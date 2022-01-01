BG picView gallery

The Junction Kitchen & Provisions 4438 Spruill ave

739 Reviews

$

4438 Spruill ave

north charleston, SC 29405

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
The Boring 3
Energy Salad

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$10.75

organic sprouted grain toast, smashed avocado, arugula, pickled red onions, over easy egg, citrus vinaigrette

BELT

$8.75

applewood bacon, egg, lettuce, tomato on sourdough

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.95

two biscuits with sausage or mushroom gravy

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

choice of meat, bread and egg style

Buzzed Doughnut

$10.50

coffee rubbed bacon & overeasy egg on a biscuit doughnut with a mocha dip & shredded hash browns

Chicken And Croissant French Toast

$15.25

fried sweet tea chicken thigh with croissant French toast, bourbon pecan butter and rosemary maple syrup

Chicken and French Toast

$14.75

Croissant French Toast

$11.50

with bourbon butter and rosemary maple syrup

Custom Omelette

$6.25

French Toast

$10.95

with bourbon pecan butter & rosemary maple syrup

Huevos Rancheros

$12.50

scrambled eggs, red pepper & onions, black bean pico, avocado, goat cheese or a crispy flour tortilla

Mexican Hash

$14.00

cheesy hash, cactus braised pork, overeasy egg, black bean pico, jalapeño honey chutney

Not yo mamacitas Burrito

$8.00

scrambled eggs, cheese, coffee rubbed bacon, sweet potato chips, white balsamic drizzle & jalapeño chutney

Pigs in a Blanket

$9.75

two breakfast sausages wrapped in croissant, rosemary maple dip and hash browns

Portobello Hash

$13.75

cactus braised portobello over cheesy hash browns, black bean pico, over easy egg, jalapeño chutney

Shrimp and grits

$14.95Out of stock

The Boring 3

$9.75

classic breakfast trio - choice of meat and egg style served up with shredded hash browns

veg BELT

$7.95

shitake bacon, egg, lettuce, tomato on sourdough

Vegan Hash

$11.95

crispy hash browns, cactus braised portobello, black bean pico, smashed avocado

Vegan Huevos

$11.95

red peppers, onion, cactus portobello over crispy tortilla with smashed avocado and black bean pico

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$2.95

Biscuit And Jam

$3.95

Coffee Rubbed Bacon

$2.95

Creamy Stoneground Grits

$4.50

Croissant And Jam

$3.95

Doughnut with Maple Glaze

$3.50

Gluten Free Toast

$2.50

Half French Toast

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$2.95

Home Fries

$4.50

Mocha Donut

$3.75

Pimento Grits

$4.95

Sausage Link

$2.95

Sausage Patty

$2.95

Shiitake Bacon

$2.50

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Biscuit And Gravy

$6.50

Side Egg

$1.50

Side Gravy

$2.25

Side Ham

$2.50

Side of Coffee Mocha Dip

$1.00

Side of Jalapeno Chutney

$1.00

Side of Strawberry Jam

$1.00

Side of Tomato Jam

$0.75

Sourdough Toast

$2.50

Turkey Sausage Link

$2.95

Wheat Toast

$2.50

Lunch

Add Grilled Chix

$4.00

Cactus Pork Tacos

$9.50

cactus braised pork, goat cheese, avocado, black bean pico, arugula, lime, jalapeño honey aioli

Energy Salad

$10.25

quinoa, chickpeas, almonds, avocado, red pepper, cukes, citrus vinaigrette - can add egg or chicken

Mom's Tomato Onion Pie

$8.50

tomato, onion, 4 cheese with arugula salad & tomato jam

Monte Cuban

$11.25

Portobello Tacos

$8.75

cactus braised portobello, avocado, black bean pico, arugula, lime - vegan

Smoked Turkey

$9.00

smoked turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, whole grain honey mustard, toasted sourdough

The Club

$10.75

Thee Cheesesteak

$9.95

Philly style, pepper & onions, provolone/american, amoroso roll, choice of steak or chicken

Veg Out

$7.95

arugula, red peppers, cokes, avocado, black bean pico in a wrap - can add chicken or egg

Lunch Sides

Chickpea Salad

$2.75

House Chips

$2.75

Potato Salad

$2.75

Quinoa

$2.75

Sweet Potato Chips

$2.75

Kids

Slightly Less Boring

$5.75

One egg any style, choice of meat, hash browns

Sora's Plate

$6.25

Named after the owners daughter, this plate features turkey and provolone roll ups, fresh fruit and sliced avocado

Green Eggs & Ham

$5.95

Chicken Strips

$5.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.75

Kids Sides

Sweet Potato Chips

$2.95

House Chips

$2.95

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.75

Biscuit with Jam

$4.25

Biscuit with Shroom Gravy

$6.75Out of stock

Biscuit with Sausage Gravy

$3.75Out of stock

Side fruit

$3.25

Kids Drinks

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Grapefruit Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Sparkling Lemonade for kids

$4.00

BEER

Blood Orange Cider

$5.75

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Coast Kolsch

$4.75

Edmond's Last Comfy Armchair

$8.00

Edmonds Last Sour Order of Magnitude

$8.00

High Life

$3.00

Holy City. Pilsner

$5.50

Hopart IPA

$5.50

Huger street IPA

$6.50

Narragansett Lager 16oz

$4.25

Overly Friendly Ipa

$5.50

Palmetto sweet potato pie porter

$5.50

Park Circle Pale Ale

$6.00

PBR

$3.00

PBR Coffee

$6.50

Pluff Mud Porter

$5.50

Rusty Bull Juice Ipa

$7.50

Salt In The Air Gose

$5.00

Sparkly Princess

$5.50

Truly

$5.75

Westbrook One Claw

$6.50

Westbrook White Thai

$6.50

White Claw

$5.75

Yuengling

$3.75

Lofi

$7.00

Banana Hammock

$8.50

Tideland Mexican lager

$8.50

NA BEV

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coke

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Half and Half Iced Tea

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.95

Junction Juice

$4.50

Lemonade

$2.95

Local Kombucha

$5.50

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktails

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.95

OJ

$3.00+

One Love Kombuha

$5.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.95

Sora's Sunrise

$4.50

Sprite

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Yerba Mate

$3.95+

Sparkling Lemonade for kids

$4.00

CBD soda

$6.25

Mimosa Kit - bottle of brut with 12oz oj

$15.00

Grab-N-Go

Whole Tomato Pie

$22.95

Bootlegger Coffee Bag

$14.99

Mimosa Kit

$16.00

Mystery 6 pack

$15.00

8oz Jalapeno Chutney

$8.00

8oz Strawberry Jam

$8.00

8oz Tomato Jam

$8.00

Blonde Bloody

$14.00

Gift Certificate (50)

$50.00

Fat And Juicy

$9.00

Gift Certificate (30)

$30.00

Gift Certificate (25)

$25.00

Gift Certificate (100)

$100.00

Gift Certificate (by 4 $25 get one free)

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Locally owned American Eclectic diner style spot!

Location

4438 Spruill ave, north charleston, SC 29405

Directions

