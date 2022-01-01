The Junction Kitchen & Provisions 4438 Spruill ave
739 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Locally owned American Eclectic diner style spot!
Location
4438 Spruill ave, north charleston, SC 29405
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Southern Roots Smokehouse - Park Circle
4.2 • 599
1083 East Montague Ave North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurant
EVO - 1075 East Montague Avenue
No Reviews
1075 East Montague Avenue North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurant
MOMO - Riverfront Park - 1049 Everglades Avenue
No Reviews
1049 Everglades Avenue North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in north charleston
Southern Roots Smokehouse - Park Circle
4.2 • 599
1083 East Montague Ave North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurant