild Rice

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$5.25

Kids Tenders

$5.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Kids Spaghetti

$4.25

Kids Hot Dog

$4.25

Dessert

PB Brownie

$9.25

Choc Chip lava cookie

$9.25

Specials*

Stuffed Mushrooms

$7.95

Hot Cheese Bites

$7.95

Chili

$3.95+

Clam Chowder

$5.95+

1/2 Price Wings

$7.95

served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus

Seafood Pasta

$19.95

Ahi Tuna Steak

$27.95

seared tuna steak, lemon pepper aoli, green beans and garlic parm wedges

Riggies

$15.95

Scallops

$15.95

pan seared scallops in sherry cream sauce

Prime Rib

$32.95+

King or queen cut with mashed potatoes and gravy, horsey sauce and au jus

French Dip

$15.95Out of stock

with spaghetti and garlic bread

Beef Tips

$21.95

Pork Chop Special

$24.95

n/a bevs

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mt Dew

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$3.00

Absolut

$4.00

Absolut Citron

$4.00

Titos

$4.00

Three Olives Grape

$4.00

Reyka

$6.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Western Son Blueberry

$5.00

Western Son Strawberry

$5.00

Western Son Orange

$5.00

Western Son Pear

$5.00

Western Son Raspberry

$5.00

Well Raspberry Vodka

$3.00

Well Cherry Vodka

$3.00

Well Orange Vodka

$3.00

DBL Well Vodka

$5.00

DBL Absolut

$6.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$6.00

DBL Titos

$6.00

DBL Three Olives Grape

$6.00

DBL Reyka

$8.00

DBL Grey Goose

$8.00

DBL Western Son Blueberry

$7.00

DBL Western Son Strawberry

$7.00

DBL Western Son Orange

$7.00

DBL Western Son Pear

$7.00

DBL Western Son Raspberry

$7.00

DBL Well Raspberry Vodka

$5.00

DBL Well Cherry Vodka

$5.00

DBL Well Orange Vodka

$5.00

Well Gin

$3.00

Aviation

$4.00

Hendricks

$4.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

DBL Well Gin

$5.00

DBL Aviation

$6.00

DBL Hendricks

$6.00

DBL Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Rum

$3.00

Malibu

$3.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

DBL Well Rum

$5.00

DBL Malibu

$5.00

DBL Bacardi

$7.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$6.00

Well Tequila

$3.00

Herradura

$4.00

Cuervo Gold

$4.00

Patron Silver

$6.00

DBL Well Tequila

$5.00

DBL Herradura

$6.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$6.00

DBL Patron Silver

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$3.00

Angels Envy

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Bulliet Rye

$6.00

Jack Fire

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Black Velvet

$3.00

Town Branch

$4.00

Jameson

$4.00

Jamo Orange

$4.00

Glenlivit

$4.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$5.00

DBL Angels Envy

DBL Seagrams 7

$6.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$8.00

DBL Jack Fire

$7.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$7.00

DBL Jim Beam

$6.00

DBL Crown Royal

$8.00

DBL Crown Apple

$8.00

DBL Makers Mark

$8.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$8.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$6.00

DBL Black Velvet

$5.00

DBL Town Branch

$6.00

DBL Jameson

$6.00

DBL Jamo Orange

$6.00

DBL Glenlivit

$6.00

Well Scotch

$3.00

Dewars

$4.00

J & B

$3.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.00

DBL Well Scotch

$5.00

DBL Dewars

$6.00

DBL J & B

$5.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Amaretto

$3.00

Wisniowka

$3.00

Dek Apple Pucker

$3.00

Creme de Menthe

$3.00

Dek Buttershotss

$3.00

Dek Peach

$3.00

Creme de cacao

$3.00

Jagermeister

$4.00

Kahlua

$3.00

Licor 43

$4.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$3.00

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Penn Mtn Mule

$8.00

Junction Old Fashion

$10.00

The Parkway

$8.00

Old Stage Road

$8.00

Up the Creek

$10.00

Fort Rickey

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Hurricane

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

BEER

Blue

$3.00

Blue Light

$3.00

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Busch Apple

$3.00

Genesee

$3.00

Genesee Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Nutrl

$4.00

Old Mill

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Mich Ulta

$3.00

N/A Blue

$3.00

White Claw

$4.00

Truly Seltzer

$4.00

Utica Club Draft

$3.00

Utica Club Draft (Copy)

$3.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Utica Club

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$3.00

Adk Lager

$5.00

Corona

$4.00

Guinness

$5.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Utica Club

$3.00

Fiddlehead

$4.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Cider

Saranac IPA

$5.00

WINE

Costal Merlot

$5.95+

Costal Cab Sav

$5.95+

Coastal Piniot Nior

$5.95+

Costal Pinot Grigio

$5.95+

Costal White Zin

$5.95+

Costal Chardoney

$5.95+

Riesling

$5.00

Moscoto

$5.95+

Murrieta's Well

$32.95

Buttonwood

$7.95+

Scattered Peaks

$48.95

Wente

$7.95+

Truth Be Told

$8.95+

Sunday Funday

$5.95+

Angeline Vineyard

$7.95+

Borquel

$8.95+

Bread and Butter

$8.95+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

11573 State Route 12, Boonville, NY 13309

