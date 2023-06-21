The Junction Diner

Main picView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizer

3 Mini Beef Burgers Sidecar

$11.00

3 Mini Veggie Burgers Sidecar

$11.00

Basket of Fries

$4.50

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.50

Hot Pretzel

$6.50

Hummus - vegetables and pita bread

$9.00

Loaded Nachos

$12.00

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

$8.00

Pot Roast Quesadilla

$12.00

Tater Tot Basket

$6.50

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.00

Kids Meal

2 Mini Burgers Kids Meal

$9.50

Cheese Pizza Kids Meal

$9.50

Chicken Nuggets Kids Meal

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Kids Meal

$8.00

Hot Dog Kids Meal

$8.00

Mac N' Cheese Kids Meal

$8.00

Pancakes Kids Meal

$8.00

Pancakes w/ Chocolate Chip Kids Meal

$9.00

Quesadilla Kids Meal

$8.00

Quesadilla w/ Chicken Kids Meal

$10.00

Spaghetti Kids Meal

$9.50

Spaghetti with Meatballs Kids Meal

$11.50

Kids Side

$3.00

Main Dish Kids Meal

$4.50

Burgers

Box Car Burger

$8.50

Burger Only (No Fries - Online Only Special)

$6.00

Burlington Bacon Burger

$12.50

Cheeseburger - American cheese

$10.00

Garden Veggie Burger

$11.50

Hamburger

$9.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Burger

$12.50

Mushroom Burger

$12.50

Santa Fe Burger

$12.50

The Juicy Lucy Burger

$15.00

Turkey Burger

$11.50

Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Jr Wrap w/ Soup or Salad

$9.00

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.00

Veggie Wrap

$10.25

Grilled Chicken Wrap only (No Fries - Online Special)

$6.00

Jr Wrap Wrap only (No Fries - Online Special)

$6.00

Spicy Chicken Wrap only (No Fries - Online Special)

$6.00

Turkey Club Wrap only (No Fries - Online Special)

$6.00

Veggie Wrap only (No Fries - Online Special)

$6.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$9.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$9.00

Flying Yankee Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

Patty Melt Sandwich

$11.50

Reuben Sandwich

$12.50

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey Club Sandwich

$12.50

Pot Roast

$13.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$11.00

Salads

"LGB" Grilled Salmon Garden Salad

$17.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$11.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Garden Salad

$9.00

Metra Salad

$13.00

Spinach Salad

$11.50

Spicy Chicken Salad

$12.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Pasta

Pasta Bowl

$13.00

Spaghetti Dinner

$12.00

Spaghetti Dinner with Meatballs

$15.00

Spicy Pasta

$13.00

Tacos

Mystery Tacos

$12.00

Taco Basket

$9.00

Dessert

Brownie

$4.50

Cookie Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Cookie Sandwich

$3.75

Cupcake

$3.00

Daily Dessert

Dessert Service Fee

$10.00

Dippin Dots

$5.00

Homemade Donuts

$6.00

Ice Cream Cup

$3.00

King Cone

$5.00

Magnum Caramel

$5.00

Minion

$4.00

Oreo Bar

$5.00

Oreo Cone

$5.00

Rainbow Push Up

$3.75

Spider Man

$4.00

Sponge Bob

$4.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.50

Vanilla Sandwich

$4.00

Root Beet Float

$5.00

Birthday Cupcake

Breakfast

2 Eggs - your way with hash browns and toast

$9.00

2222 - 2 eggs, 2 bacon, sausage, and 2 pancakes

$12.00

3 Pancakes

$7.00

Bacon Egg And Cheese Sand

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito Bacon, Onion

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito Bean, Salsa

$10.00

Cheese Omelette

$9.50

Corned Beef Hash - 2 Eggs, Toast

$13.00

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Steak & Eggs

$20.00

Eggs Benedict Florentine

$10.00

English Muffin

$3.00

French Toast

$8.00

Junction Omelette

$12.00

Oatmeal

$4.00

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side of Hashbrowns

$3.00

Side of Sausage

$4.00

Side of Toast

$2.50

Single Egg

$3.00

Drinks

Drink

Coffee/Hot Tea

$3.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Kids Drink

$2.50

Orange Juice/Apple Juice

$4.00

Soft Drinks

$3.50

Can Soda

$2.25

Craft Bottle Soda

$4.00

Beer

Anti Hero

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Brick Stone

$7.00

Corona Premier

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Sam Adams

$7.00

Seltzer

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Stout

$7.00

Two Hearted

$7.00

Premium BUCKET

$30.00

Premium Seasonal

$7.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

PRB

$3.50

Domestic Bucket

$20.00

Big Deal

$4.50

Kinslaghger

$8.50

Buckel Down

$8.50

Two Fools

$8.50

Revolution 16oz

$8.50

Wine

Glass of Wine

$9.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Catering

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Chicken Caesar Wrap 10 Pieces

$40.00

Chicken Noodle Soup 16 Servings

$38.00

Chicken Nugget 60 Pieces

$35.00

Chicken Rice Soup 16 Servings

$38.00

Chicken Tenders 30 pieces

$30.00

Chili 16 Servings

$45.00

Cream Of Chicken Rice 16 Servings

$40.00

Family Value Pack - 2 Burgers, 3 Kids, Salad, Chips

$28.00

Family Value Pack - 2 Wraps, 3 Kids, Salad, Chips

$28.00

Family Value Pack - 5 Burgers + Chips

$30.00

Family Value Pack - 5 Wraps + Chips

$30.00

Fruit Salad 10 Servings

$18.00

Garden Salad 10 Servings

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap 10 Pieces

$40.00

Homemade Potato Chips 25oz Bag

$8.00

Homemade Tortilla Chips25oz Bag

$8.00

Hot Dog Condiments

$2.50

Hummus & Veggie Tray

$18.00

Kids Meal Value Pack

$10.00

Mac And Cheese 1/2 Pan

$35.00

Mini Burger Plain 10

$34.00

Mini Burger/everything 10

$40.00

Pasta Salad 10 Servings

$14.00

Pasta With Veggie 1/2 Tray

$38.00

Spaghetti 1/2 tray

$8.00

Spicy Pasta With Veggie 1/2 Pan

$38.00

Spicy Chicken Wrap 10 Pieces

$40.00

Togo Kids Drinks

$2.50

Turkey Club Wrap 10 Pieces

$40.00

Veggie Wrap 10 Pieces

$40.00

Vienna Beef Hot Dog 10

$25.00

Birthday Party\Merch.

Misc

7lb Bag of ice

$2.50

Misc.

Birthday

Birthday Kids Meal

$12.00

Party Deposit

$50.00

Merchandise

T-Shirts Adult

$24.00

T-Shirts Youth

$22.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
7401 W. Madison St., Forest Park, IL 60130

